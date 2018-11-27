Another tech bubble bursting? Massive crash in Facebook, Amazon, Apple share prices; see in 1 chart

By: | Updated: November 27, 2018 8:21 PM

The share prices began falling soon after Amazon and Apple topped $1 trillion-mark, and Alphabet flirted with $900 billion. 

Another tech bubble bursting? Massive crash in Facebook, Amazon, Apple share prices; see in 1 chartAnother tech bubble bursting? Massive crash in Facebook, Amazon, Apple share prices; see in 1 chart

There was a tech bubble; it burst in 2000. The recent crash in the stock prices of FAANG — Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google (Alphabet) — reminds of the 2000 bubble burst, some market watchers have observed. So what is happening? Why are these stocks falling?

First of all, see the massive crash in stock prices of FAANG in just one chart by VisualCapitalist, shared by Lakshmi Iyer of Kotak Mutual Funds.


The share prices of FAANG have started plunging late August this year. According to The New York Times, the crash led to wiping out of $822 billion in market value. The share prices began falling soon after Amazon and Apple topped $1 trillion-mark, and Alphabet flirted with $900 billion.

The total market value of FAANG had reached $3.6 trillion. What shook investors’ confidence were worries over slowing global economic growth, unimpressive earnings in the last two quarters and anticipated regulation of tech companies by the United States government. On top of that, Facebook’s scandal and Apple’s iPhone sales outlook added to woes.

Bloomberg reported that Nomura Global Equity Fund reduced some US tech stocks on concern valuations were getting too high.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Another tech bubble bursting? Massive crash in Facebook, Amazon, Apple share prices; see in 1 chart
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition