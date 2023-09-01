Follow Us

Anna Infrastructures Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ANNA INFRASTRUCTURES LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹10.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 24, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Anna Infrastructures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.00₹10.00
₹10.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.69₹10.23
₹10.00
Open Price
₹10.00
Prev. Close
₹10.00
Volume
0

Anna Infrastructures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110
  • R210
  • R310
  • Pivot
    10
  • S110
  • S210
  • S310

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.069.87
  • 106.199.4
  • 206.698.77
  • 509.678.37
  • 10010.948.97
  • 20010.569.68

Anna Infrastructures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0025.3125.3166.6738.8930.04
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.2311.869.986.366.69118.86132.04
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.04-1.23-0.9026.3354.42357.63282.21
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Anna Infrastructures Ltd. Share Holdings

Anna Infrastructures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Anna Infrastructures Ltd.

Anna Infrastructures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910UP1993PLC070612 and registration number is 070612. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Mittal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar Mittal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rhythm Garg
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Chand Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vivek Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shambhu Dayal Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kusum Singhal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Anna Infrastructures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Anna Infrastructures Ltd.?

The market cap of Anna Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹3.80 Cr as on Aug 24, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Anna Infrastructures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Anna Infrastructures Ltd. is 10.21 and PB ratio of Anna Infrastructures Ltd. is 0.4 as on Aug 24, 2023.

What is the share price of Anna Infrastructures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anna Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹10.00 as on Aug 24, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anna Infrastructures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anna Infrastructures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anna Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹10.23 and 52-week low of Anna Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹5.69 as on Aug 24, 2023.

