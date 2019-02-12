Anil Ambani-led Reliance General Insurance files for IPO to raise up to Rs 200 crore; key things to know

By: | Published: February 12, 2019 1:06 PM

Anil Ambani-led Reliance General Insurance Company has filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for its IPO to raise up to Rs 200 crore. We take a closer look.

Anil Ambani news The IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares totalling to up to Rs 200 crore, and an OFS by Reliance Capital of up to 7,94,89,821 shares.

Anil Ambani-led Reliance General Insurance Company has filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for its IPO to raise up to Rs 200 crore, the firm said in a release. “Reliance General Insurance Company Limited (“Company”) filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with The Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”) on February 8, 2019. RGICL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Capital Limited,” said the firm. Notably, the IPO (Initial Public Offering) consists of a fresh issue of shares totalling to up to Rs 200 crore, and an offer for sale by Reliance Capital of up to 7,94,89,821 shares. The face value of the shares is Rs 10 per stock.

Also read: Your loan interest rate still high after RBI cut? Know how long it takes for monetary policy transmission

For its proposed IPO, the firm has appointed Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited, CLSA India Private Limited and Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Limited as the global coordinators and book running lead managers to the issue. “The IPO is subject to receipt of requisite regulatory approvals, market conditions and other considerations,” said the firm in the release. Haitong Securities India, IndusInd Bank and YES Securities (India) Ltd are the book running lead managers.

The latest development comes less than three months after regulatory approval for its previous proposal lapsed for its Reliance General Insurance IPO.  Notably, Reliance General Insurance had first filed its draft prospectus in October 2017 and got the required approval the following month.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Anil Ambani-led Reliance General Insurance files for IPO to raise up to Rs 200 crore; key things to know
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Train 18 Delhi to Varanasi fare exclusive! IRCTC ticket booking for Vande Bharat Express to cost this much
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 Delhi to Varanasi fare exclusive! IRCTC ticket booking for Vande Bharat Express to cost this much
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition