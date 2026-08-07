Here's the live share price of Anna Infrastructures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Anna Infrastructures
|-1.58
|-18.31
|-33.49
|-4.67
|-32.47
|34.46
|27.10
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Anna Infrastructures has declined 32.47% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Anna Infrastructures has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|25.97
|26.32
|10
|28.19
|27.2
|20
|29.43
|28.78
|50
|32.69
|30.92
|100
|32.21
|31.46
|200
|31.16
|31.26
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Anna Infrastructures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:39 PM IST IST
|Anna Infrastructures - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Adopt The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For Th
|Jul 07, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|Anna Infrastructures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 07:52 PM IST IST
|Anna Infrastructures - Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026.
|May 28, 2026, 07:38 PM IST IST
|Anna Infrastructures - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting And Disclosure Pursuant To Regulation 30 & 33 Of Th
|May 19, 2026, 09:11 PM IST IST
|Anna Infrastructures - Board Meeting Intimation for Inter-Alia, To Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Results Of The
Source: Dion Global
Anna Infrastructures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910UP1993PLC070612 and registration number is 070612. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anna Infrastructures is ₹24.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Anna Infrastructures is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Anna Infrastructures is ₹9.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Anna Infrastructures are ₹24.50 and ₹24.31.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anna Infrastructures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anna Infrastructures is ₹39.90 and 52-week low of Anna Infrastructures is ₹21.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Anna Infrastructures has shown returns of -8.26% over the past day, -18.31% for the past month, -33.49% over 3 months, -32.47% over 1 year, 34.46% across 3 years, and 27.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anna Infrastructures are 0.00 and 1.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global