Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Ansal Housing Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ANSAL HOUSING LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.25 Closed
-3.49-0.19
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ansal Housing Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.03₹5.48
₹5.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.76₹7.61
₹5.25
Open Price
₹5.22
Prev. Close
₹5.44
Volume
2,21,703

Ansal Housing Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.48
  • R25.7
  • R35.93
  • Pivot
    5.25
  • S15.03
  • S24.8
  • S34.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.145.11
  • 104.994.82
  • 205.344.55
  • 506.074.29
  • 1006.544.21
  • 2007.294.47

Ansal Housing Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
23.2434.9626.5144.63-21.4115.13-64.81
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Ansal Housing Ltd. Share Holdings

Ansal Housing Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Preferential issue
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Ansal Housing Ltd.

Ansal Housing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201DL1983PLC016821 and registration number is 016821. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 204.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 59.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kushagr Ansal
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Neha Ansal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Maharaj Kishen Trisal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Iqneet Kaur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Khanna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bal Kishan Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ansal Housing Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ansal Housing Ltd.?

The market cap of Ansal Housing Ltd. is ₹36.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ansal Housing Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ansal Housing Ltd. is -0.69 and PB ratio of Ansal Housing Ltd. is 0.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ansal Housing Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ansal Housing Ltd. is ₹5.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ansal Housing Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ansal Housing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ansal Housing Ltd. is ₹7.61 and 52-week low of Ansal Housing Ltd. is ₹2.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data