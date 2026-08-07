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ANG Lifesciences India Share Price

NSE
BSE

ANG LIFESCIENCES INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of ANG Lifesciences India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹32.65 Closed
1.49₹ 0.48
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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ANG Lifesciences India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.00₹33.00
₹32.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.63₹49.69
₹32.65
Open Price
₹32.00
Prev. Close
₹32.17
Volume
2,689

Source: Dion Global

ANG Lifesciences India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ANG Lifesciences India		-9.31-3.0018.5525.5310.83-20.03-27.24
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, ANG Lifesciences India has gained 10.83% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, ANG Lifesciences India has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

ANG Lifesciences India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

ANG Lifesciences India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
535.7334.65
1035.534.89
2034.534.68
5032.8533.07
10029.0231
20028.4830.26

Source: Dion Global

ANG Lifesciences India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ANG Lifesciences India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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ANG Lifesciences India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:09 AM IST ISTANG Lifesciences Ind - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financi
Jul 21, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTANG Lifesciences Ind - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 03:51 AM IST ISTANG Lifesciences Ind - Results - 31.03.2026
May 31, 2026, 03:46 AM IST ISTANG Lifesciences Ind - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year
May 22, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTANG Lifesciences Ind - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering The Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results For T

Source: Dion Global

About ANG Lifesciences India

ANG Lifesciences India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230PB2006PLC030341 and registration number is 030341. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 91.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Saruchi Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rohit Mittal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Chetna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harvinder Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sukhpal Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on ANG Lifesciences India Share Price

What is the share price of ANG Lifesciences India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ANG Lifesciences India is ₹32.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is ANG Lifesciences India?

The ANG Lifesciences India is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ANG Lifesciences India?

The market cap of ANG Lifesciences India is ₹42.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ANG Lifesciences India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ANG Lifesciences India are ₹33.00 and ₹32.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ANG Lifesciences India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ANG Lifesciences India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ANG Lifesciences India is ₹49.69 and 52-week low of ANG Lifesciences India is ₹17.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the ANG Lifesciences India performed historically in terms of returns?

The ANG Lifesciences India has shown returns of 1.49% over the past day, -3.0% for the past month, 18.55% over 3 months, 10.83% over 1 year, -20.03% across 3 years, and -27.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ANG Lifesciences India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ANG Lifesciences India are -3.85 and 0.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

ANG Lifesciences India News

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