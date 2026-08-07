What is the share price of Anna Infrastructures? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anna Infrastructures is ₹24.31 as on .

What kind of stock is Anna Infrastructures? The Anna Infrastructures is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Anna Infrastructures? The market cap of Anna Infrastructures is ₹9.24 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Anna Infrastructures? Today’s highest and lowest price of Anna Infrastructures are ₹24.50 and ₹24.31.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anna Infrastructures? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anna Infrastructures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anna Infrastructures is ₹39.90 and 52-week low of Anna Infrastructures is ₹21.90 as on .

How has the Anna Infrastructures performed historically in terms of returns? The Anna Infrastructures has shown returns of -8.26% over the past day, -18.31% for the past month, -33.49% over 3 months, -32.47% over 1 year, 34.46% across 3 years, and 27.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Anna Infrastructures? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anna Infrastructures are 0.00 and 1.14 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global