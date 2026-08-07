What is the share price of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ansal Properties & Infrastructure is ₹3.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Ansal Properties & Infrastructure? The Ansal Properties & Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure? The market cap of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure is ₹55.88 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure are ₹3.60 and ₹3.53.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ansal Properties & Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure is ₹5.61 and 52-week low of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure is ₹2.82 as on .

How has the Ansal Properties & Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns? The Ansal Properties & Infrastructure has shown returns of 0.57% over the past day, 5.34% for the past month, -11.25% over 3 months, -30.39% over 1 year, -24.5% across 3 years, and -17.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure are -0.05 and -0.07 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global