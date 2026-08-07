Here's the live share price of Anuh Pharma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Anuh Pharma
|3.34
|3.76
|-1.27
|-1.30
|-9.86
|6.62
|4.36
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Anuh Pharma has declined 9.86% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Anuh Pharma has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|79.65
|79.78
|10
|79.8
|79.77
|20
|79.49
|79.65
|50
|78.61
|79.25
|100
|78.42
|79.11
|200
|78.91
|80.75
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Anuh Pharma remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|Anuh Pharma - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Adoption Of Revised Policy Of Related Party Transactions,
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:14 AM IST IST
|Anuh Pharma - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Intimation Regarding The Request Received For Withdrawal Of Applicati
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:02 AM IST IST
|Anuh Pharma - Results - Financial Results For June 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|Anuh Pharma - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For The Board Meeting Held On 07/08/2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Anuh Pharma - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30
Source: Dion Global
Anuh Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH1960PLC011586 and registration number is 011586. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 771.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anuh Pharma is ₹81.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Anuh Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Anuh Pharma is ₹820.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Anuh Pharma are ₹81.90 and ₹78.13.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anuh Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anuh Pharma is ₹94.44 and 52-week low of Anuh Pharma is ₹66.72 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Anuh Pharma has shown returns of 3.82% over the past day, 3.76% for the past month, -1.27% over 3 months, -9.86% over 1 year, 6.62% across 3 years, and 4.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anuh Pharma are 20.00 and 2.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.83 per annum.
Source: Dion Global