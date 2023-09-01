Follow Us

Annapurna Swadisht Ltd. Share Price

ANNAPURNA SWADISHT LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹328.60 Closed
0.140.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Annapurna Swadisht Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹321.00₹332.70
₹328.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹109.30₹358.00
₹328.60
Open Price
₹327.10
Prev. Close
₹328.15
Volume
43,000

Annapurna Swadisht Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1331.83
  • R2338.12
  • R3343.53
  • Pivot
    326.42
  • S1320.13
  • S2314.72
  • S3308.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5159.5331.87
  • 10149.88332.46
  • 20129.11326.36
  • 5051.65304.95
  • 10025.82274.36
  • 20012.91218.79

Annapurna Swadisht Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.7910.7334.03134.12158.37158.37158.37
-1.24-3.010.1816.6911.0535.3094.31
-0.79-6.79-3.132.5220.7619.0736.77
-1.8212.6834.8532.2617.65110.46108.67
2.951.576.4330.428.6959.5159.51
2.450.5727.4935.3453.3953.3953.39
-0.79-1.3711.759.36-7.83-1.06-16.63
2.403.76-2.0713.180.8916.2616.26
1.69-2.78-2.82-4.3522.01265.08560.81
-0.8716.2033.37102.09200.9875.4175.41
6.227.3815.3331.51-5.57-8.33-8.33
0.43-0.3842.9652.2634.9521.1521.15
-3.3718.9144.5884.0134.7639.0162.52
2.53-0.7425.5649.1350.57198.97299.65
2.661.5722.4176.8754.5744.51-16.35
-2.4313.5998.55148.9782.7489.82-35.33
0.090.530.8422.3476.29172.5562.90
3.719.9018.9219.8916.6555.79-17.59
-2.62-4.66-0.712.166.61285.41380.21
27.45101.25152.78239.58505.54989.71584.19

Annapurna Swadisht Ltd. Share Holdings

Annapurna Swadisht Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Annapurna Swadisht Ltd.

Annapurna Swadisht Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/2022 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15133WB2022PLC251553 and registration number is 251553. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.

Management

  • Mr. Shreeram Bagla
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sumit Sengupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Shaw
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Chandan Ghosh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandip Maiti
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Hitu Mahajan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Annapurna Swadisht Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Annapurna Swadisht Ltd.?

The market cap of Annapurna Swadisht Ltd. is ₹539.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Annapurna Swadisht Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Annapurna Swadisht Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Annapurna Swadisht Ltd. is 9.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Annapurna Swadisht Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Annapurna Swadisht Ltd. is ₹328.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Annapurna Swadisht Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Annapurna Swadisht Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Annapurna Swadisht Ltd. is ₹358.00 and 52-week low of Annapurna Swadisht Ltd. is ₹109.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

