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Antala Industries Share Price

Sector
Packaging

Antala Industries has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Oct 29, 2026 and will close on Nov 2, 2026. The price band has been set at 63.00-67.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Antala Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Antala Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Garware Hi-Tech Films		6.827.310.2780.68104.7771.7653.1
Time Technoplast		-2.16-11.74-23.17-12.42-21.7626.0135.94
EPL		-4.66-8.51-8.54-4.596.075.82-0.1
Safari Industries (India)		-6.02-15.63-21.39-15.96-42.45-16.5224.01
AGI Greenpac		-1.05-10.722.916.83-13.18-7.323.8
Uflex		-1.46-9.4123.2134.665.8611.050.56
VIP Industries		-6.9-15.02-13.49-14.55-40.12-25.7-13.92
Jindal Poly Films		0.39-1.26.57-0.719.522.29-6.85
Polyplex Corporation		-2.78-13.24-19.19-2.35-5.51-3.18-11.46
Knack Packaging		-0.9611.623.237.757.752.521.51
Xpro India		-2.18-12.36-27.36-1.4-11.4-0.9822.62
Cosmo First		-3.39-12.76-17.422.17-14.094.65-6.39
Huhtamaki India		0.61-1.98-23.0929-10.7-7.46-0.67
Everest Kanto Cylinder		-5.82-8.42-8.61-21.07-33.81-5.1-2.42
Ester Industries		-3.282.41-2.84-4.62-21.06-1.53-8.14
Oricon Enterprises		8.993.712.86-15.921.6321.414.83
Commercial Syn Bags		-11.13-25.0817.3837.0839.635.4319.96
Shree Rama Multi-Tech		0.5933.1651.8524.55-1.5330.537.1
Hitech Corporation		-0.1220.2228.02195.32121.1416.5514.33

Source: Dion Global

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About Antala Industries

Antala Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U22208GJ2024PLC154065 and registration number is 154065. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajeshkumar Chandulal Antala
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pankajkumar Chandulal Antala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Lataben Rajeshbhai Antala
    Non Independent Director
  • Mrs. Hetalben Pankajkumar Antala
    Non Independent Director
  • Ms. Nikita Gaurav Tank
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishal Savji Varia
    Independent Director

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