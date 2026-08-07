What is the share price of ANS Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ANS Industries is ₹11.97 as on .

What kind of stock is ANS Industries? The ANS Industries is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ANS Industries? The market cap of ANS Industries is ₹11.08 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of ANS Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of ANS Industries are ₹11.97 and ₹11.97.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ANS Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ANS Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ANS Industries is ₹19.69 and 52-week low of ANS Industries is ₹9.40 as on .

How has the ANS Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The ANS Industries has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 3.91% for the past month, -31.6% over 3 months, 3.64% over 1 year, 21.64% across 3 years, and 4.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ANS Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ANS Industries are 4.86 and 2.10 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global