Antala Industries has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Oct 29, 2026 and will close on Nov 2, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹63.00-67.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|6.82
|7.31
|0.27
|80.68
|104.77
|71.76
|53.1
|Time Technoplast
|-2.16
|-11.74
|-23.17
|-12.42
|-21.76
|26.01
|35.94
|EPL
|-4.66
|-8.51
|-8.54
|-4.59
|6.07
|5.82
|-0.1
|Safari Industries (India)
|-6.02
|-15.63
|-21.39
|-15.96
|-42.45
|-16.52
|24.01
|AGI Greenpac
|-1.05
|-10.72
|2.91
|6.83
|-13.18
|-7.3
|23.8
|Uflex
|-1.46
|-9.41
|23.21
|34.66
|5.86
|11.05
|0.56
|VIP Industries
|-6.9
|-15.02
|-13.49
|-14.55
|-40.12
|-25.7
|-13.92
|Jindal Poly Films
|0.39
|-1.2
|6.57
|-0.7
|19.52
|2.29
|-6.85
|Polyplex Corporation
|-2.78
|-13.24
|-19.19
|-2.35
|-5.51
|-3.18
|-11.46
|Knack Packaging
|-0.96
|11.62
|3.23
|7.75
|7.75
|2.52
|1.51
|Xpro India
|-2.18
|-12.36
|-27.36
|-1.4
|-11.4
|-0.98
|22.62
|Cosmo First
|-3.39
|-12.76
|-17.42
|2.17
|-14.09
|4.65
|-6.39
|Huhtamaki India
|0.61
|-1.98
|-23.09
|29
|-10.7
|-7.46
|-0.67
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|-5.82
|-8.42
|-8.61
|-21.07
|-33.81
|-5.1
|-2.42
|Ester Industries
|-3.28
|2.41
|-2.84
|-4.62
|-21.06
|-1.53
|-8.14
|Oricon Enterprises
|8.99
|3.71
|2.86
|-15.92
|1.63
|21.4
|14.83
|Commercial Syn Bags
|-11.13
|-25.08
|17.38
|37.08
|39.6
|35.43
|19.96
|Shree Rama Multi-Tech
|0.59
|33.16
|51.85
|24.55
|-1.53
|30.5
|37.1
|Hitech Corporation
|-0.12
|20.22
|28.02
|195.32
|121.14
|16.55
|14.33
Source: Dion Global
Antala Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U22208GJ2024PLC154065 and registration number is 154065. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global