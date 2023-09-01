Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ANLON TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹295.25 Closed
1.815.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹286.00₹296.50
₹295.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹131.05₹309.95
₹295.25
Open Price
₹290.00
Prev. Close
₹290.00
Volume
20,400

Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1296.67
  • R2299.33
  • R3304.67
  • Pivot
    291.33
  • S1288.67
  • S2283.33
  • S3280.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 552.73281.35
  • 1026.36275.9
  • 2013.18272.89
  • 505.27260.53
  • 1002.64237.95
  • 2001.320

Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.575.8945.3885.3112.4612.4612.46
2.406.7814.0818.6322.67189.80152.94
4.0511.3418.3527.6115.69264.50175.99
4.4376.72182.86269.74352.612,263.932,727.45
10.5420.8743.81122.64185.03165.63186.54
0.195.4532.6448.4585.52241.32241.32
01.7443.95117.91132.82141.5316.49
20.128.4047.4467.67182.61204.11204.11
1.0836.4094.5294.5294.5294.5294.52
-0.24-4.5731.1227.5024.7148.35-48.22
3.06-0.4717.8439.4311.26267.97198.67
-0.54-0.7515.7226.8230.7515.1415.14
2.51-8.687.5256.5384.19166.9528.00
26.6534.14116.70146.46309.74450.1791.45
15.0922.5584.96119.83105.091,812.15733.44
7.5913.8625.4630.7744.94560.07644.53
1.0619.1737.2674.0499.35791.521,165.51
2.085.6822.8726.1767.70577.12258.74
11.913.3530.1778.06137.19297.51194.80
-0.0738.2711.7549.73324.51854.89669.70

Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd.

Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900MH2015PLC295795 and registration number is 295795. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. P M Unnikrishnan Nair
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Beena Unnikrishnan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Veena Praveen
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashokkumar Hebron Charles
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Phillip C M Meiselbach
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shiny George
    Independent Director

FAQs on Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd. is ₹165.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd. is 6.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd. is ₹295.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd. is ₹309.95 and 52-week low of Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd. is ₹131.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data