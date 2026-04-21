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Antariksh Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

ANTARIKSH INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Antariksh Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.34 Closed
4.69₹ 0.06
As on Apr 20, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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Antariksh Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.34₹1.34
₹1.34
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.28₹1.34
₹1.34
Open Price
₹1.34
Prev. Close
₹1.28
Volume
1

Antariksh Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Antariksh Industries		4.694.694.694.694.691.543.85
Larsen & Toubro		2.2812.344.724.5523.5122.2425.31
Rail Vikas Nigam		7.717.73-10.59-9.95-21.0358.0861.76
IRB Infrastructure Developers		1.665.316.952.21-8.4517.7733.97
NBCC (India)		4.675.52-8.74-17.82-6.6654.1629.02
Afcons Infrastructure		3.6817.01-4.15-24.58-24.20-10.78-6.62
Cemindia Projects		1.1016.06-3.80-20.2619.0179.6254.71
NCC		4.849.378.38-23.12-28.1813.7415.92
Welspun Enterprises		8.012.40-4.33-13.18-6.5452.1537.14
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		6.2211.24-7.06-11.18-9.5516.3223.85
PNC Infratech		9.565.82-13.92-29.04-27.23-10.68-2.51
Hindustan Construction Company		9.2622.86-4.18-17.49-16.7718.6226.34
Keystone Realtors		-1.453.17-19.96-31.14-24.39-4.02-6.51
AGI Infra		2.1823.4233.0637.07128.5098.27121.20
HG Infra Engineering		14.6623.91-9.84-31.35-45.15-11.0018.52
Man Infraconstruction		3.222.13-17.20-33.22-41.626.8131.53
Ashoka Buildcon		7.8114.79-8.09-29.59-31.6215.989.68
Ramky Infrastructure		4.095.082.26-21.450.2314.1952.09
KNR Constructions		2.02-1.18-14.17-36.01-47.81-20.51-9.78
Marathon Nextgen Realty		6.8112.63-6.24-27.84-13.7515.5258.16

Over the last one year, Antariksh Industries has gained 4.69% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (23.51%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-21.03%), IRB Infrastructure Developers (-8.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Antariksh Industries has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (25.31%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (61.76%).

Antariksh Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Antariksh Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.171.23
100.690
200.340
500.140
1000.070
2000.030

Antariksh Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Antariksh Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Antariksh Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Apr 08, 2026, 12:15 AM IST ISTAntariksh Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Feb 25, 2026, 05:11 PM IST ISTAntariksh Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 21, 2026, 06:52 PM IST ISTAntariksh Industries - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015-Appointment And Resignation Of Secre
Feb 21, 2026, 06:44 PM IST ISTAntariksh Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation
Feb 13, 2026, 12:37 AM IST ISTAntariksh Industries - Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025

About Antariksh Industries

Antariksh Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/10/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1974PLC017806 and registration number is 017806. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Bhagwanji Narsi Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Utkarsh Goyal
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Manish Heeralal Chandak
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Sandhya Krishna Karanjavkar
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Antariksh Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Antariksh Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Antariksh Industries is ₹1.34 as on Apr 20, 2026.

What kind of stock is Antariksh Industries?

The Antariksh Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Antariksh Industries?

The market cap of Antariksh Industries is ₹0.03 Cr as on Apr 20, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Antariksh Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Antariksh Industries are ₹1.34 and ₹1.34.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Antariksh Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Antariksh Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Antariksh Industries is ₹1.34 and 52-week low of Antariksh Industries is ₹1.28 as on Apr 20, 2026.

How has the Antariksh Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Antariksh Industries has shown returns of 4.69% over the past day, 4.69% for the past month, 4.69% over 3 months, 4.69% over 1 year, 1.54% across 3 years, and 3.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Antariksh Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Antariksh Industries are 0.33 and 0.02 on Apr 20, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

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