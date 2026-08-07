What is the share price of Anuroop Packaging? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anuroop Packaging is ₹11.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Anuroop Packaging? The Anuroop Packaging is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Anuroop Packaging? The market cap of Anuroop Packaging is ₹12.49 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Anuroop Packaging? Today’s highest and lowest price of Anuroop Packaging are ₹11.89 and ₹11.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anuroop Packaging? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anuroop Packaging stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anuroop Packaging is ₹21.70 and 52-week low of Anuroop Packaging is ₹8.77 as on .

How has the Anuroop Packaging performed historically in terms of returns? The Anuroop Packaging has shown returns of -3.34% over the past day, -10.32% for the past month, -17.76% over 3 months, -41.63% over 1 year, -20.63% across 3 years, and -4.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Anuroop Packaging? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anuroop Packaging are 4.09 and 0.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global