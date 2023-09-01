What is the Market Cap of Annapurna Swadisht Ltd.? The market cap of Annapurna Swadisht Ltd. is ₹539.63 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Annapurna Swadisht Ltd.? P/E ratio of Annapurna Swadisht Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Annapurna Swadisht Ltd. is 9.03 as on .

What is the share price of Annapurna Swadisht Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Annapurna Swadisht Ltd. is ₹328.60 as on .