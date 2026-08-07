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Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Share Price

NSE
BSE

ANSAL PROPERTIES & INFRASTRUCTURE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.55 Closed
0.57₹ 0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.53₹3.60
₹3.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.82₹5.61
₹3.55
Open Price
₹3.53
Prev. Close
₹3.53
Volume
17,656

Source: Dion Global

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ansal Properties & Infrastructure		-2.745.34-11.2514.52-30.39-24.50-17.18
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ansal Properties & Infrastructure has declined 30.39% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Ansal Properties & Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.623.62
103.613.61
203.563.64
503.833.68
1003.613.7
2003.774.03

Source: Dion Global

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ansal Properties & Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.65%, FII holding unchanged at 0.24%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 09:31 PM IST ISTAnsal Properties - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Jul 13, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTAnsal Properties - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 13, 2026, 06:03 AM IST ISTAnsal Properties - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
Jul 08, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTAnsal Properties - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Jul 07, 2026, 08:48 PM IST ISTAnsal Properties - Quarterly Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/ Repayment Of Principal Amount

Source: Dion Global

About Ansal Properties & Infrastructure

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1967 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45101DL1967PLC004759 and registration number is 004759. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 646.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 78.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pranav Ansal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Deepak Mowar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Binay Kumar Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Francette Patricia Atkinson
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Dheeraj Goel
    Deputy Managing Director

FAQs on Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ansal Properties & Infrastructure is ₹3.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ansal Properties & Infrastructure?

The Ansal Properties & Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure?

The market cap of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure is ₹55.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure are ₹3.60 and ₹3.53.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ansal Properties & Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure is ₹5.61 and 52-week low of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure is ₹2.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ansal Properties & Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ansal Properties & Infrastructure has shown returns of 0.57% over the past day, 5.34% for the past month, -11.25% over 3 months, -30.39% over 1 year, -24.5% across 3 years, and -17.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure are -0.05 and -0.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure News

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