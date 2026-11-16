Indian banks, energy stocks and select high-dividend companies could offer opportunities as global markets reassess the artificial intelligence trade, according to UBS. The brokerage’s recent report, EM & APAC Equity Strategy: AI bull, bear or undecided? A positioning playbook, identifies Indian banks among sectors trading near the lower end of their historical valuation ranges, while Indian energy stocks feature among areas with relatively low sensitivity to the AI theme.

UBS uses the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOX) as a proxy for sentiment towards AI-related stocks. Its analysis separates markets and sectors into those that move with the AI trade, those that move against it and those with limited sensitivity. For India, the findings point to three distinct areas: banks with negative sensitivity to the AI theme, energy stocks with relatively low sensitivity, and companies that score well on dividend yield or return on equity.

India among markets hit by the AI trade

UBS’s analysis finds that the AI trade has had uneven effects across emerging and Asian markets. The brokerage says the AI universe in the region has remained narrow, leaving several markets outside the rally or exposed to the negative effects of the trade.

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Describing the pattern over the past two years, UBS wrote that “India, Vietnam, HK and Malaysia have generally suffered the tag of ‘Anti-AI’ markets in the last 2 years”. The brokerage’s analysis places these markets among those with the highest negative beta to the SOX index.

The classification is based on the relationship between market performance and movements in the semiconductor index. It does not, by itself, indicate that every company in India has been hurt by AI-related developments. Rather, it provides a way to identify markets and sectors whose performance has tended to move in the opposite direction to the AI trade.

UBS also notes that more than 30% of the EM and APAC market universe sits outside the direct AI trade. This group has very low beta to the SOX index, giving investors an alternative to taking a strong position on the direction of AI-related stocks.

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Indian banks trade near the lower end of historical valuations

Indian banks feature in UBS’s analysis of sectors that have moved against the AI trade. The brokerage’s valuation work also places the banking sector among sub-sectors trading near the bottom of their own 10-year historical ranges on both price-to-earnings and price-to-book measures.

UBS compares current sector valuations with their historical ranges rather than relying only on comparisons between markets. On this measure, Indian banks appear among the sectors where valuations are relatively low against their own past levels. The report also identifies China Internet and consumer stocks, Korean and Japanese pharmaceutical companies, and Philippine telecom stocks in the broader group.

The combination of negative sensitivity to the SOX index and relatively low historical valuations gives Indian banks a place in UBS’s anti-AI positioning framework. The analysis could be relevant if the AI trade weakens or market leadership broadens beyond semiconductor-linked companies.

However, the valuation comparison is a sector-level observation, not a fresh recommendation on every Indian bank. UBS’s report does not present the finding as a standalone Buy call on the domestic banking sector.

UBS: India stocks in focus

Subhead Stocks / Key data Anti-AI stocks trading near 10-year valuation lows Indian banks Low AI sensitivity Energy, capital goods, transport, utilities Highest dividend yields (2027E) ONGC – 8.68%; Coal India – 8.27%; REC – 6.68%; NALCO – 6.59% Highest ROE (2027E) Paytm – 46.8%; MakeMyTrip – 44.1%; Marico – 43.2%; Bajaj Auto – 43.2%; TCS – 42.7%; MCX – 39.9%

Source: UBS Equity Strategy report

Indian energy stocks offer relatively low sensitivity to AI

UBS places Indian energy among the sectors with relatively low absolute beta to the SOX index. This makes the sector part of the brokerage’s neutral or indifferent-to-AI framework, which covers companies whose performance has comparatively little sensitivity to movements in the semiconductor trade.

The report also identifies Indian energy among the sub-sectors trading at a discount to their respective 10-year historical valuation ranges. The combination of lower AI sensitivity and relatively inexpensive valuations gives the sector a place in UBS’s analysis of opportunities outside the direct AI trade.

The distinction between banks and energy is important. Indian banks appear in the group with negative sensitivity to the AI theme, while energy is identified for its relatively limited sensitivity. UBS is therefore not treating the two sectors as the same type of opportunity.

For energy stocks, the brokerage’s analysis is about their relationship with the AI trade and their historical valuations. It does not amount to a broad recommendation to buy the entire sector.

ONGC, Coal India, REC and NALCO feature in the high-dividend screen

UBS also examines dividend yield as a potential source of support during periods of higher market volatility. Its India screen includes ONGC, Coal India, REC and National Aluminium Company (NALCO), each with an estimated 2027 dividend yield above 6%.

ONGC has the highest projected yield among the four at 8.68%, followed by Coal India at 8.27%. REC has an estimated yield of 6.68%, while NALCO’s is 6.59%.

The screen covers companies with market capitalisations of at least $2 billion and selects stocks with forecast dividend yields above 6.2%. The estimates are based on data as of November 6, 2026.

These figures are forecast yields rather than assured payouts. Actual distributions will depend on company earnings, cash flows and board decisions. UBS’s screen identifies companies with relatively high expected income, but inclusion does not mean that the brokerage is making an identical stock recommendation on all four.

Paytm, MakeMyTrip, Marico and other Indian companies feature in the ROE screen

Alongside dividend yield, UBS examines return on equity (ROE), a measure of how efficiently a company generates profit from shareholders’ funds. Its India screen includes companies with forecast ROE above 26% and market capitalisation of at least $2 billion.

Paytm leads the Indian names in the screen, with UBS estimating 2027 ROE of 46.8%. MakeMyTrip follows at 44.1%, while Marico and Bajaj Auto are both at 43.2%. The list also includes Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) at 42.7% and Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) at 39.9%.

The ratings shown in UBS’s stock table vary across these companies. Paytm and MakeMyTrip carry Buy ratings, Marico and TCS are rated Neutral, Bajaj Auto is rated Sell, and MCX is rated Buy. The distinction is important because a high forecast ROE is a screening measure, not a substitute for the brokerage’s individual stock assessment.

The ROE screen is therefore best read as a list of companies with high expected returns on equity, rather than a common recommendation across the group. It gives UBS another way to identify businesses with financial characteristics that could be relevant during a period of market volatility.

UBS’ India strategy centres on valuation, AI sensitivity and company fundamentals

UBS’s India analysis does not amount to a single bullish or bearish call on the domestic market. Instead, it identifies different types of exposure depending on how stocks relate to the AI trade and on their own financial and valuation characteristics.

Indian banks stand out in the anti-AI category, with negative sensitivity to the SOX index and valuations near the lower end of their 10-year ranges. Indian energy stocks appear in the group with relatively low sensitivity to AI, while ONGC, Coal India, REC and NALCO feature in the high-dividend screen.

The separate ROE screen brings Paytm, MakeMyTrip, Marico, Bajaj Auto, TCS and MCX into the analysis. Their inclusion reflects forecast profitability measures, although UBS’s individual ratings show that the brokerage does not view all of them in the same way.

Taken together, the report gives India’s market a place in UBS’s broader positioning framework through banks, energy and selected companies with high forecast dividend yields or ROE. The findings are sector and stock screens based on the brokerage’s valuation and factor analysis, rather than a blanket recommendation on Indian equities.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.