What is the share price of ANI Integrated Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ANI Integrated Services is ₹58.00 as on .

What kind of stock is ANI Integrated Services? The ANI Integrated Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of ANI Integrated Services? The market cap of ANI Integrated Services is ₹67.79 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of ANI Integrated Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of ANI Integrated Services are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ANI Integrated Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ANI Integrated Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ANI Integrated Services is ₹105.10 and 52-week low of ANI Integrated Services is ₹49.00 as on .

How has the ANI Integrated Services performed historically in terms of returns? The ANI Integrated Services has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -3.49% for the past month, -1.28% over 3 months, -33.22% over 1 year, 0.35% across 3 years, and 3.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ANI Integrated Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ANI Integrated Services are 11.06 and 0.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global