Here's the live share price of ANI Integrated Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ANI Integrated Services
|-1.69
|-3.49
|-1.28
|-22.10
|-33.22
|0.35
|3.75
|Crisil
|5.67
|17.19
|10.96
|-2.01
|-11.11
|6.27
|10.72
|Central Depository Services (India)
|-0.38
|-2.35
|4.58
|-3.37
|-15.12
|30.33
|15.08
|Urban Company
|11.09
|3.77
|-1.96
|16.65
|-13.84
|-4.84
|-2.94
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|4.30
|-6.09
|20.06
|62.37
|62.37
|17.53
|10.18
|International Gemological Institute
|0.66
|1.74
|-2.29
|7.61
|-0.36
|-8.94
|-5.46
|Indegene
|7.63
|12.73
|4.34
|12.87
|-3.71
|-0.97
|-0.58
|WeWork India Management
|1.60
|2.43
|39.98
|29.14
|20.16
|6.31
|3.74
|SIS
|2.97
|1.64
|9.24
|25.85
|17.08
|-0.64
|-1.59
|PDS
|-0.47
|0.51
|20.54
|2.81
|9.59
|3.96
|5.21
|Quess Corp
|-6.47
|3.94
|37.11
|47.36
|12.41
|-9.81
|-18.41
|CMS Info Systems
|3.58
|2.34
|-5.09
|-15.08
|-38.95
|-11.11
|2.78
|TeamLease Services
|1.51
|-10.61
|-6.89
|-10.48
|-28.40
|-19.55
|-20.20
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-3.12
|5.02
|64.71
|95.11
|34.44
|9.90
|5.83
|Kapston Services
|10.74
|43.90
|54.31
|95.53
|220.61
|112.10
|78.53
|Updater Services
|3.32
|10.87
|27.72
|33.55
|-19.68
|-9.56
|-5.85
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.03
|-0.93
|-2.30
|-2.30
|-5.51
|-5.57
|-3.38
|Vision Infra Equipment Solutions
|-1.15
|1.46
|-4.41
|28.60
|95.43
|13.23
|7.74
|Innovision
|-0.25
|-1.28
|-12.88
|-23.89
|-23.89
|-8.70
|-5.31
|Majestic Auto
|14.00
|46.80
|53.17
|64.05
|64.05
|17.94
|10.41
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, ANI Integrated Services has declined 33.22% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.11%), Central Depository Services (India) (-15.12%), Urban Company (-13.84%). From a 5 year perspective, ANI Integrated Services has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.72%) and Central Depository Services (India) (15.08%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|58.55
|58.18
|10
|59.05
|58.38
|20
|58.42
|58.18
|50
|57.23
|59.06
|100
|63.67
|64.71
|200
|77.95
|77.35
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, ANI Integrated Services saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.98%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the ANI Integrated Services fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
ANI Integrated Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29268MH2008PLC184326 and registration number is 184326. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 239.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ANI Integrated Services is ₹58.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ANI Integrated Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of ANI Integrated Services is ₹67.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ANI Integrated Services are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ANI Integrated Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ANI Integrated Services is ₹105.10 and 52-week low of ANI Integrated Services is ₹49.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ANI Integrated Services has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -3.49% for the past month, -1.28% over 3 months, -33.22% over 1 year, 0.35% across 3 years, and 3.75% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ANI Integrated Services are 11.06 and 0.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global