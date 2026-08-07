Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Anlon Technology Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

ANLON TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Anlon Technology Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹598.05 Closed
-0.33₹ -1.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Anlon Technology Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹588.00₹615.00
₹598.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹335.00₹748.00
₹598.05
Open Price
₹599.00
Prev. Close
₹600.00
Volume
8,800

Source: Dion Global

Anlon Technology Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Anlon Technology Solutions		-1.47-7.211.9655.3449.5128.7817.80
Thermax		-5.72-13.78-2.9340.3221.9817.3624.44
Indo-MIM		11.7516.9316.9316.9316.935.353.18
PTC Industries		7.559.5813.453.6227.5658.6144.10
Craftsman Automation		6.1715.2121.3733.7563.8230.9939.26
Sansera Engineering		15.4422.6051.63102.11203.7861.0236.39
Inox India		2.458.2125.7467.7972.6827.6415.77
Aequs		8.362.4322.5172.1764.1317.9610.42
Azad Engineering		8.579.3910.8958.9059.1954.3029.72
Engineers India		8.19-0.66-7.9433.0618.3817.1426.34
Ircon International		4.17-1.41-18.66-16.12-21.748.8424.40
Tega Industries		9.440.43-1.25-9.44-11.3616.8417.49
Kennametal India		17.3116.5216.8134.4434.445.6020.99
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.6410.6816.9842.24202.8933.7919.09
Skipper		-1.88-6.487.3727.170.6745.9542.66
Balu Forge Industries		6.523.52-15.89-3.56-23.8119.4111.23
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.67-8.38-12.87-2.89-18.84-7.8414.73
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.48-14.64-6.570.93-22.71-19.31-6.12
Pitti Engineering		1.671.15-5.773.675.8822.6336.28
Jash Engineering		-1.282.2218.3720.93-4.2922.4134.19

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Anlon Technology Solutions has gained 49.51% compared to peers like Thermax (21.98%), Indo-MIM (16.93%), PTC Industries (27.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Anlon Technology Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.44%) and Indo-MIM (3.18%).

Anlon Technology Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Anlon Technology Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5607.49607.47
10620.41613.74
20628.01623.75
50653.39618.04
100545.08571.24
200469.42509.24

Source: Dion Global

Anlon Technology Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Anlon Technology Solutions saw a drop in promoter holding to 51.70%, while DII stake increased to 12.36%, FII holding fell to 0.97%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Anlon Technology Solutions Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,75,0000.0824.05

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Anlon Technology Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Anlon Technology Solutions fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Anlon Technology Solutions

Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900MH2015PLC295795 and registration number is 295795. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 105.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. P M Unnikrishnan Nair
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Beena Unnikrishnan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Veena Praveen
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashokkumar Hebron Charles
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Phillip C M Meiselbach
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohan Unnikrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Alex Mathew
    Independent Director

FAQs on Anlon Technology Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Anlon Technology Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anlon Technology Solutions is ₹598.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Anlon Technology Solutions?

The Anlon Technology Solutions is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Anlon Technology Solutions?

The market cap of Anlon Technology Solutions is ₹374.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Anlon Technology Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Anlon Technology Solutions are ₹615.00 and ₹588.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anlon Technology Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anlon Technology Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anlon Technology Solutions is ₹748.00 and 52-week low of Anlon Technology Solutions is ₹335.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Anlon Technology Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Anlon Technology Solutions has shown returns of -0.33% over the past day, -7.21% for the past month, 1.96% over 3 months, 49.51% over 1 year, 28.78% across 3 years, and 17.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Anlon Technology Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anlon Technology Solutions are 26.96 and 5.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Anlon Technology Solutions News

More Anlon Technology Solutions News
Market Pulse