Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|50.00
|28.57
|38.46
|-10.00
|63.64
|50.00
|-2.59
|-0.63
|73.45
|135.18
|111.67
|192.23
|-1.64
|3.29
|3.15
|27.26
|63.87
|13.48
|110.02
|20.79
|0.23
|28.75
|38.33
|43.69
|111.34
|291.06
|189.93
|0.94
|2.76
|56.95
|53.59
|71.13
|167.74
|-12.67
|2.49
|10.92
|33.56
|44.75
|33.06
|376.36
|333.47
|2.10
|-0.50
|36.14
|111.52
|97.51
|162.88
|1.69
|0.84
|10.24
|34.85
|116.05
|77.53
|111.95
|34.25
|5.98
|-3.79
|-17.63
|21.68
|135.49
|281.16
|71.64
|7.07
|7.44
|17.17
|23.78
|41.20
|103.61
|18.25
|5.25
|9.57
|23.97
|29.65
|15.62
|54.17
|-57.17
|-11.96
|0.88
|-4.11
|22.95
|3.62
|18.11
|-60.96
|6.10
|0
|19.65
|22.34
|19.62
|23.65
|7.12
|10.87
|18.60
|15.91
|4.08
|-20.31
|96.15
|-10.53
|9.48
|3.47
|22.51
|42.93
|50.53
|131.97
|4.24
|23.24
|33.72
|52.88
|65.12
|45.11
|9.18
|-65.72
|3.17
|0
|18.18
|8.33
|-7.14
|54.76
|-47.15
|7.02
|-11.59
|-10.29
|7.02
|-66.48
|205.00
|205.00
|8.42
|11.96
|14.44
|7.29
|-1.90
|39.19
|8.42
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Antarctica Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/1991 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22219WB1991PLC051949 and registration number is 051949. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Printing/Publishing/Stationery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Antarctica Ltd. is ₹13.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Antarctica Ltd. is 257.14 and PB ratio of Antarctica Ltd. is 0.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Antarctica Ltd. is ₹.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Antarctica Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Antarctica Ltd. is ₹1.30 and 52-week low of Antarctica Ltd. is ₹.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.