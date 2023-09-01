What is the Market Cap of ANI Integrated Services Ltd.? The market cap of ANI Integrated Services Ltd. is ₹52.31 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ANI Integrated Services Ltd.? P/E ratio of ANI Integrated Services Ltd. is 17.57 and PB ratio of ANI Integrated Services Ltd. is 1.11 as on .

What is the share price of ANI Integrated Services Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ANI Integrated Services Ltd. is ₹54.00 as on .