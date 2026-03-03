Facebook Pixel Code
Anondita Medicare Share Price

NSE
BSE

ANONDITA MEDICARE

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Contraceptives
Theme
FMCG

Here's the live share price of Anondita Medicare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹750.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Anondita Medicare Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹750.00₹750.00
₹750.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹261.75₹1,037.45
₹750.00
Open Price
₹750.00
Prev. Close
₹750.00
Volume
1,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Anondita Medicare has gained 20.99% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 159.29%.

Anondita Medicare’s current P/E of nullx helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Anondita Medicare Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Anondita Medicare		4.51-17.229.42135.22159.2937.3820.99

Anondita Medicare Financials

Anondita Medicare Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5721.26739.54
10763.15760.76
20852.28791.1
50774.38752.18
100608.19609.13
200305.540

Anondita Medicare Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Anondita Medicare saw a rise in promoter holding to 61.80%, while DII stake decreased to 6.55%, FII holding fell to 4.24%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Anondita Medicare Corporate Actions

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company.

About Anondita Medicare

Anondita Medicare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U22193DL2024PLC428183 and registration number is 428183. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Contraceptives. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 60.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Anupam Ghosh
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sonia Ghosh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Reshant Ghosh
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Nishi Goel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Lakhinder Singh
    Non Independent Director

FAQs on Anondita Medicare Share Price

What is the share price of Anondita Medicare?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anondita Medicare is ₹750.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Anondita Medicare?

The Anondita Medicare is operating in the Contraceptives. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Anondita Medicare?

The market cap of Anondita Medicare is ₹0.00 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Anondita Medicare?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Anondita Medicare are ₹750.00 and ₹750.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anondita Medicare?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anondita Medicare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anondita Medicare is ₹1,037.45 and 52-week low of Anondita Medicare is ₹261.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Anondita Medicare performed historically in terms of returns?

The Anondita Medicare has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -17.22% for the past month, 16.1% over 3 months, 159.29% over 1 year, 37.38% across 3 years, and 20.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Anondita Medicare?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anondita Medicare are and on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.

Anondita Medicare News

