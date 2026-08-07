Here's the live share price of ANS Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ANS Industries
|10.22
|3.91
|-31.60
|-31.33
|3.64
|21.64
|4.45
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, ANS Industries has gained 3.64% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, ANS Industries has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.46
|10.56
|10
|10.45
|10.74
|20
|11.42
|11.62
|50
|14.82
|13.26
|100
|14.39
|13.75
|200
|13.25
|13.37
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, ANS Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.54%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|ANS Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended On 30.06.2026
|Jul 09, 2026, 05:30 AM IST IST
|ANS Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|ANS Industries - Non Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015
|May 30, 2026, 10:09 PM IST IST
|ANS Industries - Financial Result For The Quarter & Year Ended On 31.03.2026
|May 30, 2026, 09:57 PM IST IST
|ANS Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30.05.2026
Source: Dion Global
ANS Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15130HR1994PLC032362 and registration number is 032362. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other food products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ANS Industries is ₹11.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ANS Industries is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ANS Industries is ₹11.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ANS Industries are ₹11.97 and ₹11.97.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ANS Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ANS Industries is ₹19.69 and 52-week low of ANS Industries is ₹9.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ANS Industries has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 3.91% for the past month, -31.6% over 3 months, 3.64% over 1 year, 21.64% across 3 years, and 4.45% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ANS Industries are 4.86 and 2.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global