Here's the live share price of Ansal Housing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ansal Housing
|0.18
|-5.33
|-27.74
|-36.32
|-43.20
|9.98
|-6.29
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ansal Housing has declined 43.20% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Ansal Housing has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.81
|5.72
|10
|5.9
|5.8
|20
|5.95
|5.94
|50
|6.47
|6.35
|100
|6.93
|6.93
|200
|8.12
|7.96
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ansal Housing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 75.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|Ansal Housing - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 -Update On Order Of The Adjudicating Authority Under The Prevention Of Money L
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:17 PM IST IST
|Ansal Housing - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30 June 2026.
|Jul 30, 2026, 04:32 PM IST IST
|Ansal Housing - Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/ Repayment Of Principal Amount For Loans"r"
|Jul 16, 2026, 09:46 PM IST IST
|Ansal Housing - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 10:04 PM IST IST
|Ansal Housing - Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/ Repayment Of Principal Amount For Loans"r"
Source: Dion Global
Ansal Housing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201DL1983PLC016821 and registration number is 016821. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 366.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 69.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ansal Housing is ₹5.68 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ansal Housing is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ansal Housing is ₹39.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ansal Housing are ₹5.75 and ₹5.62.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ansal Housing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ansal Housing is ₹11.50 and 52-week low of Ansal Housing is ₹5.13 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ansal Housing has shown returns of 0.89% over the past day, -5.33% for the past month, -27.74% over 3 months, -43.2% over 1 year, 9.98% across 3 years, and -6.29% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ansal Housing are -1.06 and 0.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global