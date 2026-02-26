If you checked the Angel One share price this morning- Don’t be alarmed seeing the 90% fall in a single day. The sharp drop flashing on your screen is purely a technical adjustment.

The brokerage firm has split each share with a face value of Rs 10 into 10 shares of face value Rs 1.

Breaking down, one share has now become ten shares. Because of this, the price of each share automatically adjusts to one-tenth of its previous level.

So, a stock that closed around Rs 2,491 will now trade closer to Rs 250. The value has not disappeared, it has just been divided.

Angel One: Why does the price look 90% lower?

In simple words, a stock split changes the number of shares and not the total investment value.

For example,

Imagine or suppose you owned one share worth around Rs 2,500. After the split, you will own ten shares priced near Rs 250 each. Multiply that and your total remains almost the same.

Trading apps, however, show the adjusted price on the ex-split date. That is why the stock may appear to have fallen dramatically overnight. In reality, it is only a mathematical adjustment.

The company had fixed February 26, as the record date.

Investors who held shares before this date are eligible for the split benefit. They will automatically receive nine additional shares for every one share they owned.

Angel One: Why companies go for stock splits

Stock splits are often done to make shares more affordable for retail investors.

In Angel One’s case, the split was announced in January 2026 along with its quarterly earnings. This is the first time the company has undertaken such a move since its stock market listing in October 2020.

Angel One: A look at the numbers

Before turning ex-split, Angel One’s shares closed at Rs 2,491.20, giving the company a market capitalisation of over Rs 22,600 crore.

After adjusting for the split, the stock is expected to trade around Rs 250 per share.

Angel One: What about business performance?

Talking about the financial performance of the company, it reported an 11% rise in revenue compared to the previous quarter. Net profit increased 27% sequentially to Rs 269 crore. The company’s EBITDA margin stood at 39%.

Conclusion

A stock split does not change a company’s fundamentals, profits, or overall valuation. It only increases the number of shares while reducing the price proportionately.

Now, if your portfolio shows a steep fall today, it is only because of this technical adjustment.