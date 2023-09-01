Follow Us

ANUROOP PACKAGING LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | BSE
₹21.35 Closed
-1.39-0.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Anuroop Packaging Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.65₹21.93
₹21.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.70₹50.00
₹21.35
Open Price
₹21.52
Prev. Close
₹21.65
Volume
2,759

Anuroop Packaging Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121.97
  • R222.59
  • R323.25
  • Pivot
    21.31
  • S120.69
  • S220.03
  • S319.41

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 524.6821.78
  • 1024.8721.88
  • 2026.0922.21
  • 5026.124.05
  • 10022.4426.39
  • 20018.8926.96

Anuroop Packaging Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.17-4.73-25.84-52.56-28.6058.1556.41
-3.509.808.932.8710.85123.036.88
2.4226.0235.4481.09144.83791.64298.57
-1.61-13.58-1.7822.8116.57-31.3262.34
10.20-4.23-8.69-10.28-42.7380.01104.89
26.009.2714.8414.07-38.3442.1052.39
5.114.0649.9374.9920.79255.60-4.82
6.716.381.4215.44-34.6855.19143.31
7.7423.8568.9999.8953.18403.47464.44
3.650.43-7.4331.3436.401.68-2.60
-2.632.9228.0070.6724.016,208.162,786.34
12.4611.9121.119.31-19.93186.02332.38
7.33-6.9514.9845.760.55296.80235.75
4.120.21-16.4715.8482.11260.05187.60
2.88-12.12-14.212.23-43.9150.0998.61
-2.047.556.0111.397.957.957.95
-5.55-2.8820.6617.32-7.91145.2690.05
1.55-0.647.2720.54-30.8221.96-32.41
-6.70-24.09-4.0571.28176.602,335.412,572.00
9.8316.7694.05123.9237.96233.81193.34

Anuroop Packaging Ltd. Share Holdings

Anuroop Packaging Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
05 Jul, 2022Board MeetingOthers
27 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend

About Anuroop Packaging Ltd.

Anuroop Packaging Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25202MH1995PLC093625 and registration number is 093625. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Akash A Sharma
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shweta A Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Khushbu V Chheda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish Prahlad Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Anuroop Packaging Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Anuroop Packaging Ltd.?

The market cap of Anuroop Packaging Ltd. is ₹22.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Anuroop Packaging Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Anuroop Packaging Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Anuroop Packaging Ltd. is 1.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Anuroop Packaging Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anuroop Packaging Ltd. is ₹21.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anuroop Packaging Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anuroop Packaging Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anuroop Packaging Ltd. is ₹50.00 and 52-week low of Anuroop Packaging Ltd. is ₹19.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

