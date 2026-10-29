Antala Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U22208GJ2024PLC154065 and registration number is 154065. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.