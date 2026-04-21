What is the share price of Antariksh Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Antariksh Industries is ₹1.34 as on .

What kind of stock is Antariksh Industries? The Antariksh Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Antariksh Industries? The market cap of Antariksh Industries is ₹0.03 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Antariksh Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Antariksh Industries are ₹1.34 and ₹1.34.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Antariksh Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Antariksh Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Antariksh Industries is ₹1.34 and 52-week low of Antariksh Industries is ₹1.28 as on .

How has the Antariksh Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Antariksh Industries has shown returns of 4.69% over the past day, 4.69% for the past month, 4.69% over 3 months, 4.69% over 1 year, 1.54% across 3 years, and 3.85% over 5 years.