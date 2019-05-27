Anil Ambani’s public offer: Reliance Nippon OFS for retail investors today as RCap seeks to exit MF

By: |
Published: May 27, 2019 11:50:04 AM

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management OFS (offer for sale) opens for retail investors today.

Reliance Capital, Debt, Repayment, Anil Ambani, Reliance Capital Selling Assets, रिलायंस कैपिटल, कर्ज, अनिल अंबानीReliance Capital is looking to raise up to Rs 6,000 crore from the deal by divesting its entire stake in Reliance MF.

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management OFS (offer for sale) opens for retail investors today. The OFS is being done as a part of a larger plan, as Anil Ambani-led Reliance Capital (Rcap) looks to raise up to Rs 6,000 crore by divesting its stake from the mutual fund business entirely. The proceeds of the share sale will be used to pare debt, Reliance Capital had said in a statement on the exchanges. Earlier last week, the OFS saw robust demand, and was subscribed 1.6 times the reserved portion for institutional investors. The 5.29 crore share sale saw bids for 825 crore shares from institutions investors, data provide by stock exchanges showed. Today, about 5.30 crore shares will be on offer.

Also read: Share market LIVE: Sensex advances, Nifty above 11,850; Yes Bank, NTPC shares jump

The ongoing OFS is part of an agreement between Reliance Capital and Japan’s Nippon Life, under which the Anil Ambani-led firm will sell its entire shareholding in Reliance MF, and exit the mutual fund business. According to the firm’s statement, retail investors will have the option to place a price bid, or bid at the cut-off price, means tje lowest price at which the sale shares are sold. This will be determined by based on all valid bids received on the T day, said the firm. Reliance Nippon shares are currently trading at Rs 223, down by more than 1.75% on BSE. 

Notably, as a part of the transaction, Japan-based Nippon Life has also made an open offer to the public shareholders of RNAM at Rs 230 per share, as required under Sebi regulations to reach the maximum permissible promoter shareholding of 75% for listed companies. After the open offer, the firm will buy  the remaining from Reliance Capital, as part of an agreement inked between the two joint venture partners on Thursday. Reliance Capital held about 42.88% stake in Reliance Nippon Asset management, prior to the announcement of exiting the business entirely. Reliance Capital is looking to raise up to Rs 6,000 crore from the deal by divesting its entire stake in Reliance MF, and the proceeds will be used to cut debt.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Anil Ambani’s public offer: Reliance Nippon OFS for retail investors today as RCap seeks to exit MF
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition