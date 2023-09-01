Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.17
|-4.73
|-25.84
|-52.56
|-28.60
|58.15
|56.41
|-3.50
|9.80
|8.93
|2.87
|10.85
|123.03
|6.88
|2.42
|26.02
|35.44
|81.09
|144.83
|791.64
|298.57
|-1.61
|-13.58
|-1.78
|22.81
|16.57
|-31.32
|62.34
|10.20
|-4.23
|-8.69
|-10.28
|-42.73
|80.01
|104.89
|26.00
|9.27
|14.84
|14.07
|-38.34
|42.10
|52.39
|5.11
|4.06
|49.93
|74.99
|20.79
|255.60
|-4.82
|6.71
|6.38
|1.42
|15.44
|-34.68
|55.19
|143.31
|7.74
|23.85
|68.99
|99.89
|53.18
|403.47
|464.44
|3.65
|0.43
|-7.43
|31.34
|36.40
|1.68
|-2.60
|-2.63
|2.92
|28.00
|70.67
|24.01
|6,208.16
|2,786.34
|12.46
|11.91
|21.11
|9.31
|-19.93
|186.02
|332.38
|7.33
|-6.95
|14.98
|45.76
|0.55
|296.80
|235.75
|4.12
|0.21
|-16.47
|15.84
|82.11
|260.05
|187.60
|2.88
|-12.12
|-14.21
|2.23
|-43.91
|50.09
|98.61
|-2.04
|7.55
|6.01
|11.39
|7.95
|7.95
|7.95
|-5.55
|-2.88
|20.66
|17.32
|-7.91
|145.26
|90.05
|1.55
|-0.64
|7.27
|20.54
|-30.82
|21.96
|-32.41
|-6.70
|-24.09
|-4.05
|71.28
|176.60
|2,335.41
|2,572.00
|9.83
|16.76
|94.05
|123.92
|37.96
|233.81
|193.34
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|05 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|27 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
Anuroop Packaging Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25202MH1995PLC093625 and registration number is 093625. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Anuroop Packaging Ltd. is ₹22.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Anuroop Packaging Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Anuroop Packaging Ltd. is 1.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anuroop Packaging Ltd. is ₹21.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anuroop Packaging Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anuroop Packaging Ltd. is ₹50.00 and 52-week low of Anuroop Packaging Ltd. is ₹19.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.