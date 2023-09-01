Follow Us

ANI Integrated Services Ltd. Share Price

ANI INTEGRATED SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹54.00 Closed
-1.37-0.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

ANI Integrated Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹54.00₹54.00
₹54.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹39.25₹66.75
₹54.00
Open Price
₹54.00
Prev. Close
₹54.75
Volume
3,600

ANI Integrated Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R154
  • R254
  • R354
  • Pivot
    54
  • S154
  • S254
  • S354

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 556.455.37
  • 1053.0854.86
  • 2048.9454.72
  • 5047.3154.23
  • 10051.2352.86
  • 20052.1651.45

ANI Integrated Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.681.981.6018.4228.57150.00-38.84
-4.658.9222.1540.9617.08-45.07-45.07
2.310.7928.6233.9755.36-35.96-35.96
-0.231.152.7914.5720.26116.32123.28
0.19-8.286.7914.97-9.62179.15333.02
2.0017.5255.5175.90126.881,122.46590.43
-0.485.6413.3831.002.1926.68-11.83
1.23-1.808.1231.6529.21109.9142.33
0.08-0.213.2222.65-25.4415.74-56.23
-0.36-9.3811.0126.1837.7050.4250.42
-3.950.4216.3228.7349.93105.4353.81
5.701.7617.4137.5126.0631.5045.38
-1.1510.3230.3839.5829.5918.9418.94
0.92-0.48-0.83-2.24-1.30473.69487.28
5.395.899.11-3.53-27.313.86-3.90
-2.9611.8814.6494.1939.1793.1493.14
4.13-35.73-10.4816.099.679.679.67
0.7713.9427.4127.1363.02105.98-36.44
-0.24-4.032.9623.22-11.5017.1014.67
-0.26-3.443.24-3.00-9.01-9.01-9.01

ANI Integrated Services Ltd. Share Holdings

ANI Integrated Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About ANI Integrated Services Ltd.

ANI Integrated Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29268MH2008PLC184326 and registration number is 184326. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 143.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Navin Nandkumar Korpe
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Akshay Korpe
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kedar Korpe
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Anita Navin Korpe
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Anil Lingayat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Ramchandra Gadve
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandrashekhar Joshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on ANI Integrated Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ANI Integrated Services Ltd.?

The market cap of ANI Integrated Services Ltd. is ₹52.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ANI Integrated Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ANI Integrated Services Ltd. is 17.57 and PB ratio of ANI Integrated Services Ltd. is 1.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of ANI Integrated Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ANI Integrated Services Ltd. is ₹54.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ANI Integrated Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ANI Integrated Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ANI Integrated Services Ltd. is ₹66.75 and 52-week low of ANI Integrated Services Ltd. is ₹39.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

