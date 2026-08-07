Here's the live share price of Anuroop Packaging along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Anuroop Packaging
|-4.96
|-10.32
|-17.76
|9.39
|-41.63
|-20.63
|-4.58
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Anuroop Packaging has declined 41.63% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Anuroop Packaging has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.9
|11.94
|10
|11.98
|11.98
|20
|12.2
|12.14
|50
|13.12
|12.58
|100
|12.73
|12.73
|200
|12.5
|13.5
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Anuroop Packaging remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 55.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|Anuroop Packaging - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Under Regulation 29(1) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015_The M
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|Anuroop Packaging - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|Anuroop Packaging - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Saturday, 30Th May, 2026
|May 25, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|Anuroop Packaging - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Held To Be On 30Th May 2026
|May 17, 2026, 05:56 AM IST IST
|Anuroop Packaging - Clarification On Price Movement As Sought By BSE.
Source: Dion Global
Anuroop Packaging Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25202MH1995PLC093625 and registration number is 093625. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anuroop Packaging is ₹11.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Anuroop Packaging is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Anuroop Packaging is ₹12.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Anuroop Packaging are ₹11.89 and ₹11.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anuroop Packaging stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anuroop Packaging is ₹21.70 and 52-week low of Anuroop Packaging is ₹8.77 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Anuroop Packaging has shown returns of -3.34% over the past day, -10.32% for the past month, -17.76% over 3 months, -41.63% over 1 year, -20.63% across 3 years, and -4.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anuroop Packaging are 4.09 and 0.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global