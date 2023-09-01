Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
ANS Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15130HR1994PLC032362 and registration number is 032362. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other food products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of ANS Industries Ltd. is ₹5.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of ANS Industries Ltd. is -4.47 and PB ratio of ANS Industries Ltd. is 1.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ANS Industries Ltd. is ₹6.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ANS Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ANS Industries Ltd. is ₹12.95 and 52-week low of ANS Industries Ltd. is ₹6.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.