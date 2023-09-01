Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Preferential issue
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
Ansal Housing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201DL1983PLC016821 and registration number is 016821. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 204.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 59.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ansal Housing Ltd. is ₹36.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ansal Housing Ltd. is -0.69 and PB ratio of Ansal Housing Ltd. is 0.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ansal Housing Ltd. is ₹5.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ansal Housing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ansal Housing Ltd. is ₹7.61 and 52-week low of Ansal Housing Ltd. is ₹2.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.