Here's the live share price of Ansal Buildwell along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ansal Buildwell
|-3.28
|-14.36
|-22.78
|-41.91
|-42.88
|-1.39
|-1.56
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ansal Buildwell has declined 42.88% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Ansal Buildwell has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|74.19
|74.71
|10
|74.93
|75.07
|20
|76.42
|76.87
|50
|84.07
|82.5
|100
|89.97
|89.57
|200
|102.43
|99.18
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ansal Buildwell remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:22 PM IST IST
|Ansal Buildwell - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI(LODR) Regulation 2015, Regarding The Order Approved By NCLT New Delh
|Jul 16, 2026, 06:09 AM IST IST
|Ansal Buildwell - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of The Board Meeting
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|Ansal Buildwell - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|Ansal Buildwell - A) Audited Financial Results And Auditors Report Thereon For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St Marc
|May 29, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Ansal Buildwell - Board Meeting Outcome for A) Audited Financial Results And Auditors Report For The Quarter And Financial Ye
Source: Dion Global
Ansal Buildwell Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201DL1983PLC017225 and registration number is 017225. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ansal Buildwell is ₹71.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ansal Buildwell is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ansal Buildwell is ₹52.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ansal Buildwell are ₹73.00 and ₹70.21.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ansal Buildwell stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ansal Buildwell is ₹157.70 and 52-week low of Ansal Buildwell is ₹72.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ansal Buildwell has shown returns of -1.33% over the past day, -14.36% for the past month, -22.78% over 3 months, -42.88% over 1 year, -1.39% across 3 years, and -1.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ansal Buildwell are 65.18 and 0.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global