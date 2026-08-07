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Ansal Buildwell Share Price

NSE
BSE

ANSAL BUILDWELL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Ansal Buildwell along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹71.31 Closed
-1.33₹ -0.96
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ansal Buildwell Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹70.21₹73.00
₹71.31
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹72.00₹157.70
₹71.31
Open Price
₹72.11
Prev. Close
₹72.27
Volume
1,015

Source: Dion Global

Ansal Buildwell Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ansal Buildwell		-3.28-14.36-22.78-41.91-42.88-1.39-1.56
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ansal Buildwell has declined 42.88% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Ansal Buildwell has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Ansal Buildwell Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ansal Buildwell Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
574.1974.71
1074.9375.07
2076.4276.87
5084.0782.5
10089.9789.57
200102.4399.18

Source: Dion Global

Ansal Buildwell Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ansal Buildwell remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ansal Buildwell Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 17, 2026, 09:22 PM IST ISTAnsal Buildwell - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI(LODR) Regulation 2015, Regarding The Order Approved By NCLT New Delh
Jul 16, 2026, 06:09 AM IST ISTAnsal Buildwell - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of The Board Meeting
Jul 13, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTAnsal Buildwell - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTAnsal Buildwell - A) Audited Financial Results And Auditors Report Thereon For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St Marc
May 29, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTAnsal Buildwell - Board Meeting Outcome for A) Audited Financial Results And Auditors Report For The Quarter And Financial Ye

Source: Dion Global

About Ansal Buildwell

Ansal Buildwell Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201DL1983PLC017225 and registration number is 017225. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shobhit Charla
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Ritu Ansal
    Woman Director
  • Ms. Suman Dahiya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Talwar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ansal Buildwell Share Price

What is the share price of Ansal Buildwell?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ansal Buildwell is ₹71.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ansal Buildwell?

The Ansal Buildwell is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ansal Buildwell?

The market cap of Ansal Buildwell is ₹52.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ansal Buildwell?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ansal Buildwell are ₹73.00 and ₹70.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ansal Buildwell?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ansal Buildwell stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ansal Buildwell is ₹157.70 and 52-week low of Ansal Buildwell is ₹72.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ansal Buildwell performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ansal Buildwell has shown returns of -1.33% over the past day, -14.36% for the past month, -22.78% over 3 months, -42.88% over 1 year, -1.39% across 3 years, and -1.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ansal Buildwell?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ansal Buildwell are 65.18 and 0.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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