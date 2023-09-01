Follow Us

ANS Industries Ltd. Share Price

ANS INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.11 Closed
0.160.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
ANS Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.10₹6.40
₹6.11
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.10₹12.95
₹6.11
Open Price
₹6.10
Prev. Close
₹6.10
Volume
38

ANS Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.31
  • R26.5
  • R36.61
  • Pivot
    6.2
  • S16.01
  • S25.9
  • S35.71

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.616.46
  • 1012.036.68
  • 2012.037.05
  • 5011.147.92
  • 10010.868.72
  • 20010.129.68

ANS Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.83-16.87-26.30-40.10-50.92-73.43-72.84
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.63-6.66-2.892.6720.9819.1637.02
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.5026.8530.6230.6230.6230.6230.62
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.349.9718.9519.7016.3655.68-17.98
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

ANS Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

ANS Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About ANS Industries Ltd.

ANS Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15130HR1994PLC032362 and registration number is 032362. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other food products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mehinder Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S R Sahore
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Kumar Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhruv Sharma
    Director
  • Mrs. Kamal Saib
    Independent Director

FAQs on ANS Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ANS Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of ANS Industries Ltd. is ₹5.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ANS Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ANS Industries Ltd. is -4.47 and PB ratio of ANS Industries Ltd. is 1.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of ANS Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ANS Industries Ltd. is ₹6.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ANS Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ANS Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ANS Industries Ltd. is ₹12.95 and 52-week low of ANS Industries Ltd. is ₹6.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

