What is the share price of Anuh Pharma? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anuh Pharma is ₹81.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Anuh Pharma? The Anuh Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Anuh Pharma? The market cap of Anuh Pharma is ₹820.83 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Anuh Pharma? Today’s highest and lowest price of Anuh Pharma are ₹81.90 and ₹78.13.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anuh Pharma? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anuh Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anuh Pharma is ₹94.44 and 52-week low of Anuh Pharma is ₹66.72 as on .

How has the Anuh Pharma performed historically in terms of returns? The Anuh Pharma has shown returns of 3.82% over the past day, 3.76% for the past month, -1.27% over 3 months, -9.86% over 1 year, 6.62% across 3 years, and 4.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Anuh Pharma? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anuh Pharma are 20.00 and 2.33 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.83 per annum.

Source: Dion Global