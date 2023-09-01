Follow Us

Antarctica Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ANTARCTICA LTD.

Sector : Printing/Publishing/Stationery | Smallcap | NSE
₹0.90 Closed
-5.26-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Antarctica Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.90₹0.95
₹0.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.55₹1.30
₹0.90
Open Price
₹0.95
Prev. Close
₹0.95
Volume
11,91,698

Antarctica Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.93
  • R20.97
  • R30.98
  • Pivot
    0.92
  • S10.88
  • S20.87
  • S30.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.850.98
  • 100.790.99
  • 200.840.96
  • 500.940.85
  • 1000.990.78
  • 2001.370.79

Antarctica Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
050.0028.5738.46-10.0063.6450.00
-2.59-0.6373.45135.18111.67192.23-1.64
3.293.1527.2663.8713.48110.0220.79
0.2328.7538.3343.69111.34291.06189.93
0.942.7656.9553.5971.13167.74-12.67
2.4910.9233.5644.7533.06376.36333.47
2.10-0.5036.14111.5297.51162.881.69
0.8410.2434.85116.0577.53111.9534.25
5.98-3.79-17.6321.68135.49281.1671.64
7.077.4417.1723.7841.20103.6118.25
5.259.5723.9729.6515.6254.17-57.17
-11.960.88-4.1122.953.6218.11-60.96
6.10019.6522.3419.6223.657.12
10.8718.6015.914.08-20.3196.15-10.53
9.483.4722.5142.9350.53131.974.24
23.2433.7252.8865.1245.119.18-65.72
3.17018.188.33-7.1454.76-47.15
7.02-11.59-10.297.02-66.48205.00205.00
8.4211.9614.447.29-1.9039.198.42

Antarctica Ltd. Share Holdings

Antarctica Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Antarctica Ltd.

Antarctica Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/1991 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22219WB1991PLC051949 and registration number is 051949. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Printing/Publishing/Stationery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rohit Kuthari
    Executive Chairman
  • Mrs. Renu Kuthari
    Director
  • Mr. Sadananda Banerjee
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Chandra Bhowmick
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Panchu Gopal Chatterjee
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Swapan Roy
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Antarctica Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Antarctica Ltd.?

The market cap of Antarctica Ltd. is ₹13.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Antarctica Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Antarctica Ltd. is 257.14 and PB ratio of Antarctica Ltd. is 0.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Antarctica Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Antarctica Ltd. is ₹.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Antarctica Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Antarctica Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Antarctica Ltd. is ₹1.30 and 52-week low of Antarctica Ltd. is ₹.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

