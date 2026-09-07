Apana Logistics has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 7, 2026 and will close on Sep 9, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹60.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aegis Logistics
|-1.49
|-9
|64.88
|91.4
|79.57
|52.25
|37.66
|Container Corporation of India
|-1.55
|-1.62
|12.65
|5.84
|-6.32
|-2.35
|-2.72
|Delhivery
|-2.62
|-2.63
|2.84
|6.96
|-2.31
|0.89
|-3.11
|Horizon Industrial Parks
|-5.03
|-5.21
|-5.21
|-5.21
|-5.21
|-1.77
|-1.06
|Shadowfax Technologies
|5.78
|6.59
|29.08
|109.13
|136
|33.14
|18.74
|BlackBuck
|-0.35
|5.38
|15.67
|0.72
|-0.48
|31.11
|17.65
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.87
|-3.77
|0.57
|16.5
|-0.77
|-13.29
|-8.29
|VRL Logistics
|0.59
|6.7
|26.69
|9.77
|12.77
|-4.65
|12.94
|Mahindra Logistics
|3.21
|-1.97
|16.16
|3.88
|26.4
|3.27
|-9.05
|Sindhu Trade Links
|1.16
|2.6
|-1.21
|3.39
|4.46
|-5.7
|1.34
|Gateway Distriparks
|2.01
|-2.18
|-2.58
|-4.2
|-15.16
|-14.56
|-5.44
|TCI Express
|-0.52
|-3.87
|4.71
|2.17
|-23.23
|-26.97
|-17.61
|Allcargo Logistics
|2.05
|52.83
|41.36
|57.67
|-60.5
|-43.48
|-26.55
|Skyways Air Services
|-2.26
|-2.26
|-2.26
|-2.26
|-2.26
|-0.76
|-0.46
|Navkar Corporation
|-0.66
|-5.76
|-1.29
|7.64
|-16.78
|17.42
|16.89
|Allcargo Global
|-2.71
|3.8
|-34.69
|-34.69
|-34.69
|-13.24
|-8.17
|Tejas Cargo India
|-1.22
|16.01
|3.85
|37.54
|27.76
|34.09
|19.24
|Shree Vasu Logistics
|1.82
|4.6
|6.87
|47.34
|4.01
|68.96
|64.05
|Sical Logistics
|2.53
|7.58
|48.57
|66.58
|39.63
|8.12
|62.68
Source: Dion Global
Apana Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51909WB1992PLC054214 and registration number is 054214. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global