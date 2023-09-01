Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ANSAL PROPERTIES & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹9.25 Closed
1.090.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.80₹9.50
₹9.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.00₹31.55
₹9.25
Open Price
₹9.50
Prev. Close
₹9.15
Volume
76,440

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.47
  • R29.83
  • R310.17
  • Pivot
    9.13
  • S18.77
  • S28.43
  • S38.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 525.788.93
  • 1023.618.83
  • 2022.518.74
  • 5020.28.94
  • 10017.5210.08
  • 20016.4811.96

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.946.324.52-1.60-52.93110.23-39.74
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd. Share Holdings

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend

About Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd.

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1967 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45101DL1967PLC004759 and registration number is 004759. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 639.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 78.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Kohli
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Pranav Ansal
    Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir
  • Mrs. Jagath Chandra
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Satish Chandra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kulamani Biswal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anoop Sethi
    Managing Director & CEO

FAQs on Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd.?

The market cap of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹145.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd. is -2.05 and PB ratio of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd. is 0.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹9.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹31.55 and 52-week low of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹8.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data