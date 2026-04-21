Vedanta Demerger 2026: Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta share price is in the spotlight, but this time not because of earnings or commodity prices. The key factor is structural.

The company is moving ahead with one of the most talked-about demerger in recent years. For investors, this is not just a routine corporate action; rather, it is a shift that could change how the business is valued.

At the centre of this development is an important date for every shareholder – May 1, 2026.

The record date: A cut-off that decides everything

As per the regulatory filling, the company has fixed May 1 as the record date. This is the day when Vedanta will check its shareholder list.

If your name is on that list, you will be eligible to receive shares in the newly created companies.

As per the exchange filing, the board has approved the move “to make the Scheme effective on May 1, 2026” and also fixed the same date “for determining the shareholders eligible to receive consideration pursuant to the Scheme.”

The 1:1 share swap: What actually changes

Vedanta has approved a 1:1 share allotment model. This in simple terms means that for every one share you hold in the parent company, you will receive one share in each of the demerged entities.

These entities will house different business verticals such as aluminium, power, oil and gas, and iron and steel.

The regulatory filing noted this structure. It states, “1 (One) fully paid-up equity share of VAML having a face value of Rs 1…for every 1 (One) fully paid-up equity share of the Company.” Similar 1:1 allotment ratios have been defined for the other entities as well, including power, oil and gas, and iron ore businesses.

Instead of one large diversified company, investors will now hold stakes in multiple focused businesses.

At the same time, certain financial elements are also being realigned. For example, debt instruments linked to the aluminium business will move to the new aluminium entity, keeping business-specific liabilities aligned with operations.

A five-company structure: What the new Vedanta will look like

Post demerger, the group will effectively operate as five listed companies, including the existing Vedanta.

Vedanta (existing parent company)

Vedanta Aluminium Metal (VAML)

Vedanta Power (earlier Talwandi Sabo Power)

Vedanta Oil & Gas (earlier Malco Energy)

Vedanta Iron and Steel (VISL)

Each new company will represent a specific sector.

There is also a branding shift underway. According to the filing, “the name of Talwandi Sabo Power and Malco Energy will change to ‘Vedanta Power Limited’ and ‘Vedanta Oil and Gas’ respectively,” subject to approvals.

ALSO READ Vedanta fixes May 1 as demerger date, shareholders to receive shares in each resulting company

5 key things investors should watch closely

1. How the market values each business

Once the new companies get listed, the biggest question will be valuation. Right now, all businesses are bundled into one stock. After the split, each segment will be priced separately.

2. What is the timeline of listings and approvals

Although, Vedanta has indicated that listings could happen within four to eight weeks after the record date, this depends on regulatory clearances.

3. Debt and balance sheet allocation

A key part of any demerger is how debt is split. Vedanta has already indicated that certain borrowings linked to specific businesses will move accordingly.

For instance, the filing noted that “Non-Convertible Debentures…forming part of the Aluminium Undertaking shall be transferred to VAML.”

4. Sector-specific performance

Each new company will operate in a different sector – metals, energy, oil and gas, and power.

Their performance will depend on global commodity cycles, demand trends, and policy changes.

5. Investor strategy post-demerger

After listing, investors will face a choice. Do they hold all the new companies or focus on specific sectors?

For a retail investor, the demerger changes the structure, not the immediate value. Instead of holding one stock, you will hold multiple stocks representing different businesses.

Vedanta share price

The share price of Vedanta has risen about 3% in the last five days. Over the past one month, the stock has gained 22%, while in the last six months, it has surged 65%.

On a one-year basis, the stock is up 90%, and so far in 2026, it delivered a return of 30%.

Conclusion

What happens next depends on how the market values each of these businesses individually.

For now, the focus is – May 1, the key date. Everything else, from listings to price discovery, will follow.