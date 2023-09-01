Follow Us

Ansal Buildwell Ltd. Share Price

ANSAL BUILDWELL LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹76.35 Closed
-0.61-0.47
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ansal Buildwell Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹76.20₹78.98
₹76.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹66.65₹112.00
₹76.35
Open Price
₹78.98
Prev. Close
₹76.82
Volume
1,105

Ansal Buildwell Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R178.15
  • R279.96
  • R380.93
  • Pivot
    77.18
  • S175.37
  • S274.4
  • S372.59

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 592.9177.12
  • 1089.276.74
  • 2088.0676.21
  • 5090.675.21
  • 10089.7175.21
  • 20097.1377.59

Ansal Buildwell Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.352.765.311.80-15.07208.4833.48
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Ansal Buildwell Ltd. Share Holdings

Ansal Buildwell Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Dividend & A.G.M.
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Dividend & A.G.M.
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ansal Buildwell Ltd.

Ansal Buildwell Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201DL1983PLC017225 and registration number is 017225. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 187.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gopal Ansal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Subhash Verma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Suman Dahiya
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ritu Ansal
    Woman Director

FAQs on Ansal Buildwell Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ansal Buildwell Ltd.?

The market cap of Ansal Buildwell Ltd. is ₹56.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ansal Buildwell Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ansal Buildwell Ltd. is -14.65 and PB ratio of Ansal Buildwell Ltd. is 0.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ansal Buildwell Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ansal Buildwell Ltd. is ₹76.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ansal Buildwell Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ansal Buildwell Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ansal Buildwell Ltd. is ₹112.00 and 52-week low of Ansal Buildwell Ltd. is ₹66.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

