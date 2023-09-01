Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-5.68
|1.98
|1.60
|18.42
|28.57
|150.00
|-38.84
|-4.65
|8.92
|22.15
|40.96
|17.08
|-45.07
|-45.07
|2.31
|0.79
|28.62
|33.97
|55.36
|-35.96
|-35.96
|-0.23
|1.15
|2.79
|14.57
|20.26
|116.32
|123.28
|0.19
|-8.28
|6.79
|14.97
|-9.62
|179.15
|333.02
|2.00
|17.52
|55.51
|75.90
|126.88
|1,122.46
|590.43
|-0.48
|5.64
|13.38
|31.00
|2.19
|26.68
|-11.83
|1.23
|-1.80
|8.12
|31.65
|29.21
|109.91
|42.33
|0.08
|-0.21
|3.22
|22.65
|-25.44
|15.74
|-56.23
|-0.36
|-9.38
|11.01
|26.18
|37.70
|50.42
|50.42
|-3.95
|0.42
|16.32
|28.73
|49.93
|105.43
|53.81
|5.70
|1.76
|17.41
|37.51
|26.06
|31.50
|45.38
|-1.15
|10.32
|30.38
|39.58
|29.59
|18.94
|18.94
|0.92
|-0.48
|-0.83
|-2.24
|-1.30
|473.69
|487.28
|5.39
|5.89
|9.11
|-3.53
|-27.31
|3.86
|-3.90
|-2.96
|11.88
|14.64
|94.19
|39.17
|93.14
|93.14
|4.13
|-35.73
|-10.48
|16.09
|9.67
|9.67
|9.67
|0.77
|13.94
|27.41
|27.13
|63.02
|105.98
|-36.44
|-0.24
|-4.03
|2.96
|23.22
|-11.50
|17.10
|14.67
|-0.26
|-3.44
|3.24
|-3.00
|-9.01
|-9.01
|-9.01
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
ANI Integrated Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29268MH2008PLC184326 and registration number is 184326. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 143.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of ANI Integrated Services Ltd. is ₹52.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of ANI Integrated Services Ltd. is 17.57 and PB ratio of ANI Integrated Services Ltd. is 1.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ANI Integrated Services Ltd. is ₹54.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ANI Integrated Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ANI Integrated Services Ltd. is ₹66.75 and 52-week low of ANI Integrated Services Ltd. is ₹39.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.