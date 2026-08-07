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Anna Infrastructures Share Price

NSE
BSE

ANNA INFRASTRUCTURES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Anna Infrastructures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹24.31 Closed
-8.26₹ -2.19
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Anna Infrastructures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.31₹24.50
₹24.31
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.90₹39.90
₹24.31
Open Price
₹24.31
Prev. Close
₹26.50
Volume
4

Source: Dion Global

Anna Infrastructures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Anna Infrastructures		-1.58-18.31-33.49-4.67-32.4734.4627.10
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Anna Infrastructures has declined 32.47% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Anna Infrastructures has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Anna Infrastructures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Anna Infrastructures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
525.9726.32
1028.1927.2
2029.4328.78
5032.6930.92
10032.2131.46
20031.1631.26

Source: Dion Global

Anna Infrastructures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Anna Infrastructures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Anna Infrastructures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:39 PM IST ISTAnna Infrastructures - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Adopt The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For Th
Jul 07, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTAnna Infrastructures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 07:52 PM IST ISTAnna Infrastructures - Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026.
May 28, 2026, 07:38 PM IST ISTAnna Infrastructures - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting And Disclosure Pursuant To Regulation 30 & 33 Of Th
May 19, 2026, 09:11 PM IST ISTAnna Infrastructures - Board Meeting Intimation for Inter-Alia, To Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Results Of The

Source: Dion Global

About Anna Infrastructures

Anna Infrastructures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910UP1993PLC070612 and registration number is 070612. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Mittal
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar Mittal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Chand Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vivek Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prashant Surana
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nidhi Jalan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rhythm Garg
    Independent Director

FAQs on Anna Infrastructures Share Price

What is the share price of Anna Infrastructures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anna Infrastructures is ₹24.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Anna Infrastructures?

The Anna Infrastructures is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Anna Infrastructures?

The market cap of Anna Infrastructures is ₹9.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Anna Infrastructures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Anna Infrastructures are ₹24.50 and ₹24.31.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anna Infrastructures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anna Infrastructures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anna Infrastructures is ₹39.90 and 52-week low of Anna Infrastructures is ₹21.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Anna Infrastructures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Anna Infrastructures has shown returns of -8.26% over the past day, -18.31% for the past month, -33.49% over 3 months, -32.47% over 1 year, 34.46% across 3 years, and 27.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Anna Infrastructures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anna Infrastructures are 0.00 and 1.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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