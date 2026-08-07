What is the share price of Ansal Buildwell? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ansal Buildwell is ₹71.31 as on .

What kind of stock is Ansal Buildwell? The Ansal Buildwell is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ansal Buildwell? The market cap of Ansal Buildwell is ₹52.65 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ansal Buildwell? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ansal Buildwell are ₹73.00 and ₹70.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ansal Buildwell? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ansal Buildwell stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ansal Buildwell is ₹157.70 and 52-week low of Ansal Buildwell is ₹72.00 as on .

How has the Ansal Buildwell performed historically in terms of returns? The Ansal Buildwell has shown returns of -1.33% over the past day, -14.36% for the past month, -22.78% over 3 months, -42.88% over 1 year, -1.39% across 3 years, and -1.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ansal Buildwell? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ansal Buildwell are 65.18 and 0.41 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global