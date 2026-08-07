Here's the live share price of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ansal Properties & Infrastructure
|-2.74
|5.34
|-11.25
|14.52
|-30.39
|-24.50
|-17.18
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ansal Properties & Infrastructure has declined 30.39% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Ansal Properties & Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.62
|3.62
|10
|3.61
|3.61
|20
|3.56
|3.64
|50
|3.83
|3.68
|100
|3.61
|3.7
|200
|3.77
|4.03
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ansal Properties & Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.65%, FII holding unchanged at 0.24%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:31 PM IST IST
|Ansal Properties - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|Ansal Properties - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 13, 2026, 06:03 AM IST IST
|Ansal Properties - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
|Jul 08, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|Ansal Properties - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Jul 07, 2026, 08:48 PM IST IST
|Ansal Properties - Quarterly Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/ Repayment Of Principal Amount
Source: Dion Global
Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1967 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45101DL1967PLC004759 and registration number is 004759. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 646.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 78.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ansal Properties & Infrastructure is ₹3.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ansal Properties & Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure is ₹55.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure are ₹3.60 and ₹3.53.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ansal Properties & Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure is ₹5.61 and 52-week low of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure is ₹2.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ansal Properties & Infrastructure has shown returns of 0.57% over the past day, 5.34% for the past month, -11.25% over 3 months, -30.39% over 1 year, -24.5% across 3 years, and -17.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure are -0.05 and -0.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global