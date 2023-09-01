What is the Market Cap of Ansal Housing Ltd.? The market cap of Ansal Housing Ltd. is ₹36.56 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ansal Housing Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ansal Housing Ltd. is -0.69 and PB ratio of Ansal Housing Ltd. is 0.23 as on .

What is the share price of Ansal Housing Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ansal Housing Ltd. is ₹5.25 as on .