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Antarctica Share Price

NSE
BSE

ANTARCTICA

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of Antarctica along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.74 Closed
-1.33₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Antarctica Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.73₹0.77
₹0.74
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.64₹1.25
₹0.74
Open Price
₹0.75
Prev. Close
₹0.75
Volume
94,435

Source: Dion Global

Antarctica Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Antarctica		-1.33-3.90-12.94-20.43-37.29-0.452.63
DOMS Industries		0.03-2.02-4.08-6.67-3.2019.4611.26
DB Corp		0.705.86-8.93-10.88-22.70-3.0417.45
Navneet Education		-0.17-10.69-10.32-17.28-10.47-2.545.56
TCPL Packaging		-0.148.2312.1020.10-9.1323.4541.92
Flair Writing Industries Ltd		-2.59-3.46-24.22-18.61-21.11-17.59-10.96
Jagran Prakashan		-0.55-0.83-6.24-6.65-12.08-14.12-0.31
Sandesh		15.9814.513.556.58-15.644.014.74
Kokuyo Camlin		-1.08-1.70-10.431.12-23.58-18.963.58
Hindustan Media Ventures		9.7013.7555.8543.8418.4118.554.86
HT Media		12.547.2324.4524.1218.556.68-0.26
Linc		-2.28-7.03-7.91-12.58-22.57-15.0014.46
Repro India		-1.98-0.50-4.06-10.71-27.90-21.11-1.46
Universus Photo Imagings		-0.6935.53-1.77127.5082.944.899.94
DIC India		0.890.56-6.27-3.81-11.024.650.60
Creative Graphics Solutions India		10.784.97-9.20-4.85-27.88-5.23-3.17
Sambhaav Media		1.734.19-8.62-17.26-3.7222.7314.07
WOL 3D India		7.909.23-8.775.19-5.30-9.10-5.56
Orient Press		-4.6313.6616.4424.44-9.793.96-0.56
Sundaram Multi Pap		0-4.65-10.87-26.79-37.88-16.99-11.77

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Antarctica has declined 37.29% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-3.20%), DB Corp (-22.70%), Navneet Education (-10.47%). From a 5 year perspective, Antarctica has underperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.26%) and DB Corp (17.45%).

Antarctica Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Antarctica Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.750.75
100.750.75
200.760.76
500.790.78
1000.80.81
2000.890.89

Source: Dion Global

Antarctica Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Antarctica remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.70%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 98.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Antarctica Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Antarctica fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Antarctica

Antarctica Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/1991 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L46695WB1991PLC051949 and registration number is 051949. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Printing/Publishing/Stationery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 62.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Mangilal Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jay Rajeshbhai Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Vasantbhai Gajjar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sarikaben Sanketkumar Ladani
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ranjanben Jayantibhai vaghela
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Antarctica Share Price

What is the share price of Antarctica?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Antarctica is ₹0.74 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Antarctica?

The Antarctica is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Antarctica?

The market cap of Antarctica is ₹0.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Antarctica?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Antarctica are ₹0.77 and ₹0.73.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Antarctica?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Antarctica stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Antarctica is ₹1.25 and 52-week low of Antarctica is ₹0.64 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Antarctica performed historically in terms of returns?

The Antarctica has shown returns of -1.33% over the past day, -3.9% for the past month, -12.94% over 3 months, -37.29% over 1 year, -0.45% across 3 years, and 2.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Antarctica?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Antarctica are and on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Antarctica News

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