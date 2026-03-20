Angel One has declared its second interim dividend of Rs 1.75 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each.

The company has set the record date as March 27 to determine the shareholders eligible for the payout. The company’s board also announced that the payout would be completed on or before April 18.

Angel One: Dividend details

The company’s board had informed the exchanges on March 16 that it would consider the payout of a second interim dividend on March 20.

“This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, by way of circular resolution dated March 20, 2026, approved the declaration of 2nd interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26 at the rate of Rs 1.75 per equity share of face value of Re 1 per share of the Company,” the firm said in its regulatory filing.

Prior to this, the stockbroking firm had paid out an interim dividend of Rs 23 per share on equity shares having a face value of Rs 10 each in Q3.

Angel One: Q3FY26 Result

For the quarter ended December, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 268 crore, down nearly 14% YoY against Rs 281 crore reported for the same quarter last year.

The company’s total revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,334 crore, rising by more than 5% YoY compared to Rs 1,262 crore posted for Q3FY25. The firm’s total expenses also rose 10% YoY to Rs 964 crore against Rs 876 crore reported for the corresponding quarter last year.

Angel One: Share Price

The company’s share price closed at Rs 230.20 on Friday, down nearly 1% from its previous close. Over the past one month, the company’s stock has declined by nearly 8%, while over the past six months, the stock has delivered a return of over 2%.

Over the past one year, the firm’s stock has climbed by nearly 2%