Here's the live share price of Antariksh Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Antariksh Industries
|4.69
|4.69
|4.69
|4.69
|4.69
|1.54
|3.85
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.28
|12.34
|4.72
|4.55
|23.51
|22.24
|25.31
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|7.71
|7.73
|-10.59
|-9.95
|-21.03
|58.08
|61.76
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|1.66
|5.31
|6.95
|2.21
|-8.45
|17.77
|33.97
|NBCC (India)
|4.67
|5.52
|-8.74
|-17.82
|-6.66
|54.16
|29.02
|Afcons Infrastructure
|3.68
|17.01
|-4.15
|-24.58
|-24.20
|-10.78
|-6.62
|Cemindia Projects
|1.10
|16.06
|-3.80
|-20.26
|19.01
|79.62
|54.71
|NCC
|4.84
|9.37
|8.38
|-23.12
|-28.18
|13.74
|15.92
|Welspun Enterprises
|8.01
|2.40
|-4.33
|-13.18
|-6.54
|52.15
|37.14
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|6.22
|11.24
|-7.06
|-11.18
|-9.55
|16.32
|23.85
|PNC Infratech
|9.56
|5.82
|-13.92
|-29.04
|-27.23
|-10.68
|-2.51
|Hindustan Construction Company
|9.26
|22.86
|-4.18
|-17.49
|-16.77
|18.62
|26.34
|Keystone Realtors
|-1.45
|3.17
|-19.96
|-31.14
|-24.39
|-4.02
|-6.51
|AGI Infra
|2.18
|23.42
|33.06
|37.07
|128.50
|98.27
|121.20
|HG Infra Engineering
|14.66
|23.91
|-9.84
|-31.35
|-45.15
|-11.00
|18.52
|Man Infraconstruction
|3.22
|2.13
|-17.20
|-33.22
|-41.62
|6.81
|31.53
|Ashoka Buildcon
|7.81
|14.79
|-8.09
|-29.59
|-31.62
|15.98
|9.68
|Ramky Infrastructure
|4.09
|5.08
|2.26
|-21.45
|0.23
|14.19
|52.09
|KNR Constructions
|2.02
|-1.18
|-14.17
|-36.01
|-47.81
|-20.51
|-9.78
|Marathon Nextgen Realty
|6.81
|12.63
|-6.24
|-27.84
|-13.75
|15.52
|58.16
Over the last one year, Antariksh Industries has gained 4.69% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (23.51%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-21.03%), IRB Infrastructure Developers (-8.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Antariksh Industries has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (25.31%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (61.76%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.17
|1.23
|10
|0.69
|0
|20
|0.34
|0
|50
|0.14
|0
|100
|0.07
|0
|200
|0.03
|0
In the latest quarter, Antariksh Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Apr 08, 2026, 12:15 AM IST IST
|Antariksh Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Feb 25, 2026, 05:11 PM IST IST
|Antariksh Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 21, 2026, 06:52 PM IST IST
|Antariksh Industries - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015-Appointment And Resignation Of Secre
|Feb 21, 2026, 06:44 PM IST IST
|Antariksh Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation
|Feb 13, 2026, 12:37 AM IST IST
|Antariksh Industries - Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025
Antariksh Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/10/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1974PLC017806 and registration number is 017806. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Antariksh Industries is ₹1.34 as on Apr 20, 2026.
The Antariksh Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Antariksh Industries is ₹0.03 Cr as on Apr 20, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Antariksh Industries are ₹1.34 and ₹1.34.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Antariksh Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Antariksh Industries is ₹1.34 and 52-week low of Antariksh Industries is ₹1.28 as on Apr 20, 2026.
The Antariksh Industries has shown returns of 4.69% over the past day, 4.69% for the past month, 4.69% over 3 months, 4.69% over 1 year, 1.54% across 3 years, and 3.85% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Antariksh Industries are 0.33 and 0.02 on Apr 20, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.