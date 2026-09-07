Apana Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51909WB1992PLC054214 and registration number is 054214. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.