Here's the live share price of Antarctica along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Antarctica
|-1.33
|-3.90
|-12.94
|-20.43
|-37.29
|-0.45
|2.63
|DOMS Industries
|0.03
|-2.02
|-4.08
|-6.67
|-3.20
|19.46
|11.26
|DB Corp
|0.70
|5.86
|-8.93
|-10.88
|-22.70
|-3.04
|17.45
|Navneet Education
|-0.17
|-10.69
|-10.32
|-17.28
|-10.47
|-2.54
|5.56
|TCPL Packaging
|-0.14
|8.23
|12.10
|20.10
|-9.13
|23.45
|41.92
|Flair Writing Industries Ltd
|-2.59
|-3.46
|-24.22
|-18.61
|-21.11
|-17.59
|-10.96
|Jagran Prakashan
|-0.55
|-0.83
|-6.24
|-6.65
|-12.08
|-14.12
|-0.31
|Sandesh
|15.98
|14.51
|3.55
|6.58
|-15.64
|4.01
|4.74
|Kokuyo Camlin
|-1.08
|-1.70
|-10.43
|1.12
|-23.58
|-18.96
|3.58
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|9.70
|13.75
|55.85
|43.84
|18.41
|18.55
|4.86
|HT Media
|12.54
|7.23
|24.45
|24.12
|18.55
|6.68
|-0.26
|Linc
|-2.28
|-7.03
|-7.91
|-12.58
|-22.57
|-15.00
|14.46
|Repro India
|-1.98
|-0.50
|-4.06
|-10.71
|-27.90
|-21.11
|-1.46
|Universus Photo Imagings
|-0.69
|35.53
|-1.77
|127.50
|82.94
|4.89
|9.94
|DIC India
|0.89
|0.56
|-6.27
|-3.81
|-11.02
|4.65
|0.60
|Creative Graphics Solutions India
|10.78
|4.97
|-9.20
|-4.85
|-27.88
|-5.23
|-3.17
|Sambhaav Media
|1.73
|4.19
|-8.62
|-17.26
|-3.72
|22.73
|14.07
|WOL 3D India
|7.90
|9.23
|-8.77
|5.19
|-5.30
|-9.10
|-5.56
|Orient Press
|-4.63
|13.66
|16.44
|24.44
|-9.79
|3.96
|-0.56
|Sundaram Multi Pap
|0
|-4.65
|-10.87
|-26.79
|-37.88
|-16.99
|-11.77
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Antarctica has declined 37.29% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-3.20%), DB Corp (-22.70%), Navneet Education (-10.47%). From a 5 year perspective, Antarctica has underperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.26%) and DB Corp (17.45%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.75
|0.75
|10
|0.75
|0.75
|20
|0.76
|0.76
|50
|0.79
|0.78
|100
|0.8
|0.81
|200
|0.89
|0.89
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Antarctica remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.70%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 98.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Antarctica fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Antarctica Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/1991 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L46695WB1991PLC051949 and registration number is 051949. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Printing/Publishing/Stationery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 62.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Antarctica is ₹0.74 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Antarctica is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Antarctica is ₹0.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Antarctica are ₹0.77 and ₹0.73.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Antarctica stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Antarctica is ₹1.25 and 52-week low of Antarctica is ₹0.64 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Antarctica has shown returns of -1.33% over the past day, -3.9% for the past month, -12.94% over 3 months, -37.29% over 1 year, -0.45% across 3 years, and 2.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Antarctica are and on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.
Source: Dion Global