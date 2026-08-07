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ANS Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

ANS INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of ANS Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.97 Closed
5.00₹ 0.57
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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ANS Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.97₹11.97
₹11.97
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.40₹19.69
₹11.97
Open Price
₹11.97
Prev. Close
₹11.40
Volume
1

Source: Dion Global

ANS Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ANS Industries		10.223.91-31.60-31.333.6421.644.45
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, ANS Industries has gained 3.64% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, ANS Industries has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

ANS Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

ANS Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.4610.56
1010.4510.74
2011.4211.62
5014.8213.26
10014.3913.75
20013.2513.37

Source: Dion Global

ANS Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ANS Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.54%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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ANS Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTANS Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended On 30.06.2026
Jul 09, 2026, 05:30 AM IST ISTANS Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 10:29 PM IST ISTANS Industries - Non Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015
May 30, 2026, 10:09 PM IST ISTANS Industries - Financial Result For The Quarter & Year Ended On 31.03.2026
May 30, 2026, 09:57 PM IST ISTANS Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30.05.2026

Source: Dion Global

About ANS Industries

ANS Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15130HR1994PLC032362 and registration number is 032362. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other food products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mehinder Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dhruv Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. Anubhav Gumber
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shatakshi Vashistha
    Independent Director

FAQs on ANS Industries Share Price

What is the share price of ANS Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ANS Industries is ₹11.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is ANS Industries?

The ANS Industries is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ANS Industries?

The market cap of ANS Industries is ₹11.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ANS Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ANS Industries are ₹11.97 and ₹11.97.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ANS Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ANS Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ANS Industries is ₹19.69 and 52-week low of ANS Industries is ₹9.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the ANS Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The ANS Industries has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 3.91% for the past month, -31.6% over 3 months, 3.64% over 1 year, 21.64% across 3 years, and 4.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ANS Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ANS Industries are 4.86 and 2.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

ANS Industries News

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