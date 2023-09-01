What is the Market Cap of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd.? The market cap of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹145.60 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd. is -2.05 and PB ratio of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd. is 0.81 as on .

What is the share price of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹9.25 as on .