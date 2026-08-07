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Ansal Housing Share Price

NSE
BSE

ANSAL HOUSING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Ansal Housing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.68 Closed
0.89₹ 0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ansal Housing Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.62₹5.75
₹5.68
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.13₹11.50
₹5.68
Open Price
₹5.70
Prev. Close
₹5.63
Volume
29,259

Source: Dion Global

Ansal Housing Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ansal Housing		0.18-5.33-27.74-36.32-43.209.98-6.29
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ansal Housing has declined 43.20% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Ansal Housing has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Ansal Housing Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ansal Housing Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.815.72
105.95.8
205.955.94
506.476.35
1006.936.93
2008.127.96

Source: Dion Global

Ansal Housing Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ansal Housing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 75.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ansal Housing Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTAnsal Housing - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 -Update On Order Of The Adjudicating Authority Under The Prevention Of Money L
Jul 30, 2026, 09:17 PM IST ISTAnsal Housing - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30 June 2026.
Jul 30, 2026, 04:32 PM IST ISTAnsal Housing - Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/ Repayment Of Principal Amount For Loans"r"
Jul 16, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTAnsal Housing - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 10:04 PM IST ISTAnsal Housing - Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/ Repayment Of Principal Amount For Loans"r"

Source: Dion Global

About Ansal Housing

Ansal Housing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201DL1983PLC016821 and registration number is 016821. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 366.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 69.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kushagr Ansal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rajendra Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Iqneet Kaur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bal Kishan Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Ansal Housing Share Price

What is the share price of Ansal Housing?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ansal Housing is ₹5.68 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ansal Housing?

The Ansal Housing is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ansal Housing?

The market cap of Ansal Housing is ₹39.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ansal Housing?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ansal Housing are ₹5.75 and ₹5.62.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ansal Housing?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ansal Housing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ansal Housing is ₹11.50 and 52-week low of Ansal Housing is ₹5.13 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ansal Housing performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ansal Housing has shown returns of 0.89% over the past day, -5.33% for the past month, -27.74% over 3 months, -43.2% over 1 year, 9.98% across 3 years, and -6.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ansal Housing?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ansal Housing are -1.06 and 0.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ansal Housing News

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