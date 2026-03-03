Here's the live share price of Anya Polytech & Fertilizers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Anya Polytech & Fertilizers has gained 1.67% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -10.96%.
Anya Polytech & Fertilizers’s current P/E of 36.60x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Anya Polytech & Fertilizers
|0
|-2.26
|-15.03
|-22.16
|-14.47
|2.80
|1.67
|Coromandel International
|-4.41
|-4.90
|-5.97
|-7.43
|30.87
|33.94
|22.92
|The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
|-6.14
|-10.85
|-15.78
|-29.43
|11.55
|43.79
|48.39
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|-2.15
|4.05
|3.18
|-21.34
|-17.82
|16.55
|13.06
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|-1.49
|-3.88
|-25.23
|-32.11
|5.57
|15.45
|36.63
|Paradeep Phosphates
|-0.76
|-12.02
|-26.69
|-45.71
|27.17
|27.82
|21.14
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-4.78
|-10.23
|-10.54
|-24.72
|5.84
|6.13
|6.93
|Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals
|-3.87
|-7.90
|-9.10
|-24.36
|-1.53
|8.53
|10.66
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|-3.60
|-5.82
|-12.48
|-15.01
|-6.26
|-6.90
|6.54
|Madhya Bharat Agro Products
|-2.88
|6.08
|8.76
|7.55
|52.34
|10.50
|86.42
|Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers
|0.03
|-7.53
|-13.70
|34.46
|124.09
|53.93
|58.98
|National Fertilizers
|-5.46
|-8.20
|-13.49
|-27.32
|-7.33
|5.15
|3.59
|Krishana Phoschem
|-5.35
|-2.03
|-5.30
|-18.86
|139.60
|20.14
|68.27
|Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation
|-2.71
|-5.68
|-17.99
|-45.03
|-10.58
|3.28
|17.17
|Madras Fertilizers
|-7.15
|-12.60
|-15.24
|-31.86
|-6.89
|4.12
|17.96
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|-3.45
|-21.15
|-17.84
|-33.04
|25.34
|17.11
|15.67
|Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-2.70
|-13.88
|-31.04
|-54.56
|15.70
|-1.59
|17.76
|Rama Phosphates
|-3.27
|-19.81
|-23.29
|-15.63
|45.62
|8.54
|-1.82
|Aries Agro
|-1.69
|4.58
|0.09
|-21.53
|46.89
|27.38
|28.48
|Balaji Phosphates
|0
|-10.93
|8.33
|-27.64
|74.85
|20.47
|11.82
Over the last one year, Anya Polytech & Fertilizers has declined 14.47% compared to peers like Coromandel International (30.87%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (11.55%), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals (-17.82%). From a 5 year perspective, Anya Polytech & Fertilizers has underperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (22.92%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (48.39%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|19.65
|19.59
|10
|20.02
|19.82
|20
|20.34
|20.13
|50
|20.59
|20.75
|100
|21.89
|21.66
|200
|23.75
|22.44
In the latest quarter, Anya Polytech & Fertilizers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.36%, FII holding fell to 2.10%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Anya Polytech & Fertilizers fact sheet for more information
Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/09/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U01403DL2011PLC225541 and registration number is 225541. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Fertilisers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 119.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anya Polytech & Fertilizers is ₹19.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Anya Polytech & Fertilizers is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Anya Polytech & Fertilizers is ₹234.00 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Anya Polytech & Fertilizers are ₹19.50 and ₹18.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anya Polytech & Fertilizers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anya Polytech & Fertilizers is ₹29.05 and 52-week low of Anya Polytech & Fertilizers is ₹18.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Anya Polytech & Fertilizers has shown returns of 0.52% over the past day, -10.96% for the past month, -15.22% over 3 months, -10.96% over 1 year, 2.8% across 3 years, and 1.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anya Polytech & Fertilizers are 36.60 and 2.47 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.