Here's the live share price of Anondita Medicare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Anondita Medicare has gained 20.99% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 159.29%.
Anondita Medicare’s current P/E of nullx helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|721.26
|739.54
|10
|763.15
|760.76
|20
|852.28
|791.1
|50
|774.38
|752.18
|100
|608.19
|609.13
|200
|305.54
|0
In the latest quarter, Anondita Medicare saw a rise in promoter holding to 61.80%, while DII stake decreased to 6.55%, FII holding fell to 4.24%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Anondita Medicare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U22193DL2024PLC428183 and registration number is 428183. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Contraceptives. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 60.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anondita Medicare is ₹750.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Anondita Medicare is operating in the Contraceptives. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Anondita Medicare is ₹0.00 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Anondita Medicare are ₹750.00 and ₹750.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anondita Medicare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anondita Medicare is ₹1,037.45 and 52-week low of Anondita Medicare is ₹261.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Anondita Medicare has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -17.22% for the past month, 16.1% over 3 months, 159.29% over 1 year, 37.38% across 3 years, and 20.99% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anondita Medicare are and on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.