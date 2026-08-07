Here's the live share price of Anlon Technology Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Anlon Technology Solutions
|-1.47
|-7.21
|1.96
|55.34
|49.51
|28.78
|17.80
|Thermax
|-5.72
|-13.78
|-2.93
|40.32
|21.98
|17.36
|24.44
|Indo-MIM
|11.75
|16.93
|16.93
|16.93
|16.93
|5.35
|3.18
|PTC Industries
|7.55
|9.58
|13.45
|3.62
|27.56
|58.61
|44.10
|Craftsman Automation
|6.17
|15.21
|21.37
|33.75
|63.82
|30.99
|39.26
|Sansera Engineering
|15.44
|22.60
|51.63
|102.11
|203.78
|61.02
|36.39
|Inox India
|2.45
|8.21
|25.74
|67.79
|72.68
|27.64
|15.77
|Aequs
|8.36
|2.43
|22.51
|72.17
|64.13
|17.96
|10.42
|Azad Engineering
|8.57
|9.39
|10.89
|58.90
|59.19
|54.30
|29.72
|Engineers India
|8.19
|-0.66
|-7.94
|33.06
|18.38
|17.14
|26.34
|Ircon International
|4.17
|-1.41
|-18.66
|-16.12
|-21.74
|8.84
|24.40
|Tega Industries
|9.44
|0.43
|-1.25
|-9.44
|-11.36
|16.84
|17.49
|Kennametal India
|17.31
|16.52
|16.81
|34.44
|34.44
|5.60
|20.99
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.64
|10.68
|16.98
|42.24
|202.89
|33.79
|19.09
|Skipper
|-1.88
|-6.48
|7.37
|27.17
|0.67
|45.95
|42.66
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.52
|3.52
|-15.89
|-3.56
|-23.81
|19.41
|11.23
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.67
|-8.38
|-12.87
|-2.89
|-18.84
|-7.84
|14.73
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.48
|-14.64
|-6.57
|0.93
|-22.71
|-19.31
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|1.67
|1.15
|-5.77
|3.67
|5.88
|22.63
|36.28
|Jash Engineering
|-1.28
|2.22
|18.37
|20.93
|-4.29
|22.41
|34.19
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Anlon Technology Solutions has gained 49.51% compared to peers like Thermax (21.98%), Indo-MIM (16.93%), PTC Industries (27.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Anlon Technology Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.44%) and Indo-MIM (3.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|607.49
|607.47
|10
|620.41
|613.74
|20
|628.01
|623.75
|50
|653.39
|618.04
|100
|545.08
|571.24
|200
|469.42
|509.24
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Anlon Technology Solutions saw a drop in promoter holding to 51.70%, while DII stake increased to 12.36%, FII holding fell to 0.97%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,75,000
|0.08
|24.05
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Anlon Technology Solutions fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900MH2015PLC295795 and registration number is 295795. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 105.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anlon Technology Solutions is ₹598.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Anlon Technology Solutions is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Anlon Technology Solutions is ₹374.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Anlon Technology Solutions are ₹615.00 and ₹588.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anlon Technology Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anlon Technology Solutions is ₹748.00 and 52-week low of Anlon Technology Solutions is ₹335.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Anlon Technology Solutions has shown returns of -0.33% over the past day, -7.21% for the past month, 1.96% over 3 months, 49.51% over 1 year, 28.78% across 3 years, and 17.8% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anlon Technology Solutions are 26.96 and 5.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global