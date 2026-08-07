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Anuh Pharma Share Price

NSE
BSE

ANUH PHARMA

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE Healthcare

Here's the live share price of Anuh Pharma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹81.90 Closed
3.82₹ 3.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Anuh Pharma Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹78.13₹81.90
₹81.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹66.72₹94.44
₹81.90
Open Price
₹78.94
Prev. Close
₹78.89
Volume
14,368

Source: Dion Global

Anuh Pharma Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Anuh Pharma		3.343.76-1.27-1.30-9.866.624.36
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Anuh Pharma has declined 9.86% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Anuh Pharma has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Anuh Pharma Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Anuh Pharma Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
579.6579.78
1079.879.77
2079.4979.65
5078.6179.25
10078.4279.11
20078.9180.75

Source: Dion Global

Anuh Pharma Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Anuh Pharma remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Anuh Pharma Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTAnuh Pharma - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Adoption Of Revised Policy Of Related Party Transactions,
Aug 08, 2026, 12:14 AM IST ISTAnuh Pharma - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Intimation Regarding The Request Received For Withdrawal Of Applicati
Aug 08, 2026, 12:02 AM IST ISTAnuh Pharma - Results - Financial Results For June 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTAnuh Pharma - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For The Board Meeting Held On 07/08/2026
Aug 03, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTAnuh Pharma - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30

Source: Dion Global

About Anuh Pharma

Anuh Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH1960PLC011586 and registration number is 011586. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 771.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arun Todarwal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Bipin Shah
    Vice Chairman & Non Exe.Dire
  • Mr. Ritesh Shah
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Vivek Shah
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Bharat Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Samir Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ketan Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr.(Ms.) Mita Dixit
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Thakur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harmanbhai Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Anuh Pharma Share Price

What is the share price of Anuh Pharma?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anuh Pharma is ₹81.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Anuh Pharma?

The Anuh Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Anuh Pharma?

The market cap of Anuh Pharma is ₹820.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Anuh Pharma?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Anuh Pharma are ₹81.90 and ₹78.13.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anuh Pharma?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anuh Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anuh Pharma is ₹94.44 and 52-week low of Anuh Pharma is ₹66.72 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Anuh Pharma performed historically in terms of returns?

The Anuh Pharma has shown returns of 3.82% over the past day, 3.76% for the past month, -1.27% over 3 months, -9.86% over 1 year, 6.62% across 3 years, and 4.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Anuh Pharma?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anuh Pharma are 20.00 and 2.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.83 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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