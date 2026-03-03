Here's the live share price of Annvrridhhi Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Annvrridhhi Ventures has gained 57.25% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -25.45%.
Annvrridhhi Ventures’s current P/E of -3.94x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Annvrridhhi Ventures
|-1.10
|-2.47
|-2.47
|-10.30
|-24.05
|26.74
|54.41
|LT Foods
|-7.00
|-7.65
|-5.42
|-15.37
|13.95
|54.80
|45.23
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|-5.53
|-14.56
|-18.99
|-22.17
|-1.93
|9.16
|15.98
|KRBL
|-6.18
|-6.59
|-16.34
|-27.70
|32.93
|-1.69
|10.35
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|-3.95
|4.22
|19.20
|30.98
|36.88
|6.10
|14.81
|Kaveri Seed Company
|-6.79
|-18.32
|-24.09
|-36.95
|-25.08
|11.39
|7.41
|GRM Overseas
|-0.38
|-3.42
|1.88
|33.95
|112.51
|16.06
|47.47
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|-0.11
|-14.75
|-24.25
|-37.77
|46.88
|5.76
|3.42
|Sanstar
|-1.54
|-5.04
|-3.40
|-2.92
|-1.10
|-9.43
|-5.77
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|-3.83
|3.45
|0.99
|-8.53
|-2.83
|15.68
|23.62
|AVT Natural Products
|-3.86
|-8.55
|-6.54
|-14.60
|12.86
|-10.52
|5.55
|Gulshan Polyols
|0.07
|16.70
|10.42
|-5.56
|4.13
|-6.65
|13.23
|Regaal Resources
|7.12
|18.48
|0
|-35.52
|-46.05
|-18.59
|-11.61
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|7.44
|9.00
|31.46
|13.28
|3.70
|1.55
|16.49
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|-7.49
|-14.15
|-31.39
|-34.21
|-27.87
|-4.56
|-2.76
|BharatRohan Airborne Innovations
|-0.77
|15.73
|8.65
|54.36
|54.36
|15.57
|9.07
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|-2.18
|11.46
|6.90
|-3.22
|-26.75
|3.98
|47.80
|SC Agrotech
|-14.30
|9.60
|117.22
|111.25
|107.36
|49.28
|90.14
|JK Agri Genetics
|1.34
|-7.91
|-18.90
|-38.70
|-8.75
|-8.85
|-13.18
|Puretrop Fruits
|-0.57
|-3.26
|7.39
|45.45
|53.62
|20.44
|18.16
Over the last one year, Annvrridhhi Ventures has declined 24.05% compared to peers like LT Foods (13.95%), Jubilant Ingrevia (-1.93%), KRBL (32.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Annvrridhhi Ventures has outperformed peers relative to LT Foods (45.23%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (15.98%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.94
|9.72
|10
|9.94
|9.84
|20
|10.03
|9.94
|50
|10.1
|10.09
|100
|10.3
|10.35
|200
|10.78
|11.47
In the latest quarter, Annvrridhhi Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 43.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 9:50 PM IST
|Annvrridhhi Ventures - Intimation Of Record Date For First Call On Partly Paid-Up Rights Equity Shares Of Annvrridhhi Venture
|Mar 02, 2026, 9:31 PM IST
|Annvrridhhi Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|Mar 02, 2026, 9:27 PM IST
|Annvrridhhi Ventures - Outcome Of Rights Issue Committee Meeting Held On Monday, 02Nd March, 2026 - Approval Of First Call On
|Feb 27, 2026, 8:06 PM IST
|Annvrridhhi Ventures - General - Updates
|Feb 26, 2026, 9:57 PM IST
|Annvrridhhi Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/1980 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L46101WB1980PLC032979 and registration number is 032979. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 66.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Annvrridhhi Ventures is ₹9.89 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Annvrridhhi Ventures is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Annvrridhhi Ventures is ₹16.02 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Annvrridhhi Ventures are ₹10.18 and ₹8.04.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Annvrridhhi Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Annvrridhhi Ventures is ₹13.57 and 52-week low of Annvrridhhi Ventures is ₹8.04 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Annvrridhhi Ventures has shown returns of 6.92% over the past day, -1.3% for the past month, -3.7% over 3 months, -25.45% over 1 year, 24.35% across 3 years, and 57.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Annvrridhhi Ventures are -3.94 and 0.53 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.