What is the share price of Ansal Housing? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ansal Housing is ₹5.68 as on .

What kind of stock is Ansal Housing? The Ansal Housing is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ansal Housing? The market cap of Ansal Housing is ₹39.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ansal Housing? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ansal Housing are ₹5.75 and ₹5.62.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ansal Housing? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ansal Housing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ansal Housing is ₹11.50 and 52-week low of Ansal Housing is ₹5.13 as on .

How has the Ansal Housing performed historically in terms of returns? The Ansal Housing has shown returns of 0.89% over the past day, -5.33% for the past month, -27.74% over 3 months, -43.2% over 1 year, 9.98% across 3 years, and -6.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ansal Housing? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ansal Housing are -1.06 and 0.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global