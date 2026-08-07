Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Annapurna Swadisht Share Price

NSE
BSE

ANNAPURNA SWADISHT

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Annapurna Swadisht along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹156.55 Closed
4.09₹ 6.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:55 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Annapurna Swadisht Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹154.00₹165.00
₹156.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹120.75₹287.00
₹156.55
Open Price
₹154.95
Prev. Close
₹150.40
Volume
1,43,750

Source: Dion Global

Annapurna Swadisht Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Annapurna Swadisht		22.2619.60-0.82-17.06-43.24-20.974.44
Nestle India		2.014.634.3418.8637.8311.1011.09
Britannia Industries		1.731.16-5.23-5.700.615.758.67
Zydus Wellness		-7.57-7.295.9831.1238.1822.153.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.83-3.00-7.53-7.04-14.578.8514.45
Orkla India		1.71-6.00-11.99-3.33-20.57-7.39-4.50
Hindustan Foods		0.276.955.2113.056.650.408.59
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.6929.6110.06-1.22-25.215.9221.84
Gopal Snacks		2.742.19-16.70-6.90-23.53-8.49-5.19
Prataap Snacks		5.860.1921.5912.7134.3812.1611.28
ADF Foods		-4.15-16.33-2.6615.2613.765.729.02
Tasty Bite Eatables		1.718.9611.7723.92-12.38-12.40-11.56
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.9812.3245.357.987.982.591.55
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.94-24.3331.1121.4246.5117.4441.01
HMA Agro Industries		8.331.51-9.82-20.06-27.66-28.63-17.61
Krishival Foods		-1.11-3.895.8015.518.8414.9256.18
Freshara Agro Exports		6.9821.4971.2982.4492.9038.9721.83
Hexagon Nutrition		-0.06-6.1926.6326.6326.638.194.83
Euro India Fresh Foods		-14.17-15.468.818.5913.3823.2525.94
Proventus Agrocom		6.1710.6130.3045.6481.0524.2014.82

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Annapurna Swadisht has declined 43.24% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.83%), Britannia Industries (0.61%), Zydus Wellness (38.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Annapurna Swadisht has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.09%) and Britannia Industries (8.67%).

Annapurna Swadisht Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Annapurna Swadisht Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5127.7132.94
10128.4131.33
20130.34131.13
50133.31135.88
100148.43149.42
200182.62178.4

Source: Dion Global

Annapurna Swadisht Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Annapurna Swadisht saw a rise in promoter holding to 40.17%, while DII stake decreased to 0.36%, FII holding fell to 6.65%, and public shareholding moved up to 52.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Annapurna Swadisht Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Annapurna Swadisht fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Annapurna Swadisht

Annapurna Swadisht Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/2022 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15133WB2022PLC251553 and registration number is 251553. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other food products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 414.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shreeram Bagla
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ritesh Shaw
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manoj Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Harish Ramanna Navarathna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandan Ghosh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rachna Yadav
    Independent Director

FAQs on Annapurna Swadisht Share Price

What is the share price of Annapurna Swadisht?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Annapurna Swadisht is ₹156.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Annapurna Swadisht?

The Annapurna Swadisht is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Annapurna Swadisht?

The market cap of Annapurna Swadisht is ₹341.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Annapurna Swadisht?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Annapurna Swadisht are ₹165.00 and ₹154.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Annapurna Swadisht?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Annapurna Swadisht stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Annapurna Swadisht is ₹287.00 and 52-week low of Annapurna Swadisht is ₹120.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Annapurna Swadisht performed historically in terms of returns?

The Annapurna Swadisht has shown returns of 4.09% over the past day, 19.6% for the past month, -0.82% over 3 months, -43.24% over 1 year, -20.97% across 3 years, and 4.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Annapurna Swadisht?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Annapurna Swadisht are 10.88 and 1.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Annapurna Swadisht News

More Annapurna Swadisht News
Market Pulse