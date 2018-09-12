Anshula Kant takes charge as SBI managing director

Anshula Kant.

Anshula Kant on Tuesday took charge as managing director of State Bank of India (SBI), the bank said in a release. In her new role, Kant would be handling the areas of stressed assets, risk and compliance. Prior to this role, she was deputy managing director and chief financial officer at the bank. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had earlier approved the appointment of Kant as MD of SBI till the date of her superannuation, September 30, 2020, the order issued by the personnel ministry said. Her name was recommended by the Bank Boards Bureau for the post. The post of SBI MD fell vacant after the resignation of B Sriram, who took over as the MD and CEO of IDBI Bank.