Here's the live share price of Annapurna Swadisht along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Annapurna Swadisht
|22.26
|19.60
|-0.82
|-17.06
|-43.24
|-20.97
|4.44
|Nestle India
|2.01
|4.63
|4.34
|18.86
|37.83
|11.10
|11.09
|Britannia Industries
|1.73
|1.16
|-5.23
|-5.70
|0.61
|5.75
|8.67
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.57
|-7.29
|5.98
|31.12
|38.18
|22.15
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.83
|-3.00
|-7.53
|-7.04
|-14.57
|8.85
|14.45
|Orkla India
|1.71
|-6.00
|-11.99
|-3.33
|-20.57
|-7.39
|-4.50
|Hindustan Foods
|0.27
|6.95
|5.21
|13.05
|6.65
|0.40
|8.59
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.69
|29.61
|10.06
|-1.22
|-25.21
|5.92
|21.84
|Gopal Snacks
|2.74
|2.19
|-16.70
|-6.90
|-23.53
|-8.49
|-5.19
|Prataap Snacks
|5.86
|0.19
|21.59
|12.71
|34.38
|12.16
|11.28
|ADF Foods
|-4.15
|-16.33
|-2.66
|15.26
|13.76
|5.72
|9.02
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|1.71
|8.96
|11.77
|23.92
|-12.38
|-12.40
|-11.56
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.98
|12.32
|45.35
|7.98
|7.98
|2.59
|1.55
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.94
|-24.33
|31.11
|21.42
|46.51
|17.44
|41.01
|HMA Agro Industries
|8.33
|1.51
|-9.82
|-20.06
|-27.66
|-28.63
|-17.61
|Krishival Foods
|-1.11
|-3.89
|5.80
|15.51
|8.84
|14.92
|56.18
|Freshara Agro Exports
|6.98
|21.49
|71.29
|82.44
|92.90
|38.97
|21.83
|Hexagon Nutrition
|-0.06
|-6.19
|26.63
|26.63
|26.63
|8.19
|4.83
|Euro India Fresh Foods
|-14.17
|-15.46
|8.81
|8.59
|13.38
|23.25
|25.94
|Proventus Agrocom
|6.17
|10.61
|30.30
|45.64
|81.05
|24.20
|14.82
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Annapurna Swadisht has declined 43.24% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.83%), Britannia Industries (0.61%), Zydus Wellness (38.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Annapurna Swadisht has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.09%) and Britannia Industries (8.67%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|127.7
|132.94
|10
|128.4
|131.33
|20
|130.34
|131.13
|50
|133.31
|135.88
|100
|148.43
|149.42
|200
|182.62
|178.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Annapurna Swadisht saw a rise in promoter holding to 40.17%, while DII stake decreased to 0.36%, FII holding fell to 6.65%, and public shareholding moved up to 52.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Annapurna Swadisht fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Annapurna Swadisht Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/2022 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15133WB2022PLC251553 and registration number is 251553. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other food products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 414.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Annapurna Swadisht is ₹156.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Annapurna Swadisht is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Annapurna Swadisht is ₹341.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Annapurna Swadisht are ₹165.00 and ₹154.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Annapurna Swadisht stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Annapurna Swadisht is ₹287.00 and 52-week low of Annapurna Swadisht is ₹120.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Annapurna Swadisht has shown returns of 4.09% over the past day, 19.6% for the past month, -0.82% over 3 months, -43.24% over 1 year, -20.97% across 3 years, and 4.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Annapurna Swadisht are 10.88 and 1.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global