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ANI Integrated Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

ANI INTEGRATED SERVICES

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of ANI Integrated Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹58.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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ANI Integrated Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹58.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹49.00₹105.10
₹58.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹58.00

Source: Dion Global

ANI Integrated Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ANI Integrated Services		-1.69-3.49-1.28-22.10-33.220.353.75
Crisil		5.6717.1910.96-2.01-11.116.2710.72
Central Depository Services (India)		-0.38-2.354.58-3.37-15.1230.3315.08
Urban Company		11.093.77-1.9616.65-13.84-4.84-2.94
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		4.30-6.0920.0662.3762.3717.5310.18
International Gemological Institute		0.661.74-2.297.61-0.36-8.94-5.46
Indegene		7.6312.734.3412.87-3.71-0.97-0.58
WeWork India Management		1.602.4339.9829.1420.166.313.74
SIS		2.971.649.2425.8517.08-0.64-1.59
PDS		-0.470.5120.542.819.593.965.21
Quess Corp		-6.473.9437.1147.3612.41-9.81-18.41
CMS Info Systems		3.582.34-5.09-15.08-38.95-11.112.78
TeamLease Services		1.51-10.61-6.89-10.48-28.40-19.55-20.20
Bluspring Enterprises		-3.125.0264.7195.1134.449.905.83
Kapston Services		10.7443.9054.3195.53220.61112.1078.53
Updater Services		3.3210.8727.7233.55-19.68-9.56-5.85
Krystal Integrated Services		0.03-0.93-2.30-2.30-5.51-5.57-3.38
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions		-1.151.46-4.4128.6095.4313.237.74
Innovision		-0.25-1.28-12.88-23.89-23.89-8.70-5.31
Majestic Auto		14.0046.8053.1764.0564.0517.9410.41

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, ANI Integrated Services has declined 33.22% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.11%), Central Depository Services (India) (-15.12%), Urban Company (-13.84%). From a 5 year perspective, ANI Integrated Services has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.72%) and Central Depository Services (India) (15.08%).

ANI Integrated Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

ANI Integrated Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
558.5558.18
1059.0558.38
2058.4258.18
5057.2359.06
10063.6764.71
20077.9577.35

Source: Dion Global

ANI Integrated Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ANI Integrated Services saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.98%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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ANI Integrated Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the ANI Integrated Services fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About ANI Integrated Services

ANI Integrated Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29268MH2008PLC184326 and registration number is 184326. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 239.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Navin Korpe
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Akshay Korpe
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kedar Korpe
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Anita Navin Korpe
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Ramchandra Gadve
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Srikant Venkatrao Jainapur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandrashekhar Joshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on ANI Integrated Services Share Price

What is the share price of ANI Integrated Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ANI Integrated Services is ₹58.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is ANI Integrated Services?

The ANI Integrated Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of ANI Integrated Services?

The market cap of ANI Integrated Services is ₹67.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ANI Integrated Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ANI Integrated Services are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ANI Integrated Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ANI Integrated Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ANI Integrated Services is ₹105.10 and 52-week low of ANI Integrated Services is ₹49.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the ANI Integrated Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The ANI Integrated Services has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -3.49% for the past month, -1.28% over 3 months, -33.22% over 1 year, 0.35% across 3 years, and 3.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ANI Integrated Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ANI Integrated Services are 11.06 and 0.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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