Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.94
|6.32
|4.52
|-1.60
|-52.93
|110.23
|-39.74
|6.03
|0.84
|5.60
|41.68
|26.51
|213.18
|137.19
|5.93
|6.87
|24.14
|32.14
|33.24
|183.79
|202.56
|11.90
|10.83
|17.05
|137.01
|320.79
|555.56
|627.82
|14.21
|11.55
|32.91
|59.25
|37.71
|153.52
|174.81
|12.22
|19.76
|4.12
|5.76
|29.05
|152.18
|60.44
|1.13
|1.28
|4.28
|24.83
|15.28
|249.24
|308.00
|11.12
|8.93
|37.32
|85.20
|134.10
|401.19
|62.95
|7.33
|15.95
|21.99
|55.69
|54.09
|97.38
|-27.71
|6.47
|13.07
|28.78
|53.22
|9.46
|583.68
|277.16
|4.25
|-5.88
|6.57
|22.10
|16.89
|92.40
|104.00
|3.15
|12.01
|10.01
|6.39
|6.56
|119.68
|131.24
|3.77
|7.92
|44.85
|104.32
|154.13
|629.52
|339.46
|3.37
|0.34
|18.73
|34.12
|8.66
|8.66
|8.66
|-5.15
|75.86
|84.74
|139.97
|115.66
|2,075.36
|431.33
|0.97
|-1.23
|-0.96
|26.32
|54.50
|356.66
|283.21
|3.70
|1.03
|9.31
|9.17
|-12.57
|136.85
|36.02
|10.20
|15.68
|65.51
|92.85
|57.06
|801.48
|387.26
|-1.49
|-0.50
|22.15
|51.60
|62.40
|175.17
|126.89
|13.70
|18.76
|21.15
|35.81
|-7.87
|31.85
|-45.46
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|19 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1967 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45101DL1967PLC004759 and registration number is 004759. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 639.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 78.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹145.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd. is -2.05 and PB ratio of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd. is 0.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹9.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹31.55 and 52-week low of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹8.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.