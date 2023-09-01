Follow Us

ANUH PHARMA LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹133.95 Closed
-1.22-1.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Anuh Pharma Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹133.50₹137.75
₹133.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹77.00₹140.50
₹133.95
Open Price
₹135.25
Prev. Close
₹135.60
Volume
38,355

Anuh Pharma Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1136.67
  • R2139.33
  • R3140.92
  • Pivot
    135.08
  • S1132.42
  • S2130.83
  • S3128.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 589.05133.33
  • 1089.5133.17
  • 2090.53130.69
  • 5091.87120.71
  • 10091.51110.48
  • 20096.43102.73

Anuh Pharma Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.074.4450.8759.0345.89-27.2451.33
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Anuh Pharma Ltd. Share Holdings

Anuh Pharma Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF1380.020

Anuh Pharma Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Anuh Pharma Ltd.

Anuh Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH1960PLC011586 and registration number is 011586. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 486.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jasvantlal Shah
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Bipin N Shah
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Ritesh B Shah
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Vivek B Shah
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Arun Todarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harmanbhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Dr.(Ms.) Mita Dixit
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ketan Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Bharat Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Samir Shah
    Director

FAQs on Anuh Pharma Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Anuh Pharma Ltd.?

The market cap of Anuh Pharma Ltd. is ₹671.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Anuh Pharma Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Anuh Pharma Ltd. is 16.53 and PB ratio of Anuh Pharma Ltd. is 2.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Anuh Pharma Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anuh Pharma Ltd. is ₹133.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anuh Pharma Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anuh Pharma Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anuh Pharma Ltd. is ₹140.50 and 52-week low of Anuh Pharma Ltd. is ₹77.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

