What is the share price of Antarctica? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Antarctica is ₹0.74 as on .

What kind of stock is Antarctica? The Antarctica is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Antarctica? The market cap of Antarctica is ₹0.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Antarctica? Today’s highest and lowest price of Antarctica are ₹0.77 and ₹0.73.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Antarctica? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Antarctica stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Antarctica is ₹1.25 and 52-week low of Antarctica is ₹0.64 as on .

How has the Antarctica performed historically in terms of returns? The Antarctica has shown returns of -1.33% over the past day, -3.9% for the past month, -12.94% over 3 months, -37.29% over 1 year, -0.45% across 3 years, and 2.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Antarctica? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Antarctica are and on . While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.

Source: Dion Global