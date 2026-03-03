Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Annvrridhhi Ventures Share Price

NSE
BSE

ANNVRRIDHHI VENTURES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of Annvrridhhi Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.89 Closed
6.92₹ 0.64
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Annvrridhhi Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.04₹10.18
₹9.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.04₹13.57
₹9.89
Open Price
₹8.04
Prev. Close
₹9.25
Volume
60,395

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Annvrridhhi Ventures has gained 57.25% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -25.45%.

Annvrridhhi Ventures’s current P/E of -3.94x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Annvrridhhi Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Annvrridhhi Ventures		-1.10-2.47-2.47-10.30-24.0526.7454.41
LT Foods		-7.00-7.65-5.42-15.3713.9554.8045.23
Jubilant Ingrevia		-5.53-14.56-18.99-22.17-1.939.1615.98
KRBL		-6.18-6.59-16.34-27.7032.93-1.6910.35
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		-3.954.2219.2030.9836.886.1014.81
Kaveri Seed Company		-6.79-18.32-24.09-36.95-25.0811.397.41
GRM Overseas		-0.38-3.421.8833.95112.5116.0647.47
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products		-0.11-14.75-24.25-37.7746.885.763.42
Sanstar		-1.54-5.04-3.40-2.92-1.10-9.43-5.77
Chaman Lal Setia Exports		-3.833.450.99-8.53-2.8315.6823.62
AVT Natural Products		-3.86-8.55-6.54-14.6012.86-10.525.55
Gulshan Polyols		0.0716.7010.42-5.564.13-6.6513.23
Regaal Resources		7.1218.480-35.52-46.05-18.59-11.61
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals		7.449.0031.4613.283.701.5516.49
Mangalam Global Enterprise		-7.49-14.15-31.39-34.21-27.87-4.56-2.76
BharatRohan Airborne Innovations		-0.7715.738.6554.3654.3615.579.07
Indo US Bio-Tech		-2.1811.466.90-3.22-26.753.9847.80
SC Agrotech		-14.309.60117.22111.25107.3649.2890.14
JK Agri Genetics		1.34-7.91-18.90-38.70-8.75-8.85-13.18
Puretrop Fruits		-0.57-3.267.3945.4553.6220.4418.16

Over the last one year, Annvrridhhi Ventures has declined 24.05% compared to peers like LT Foods (13.95%), Jubilant Ingrevia (-1.93%), KRBL (32.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Annvrridhhi Ventures has outperformed peers relative to LT Foods (45.23%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (15.98%).

Annvrridhhi Ventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Annvrridhhi Ventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.949.72
109.949.84
2010.039.94
5010.110.09
10010.310.35
20010.7811.47

Annvrridhhi Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Annvrridhhi Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 43.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Annvrridhhi Ventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 9:50 PM ISTAnnvrridhhi Ventures - Intimation Of Record Date For First Call On Partly Paid-Up Rights Equity Shares Of Annvrridhhi Venture
Mar 02, 2026, 9:31 PM ISTAnnvrridhhi Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Mar 02, 2026, 9:27 PM ISTAnnvrridhhi Ventures - Outcome Of Rights Issue Committee Meeting Held On Monday, 02Nd March, 2026 - Approval Of First Call On
Feb 27, 2026, 8:06 PM ISTAnnvrridhhi Ventures - General - Updates
Feb 26, 2026, 9:57 PM ISTAnnvrridhhi Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

About Annvrridhhi Ventures

Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/1980 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L46101WB1980PLC032979 and registration number is 032979. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 66.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sarvesh Manmohan Agrawal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Manmohan Shreegopal Agrawal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Bhoomi Ketan Talati
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Tarunkumar Bhagwandas Sukhwani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jagdishprasad Shreegopal Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Navinchandra Dilipsinh Bochare
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Annvrridhhi Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of Annvrridhhi Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Annvrridhhi Ventures is ₹9.89 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Annvrridhhi Ventures?

The Annvrridhhi Ventures is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Annvrridhhi Ventures?

The market cap of Annvrridhhi Ventures is ₹16.02 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Annvrridhhi Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Annvrridhhi Ventures are ₹10.18 and ₹8.04.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Annvrridhhi Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Annvrridhhi Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Annvrridhhi Ventures is ₹13.57 and 52-week low of Annvrridhhi Ventures is ₹8.04 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Annvrridhhi Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Annvrridhhi Ventures has shown returns of 6.92% over the past day, -1.3% for the past month, -3.7% over 3 months, -25.45% over 1 year, 24.35% across 3 years, and 57.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Annvrridhhi Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Annvrridhhi Ventures are -3.94 and 0.53 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Annvrridhhi Ventures News

More Annvrridhhi Ventures News
icon
Market Pulse