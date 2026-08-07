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Anuroop Packaging Share Price

NSE
BSE

ANUROOP PACKAGING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Anuroop Packaging along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.30 Closed
-3.34₹ -0.39
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Anuroop Packaging Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.20₹11.89
₹11.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.77₹21.70
₹11.30
Open Price
₹11.40
Prev. Close
₹11.69
Volume
5,649

Source: Dion Global

Anuroop Packaging Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Anuroop Packaging		-4.96-10.32-17.769.39-41.63-20.63-4.58
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Anuroop Packaging has declined 41.63% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Anuroop Packaging has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Anuroop Packaging Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Anuroop Packaging Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.911.94
1011.9811.98
2012.212.14
5013.1212.58
10012.7312.73
20012.513.5

Source: Dion Global

Anuroop Packaging Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Anuroop Packaging remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 55.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Anuroop Packaging Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTAnuroop Packaging - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Under Regulation 29(1) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015_The M
Jul 15, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTAnuroop Packaging - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTAnuroop Packaging - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Saturday, 30Th May, 2026
May 25, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTAnuroop Packaging - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Held To Be On 30Th May 2026
May 17, 2026, 05:56 AM IST ISTAnuroop Packaging - Clarification On Price Movement As Sought By BSE.

Source: Dion Global

About Anuroop Packaging

Anuroop Packaging Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25202MH1995PLC093625 and registration number is 093625. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Akash Amarnath Sharma
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shweta Akash Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jash Dipak Vyas
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Harsh Ashok Dharod
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Anuroop Packaging Share Price

What is the share price of Anuroop Packaging?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anuroop Packaging is ₹11.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Anuroop Packaging?

The Anuroop Packaging is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Anuroop Packaging?

The market cap of Anuroop Packaging is ₹12.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Anuroop Packaging?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Anuroop Packaging are ₹11.89 and ₹11.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anuroop Packaging?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anuroop Packaging stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anuroop Packaging is ₹21.70 and 52-week low of Anuroop Packaging is ₹8.77 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Anuroop Packaging performed historically in terms of returns?

The Anuroop Packaging has shown returns of -3.34% over the past day, -10.32% for the past month, -17.76% over 3 months, -41.63% over 1 year, -20.63% across 3 years, and -4.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Anuroop Packaging?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anuroop Packaging are 4.09 and 0.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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