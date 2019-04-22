Anil Ambani group stocks tumble after Brickwork Ratings, CARE rating downgrade Reliance Capital

Shares of Anil Ambani-group firm stocks tumbled in trade on Monday after credit rating firms CARE ratings, Brickwork Ratings\u00a0revised the long-term rating for various existing debt instruments of Reliance Capital. Reliance Capital share price plunged by more than 10.7% to Rs 135.50.\u00a0Notably, credit rating agency CARE Ratings has placed the firm on 'credit watch with developing implications', while Brickwork has placed the instruments on 'credit watch with negative implications'. "The revision in the ratings of Reliance Capital factors in extension of timeline for progress of planned divestments in various companies leading to depletion of liquidity and increasing refinancing risk," CARE Ratings noted.\u00a0 Accordingly, the ratings of Reliance Capital's instruments remain under 'credit watch with developing implications,' and CARE would closely monitor the progress of sale of group assets in accordance with the timelines stated by Reliance Capital in an effort to reduce its debt levels.\u00a0 Also read:\u00a0Mukesh Ambani\u2019s telecom punch: Jio phone subscribers may top 5 crore mark by December, says report CARE said that Reliance Capital has 'sizeable exposure to group companies' in the non-financial business segments. Further, these firms have weak financial profiles and require continued support from Reliance Capital. While some of these group entities have been identified by RCL for divestment, timely exit from these investments will be critical for reducing its leverage, said the report.\u00a0 Brickwork Ratings named similar concerns noting that the\u00a0that timely receipt of funds from either a sale or complete exit from the core as well as non-core investments,\u00a0 and recovery of loans given by\u00a0 Reliance Capital to non-financial group entities is critical, as large amounts are due for repayment in the upcoming three months. Shares of Reliance Capital have plunged by more than\u00a027% in past three trading sessions from Rs 184 on April 15, 2019. Other Anil Ambani group firm stocks too tumbled in trade on Monday, with Reliance Infrastructure closing 4% lower at Rs 116.35, while Reliance Power shares closed 2.8% lower at Rs 7.97.