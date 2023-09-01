Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|11.57
|5.89
|45.38
|85.31
|12.46
|12.46
|12.46
|2.40
|6.78
|14.08
|18.63
|22.67
|189.80
|152.94
|4.05
|11.34
|18.35
|27.61
|15.69
|264.50
|175.99
|4.43
|76.72
|182.86
|269.74
|352.61
|2,263.93
|2,727.45
|10.54
|20.87
|43.81
|122.64
|185.03
|165.63
|186.54
|0.19
|5.45
|32.64
|48.45
|85.52
|241.32
|241.32
|0
|1.74
|43.95
|117.91
|132.82
|141.53
|16.49
|20.12
|8.40
|47.44
|67.67
|182.61
|204.11
|204.11
|1.08
|36.40
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|-0.24
|-4.57
|31.12
|27.50
|24.71
|48.35
|-48.22
|3.06
|-0.47
|17.84
|39.43
|11.26
|267.97
|198.67
|-0.54
|-0.75
|15.72
|26.82
|30.75
|15.14
|15.14
|2.51
|-8.68
|7.52
|56.53
|84.19
|166.95
|28.00
|26.65
|34.14
|116.70
|146.46
|309.74
|450.17
|91.45
|15.09
|22.55
|84.96
|119.83
|105.09
|1,812.15
|733.44
|7.59
|13.86
|25.46
|30.77
|44.94
|560.07
|644.53
|1.06
|19.17
|37.26
|74.04
|99.35
|791.52
|1,165.51
|2.08
|5.68
|22.87
|26.17
|67.70
|577.12
|258.74
|11.91
|3.35
|30.17
|78.06
|137.19
|297.51
|194.80
|-0.07
|38.27
|11.75
|49.73
|324.51
|854.89
|669.70
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900MH2015PLC295795 and registration number is 295795. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd. is ₹165.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd. is 6.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd. is ₹295.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd. is ₹309.95 and 52-week low of Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd. is ₹131.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.