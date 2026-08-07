What is the share price of Anlon Technology Solutions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anlon Technology Solutions is ₹598.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Anlon Technology Solutions? The Anlon Technology Solutions is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Anlon Technology Solutions? The market cap of Anlon Technology Solutions is ₹374.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Anlon Technology Solutions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Anlon Technology Solutions are ₹615.00 and ₹588.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anlon Technology Solutions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anlon Technology Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anlon Technology Solutions is ₹748.00 and 52-week low of Anlon Technology Solutions is ₹335.00 as on .

How has the Anlon Technology Solutions performed historically in terms of returns? The Anlon Technology Solutions has shown returns of -0.33% over the past day, -7.21% for the past month, 1.96% over 3 months, 49.51% over 1 year, 28.78% across 3 years, and 17.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Anlon Technology Solutions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anlon Technology Solutions are 26.96 and 5.15 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global