What is the share price of Annapurna Swadisht? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Annapurna Swadisht is ₹156.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Annapurna Swadisht? The Annapurna Swadisht is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Annapurna Swadisht? The market cap of Annapurna Swadisht is ₹341.59 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Annapurna Swadisht? Today’s highest and lowest price of Annapurna Swadisht are ₹165.00 and ₹154.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Annapurna Swadisht? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Annapurna Swadisht stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Annapurna Swadisht is ₹287.00 and 52-week low of Annapurna Swadisht is ₹120.75 as on .

How has the Annapurna Swadisht performed historically in terms of returns? The Annapurna Swadisht has shown returns of 4.09% over the past day, 19.6% for the past month, -0.82% over 3 months, -43.24% over 1 year, -20.97% across 3 years, and 4.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Annapurna Swadisht? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Annapurna Swadisht are 10.88 and 1.03 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global