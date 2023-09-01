Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.79
|10.73
|34.03
|134.12
|158.37
|158.37
|158.37
|-1.24
|-3.01
|0.18
|16.69
|11.05
|35.30
|94.31
|-0.79
|-6.79
|-3.13
|2.52
|20.76
|19.07
|36.77
|-1.82
|12.68
|34.85
|32.26
|17.65
|110.46
|108.67
|2.95
|1.57
|6.43
|30.42
|8.69
|59.51
|59.51
|2.45
|0.57
|27.49
|35.34
|53.39
|53.39
|53.39
|-0.79
|-1.37
|11.75
|9.36
|-7.83
|-1.06
|-16.63
|2.40
|3.76
|-2.07
|13.18
|0.89
|16.26
|16.26
|1.69
|-2.78
|-2.82
|-4.35
|22.01
|265.08
|560.81
|-0.87
|16.20
|33.37
|102.09
|200.98
|75.41
|75.41
|6.22
|7.38
|15.33
|31.51
|-5.57
|-8.33
|-8.33
|0.43
|-0.38
|42.96
|52.26
|34.95
|21.15
|21.15
|-3.37
|18.91
|44.58
|84.01
|34.76
|39.01
|62.52
|2.53
|-0.74
|25.56
|49.13
|50.57
|198.97
|299.65
|2.66
|1.57
|22.41
|76.87
|54.57
|44.51
|-16.35
|-2.43
|13.59
|98.55
|148.97
|82.74
|89.82
|-35.33
|0.09
|0.53
|0.84
|22.34
|76.29
|172.55
|62.90
|3.71
|9.90
|18.92
|19.89
|16.65
|55.79
|-17.59
|-2.62
|-4.66
|-0.71
|2.16
|6.61
|285.41
|380.21
|27.45
|101.25
|152.78
|239.58
|505.54
|989.71
|584.19
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Annapurna Swadisht Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/2022 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15133WB2022PLC251553 and registration number is 251553. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.
The market cap of Annapurna Swadisht Ltd. is ₹539.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Annapurna Swadisht Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Annapurna Swadisht Ltd. is 9.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Annapurna Swadisht Ltd. is ₹328.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Annapurna Swadisht Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Annapurna Swadisht Ltd. is ₹358.00 and 52-week low of Annapurna Swadisht Ltd. is ₹109.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.