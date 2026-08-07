Here's the live share price of ANG Lifesciences India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ANG Lifesciences India
|-9.31
|-3.00
|18.55
|25.53
|10.83
|-20.03
|-27.24
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, ANG Lifesciences India has gained 10.83% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, ANG Lifesciences India has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|35.73
|34.65
|10
|35.5
|34.89
|20
|34.5
|34.68
|50
|32.85
|33.07
|100
|29.02
|31
|200
|28.48
|30.26
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, ANG Lifesciences India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:09 AM IST IST
|ANG Lifesciences Ind - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financi
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|ANG Lifesciences Ind - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 03:51 AM IST IST
|ANG Lifesciences Ind - Results - 31.03.2026
|May 31, 2026, 03:46 AM IST IST
|ANG Lifesciences Ind - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year
|May 22, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|ANG Lifesciences Ind - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering The Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results For T
Source: Dion Global
ANG Lifesciences India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230PB2006PLC030341 and registration number is 030341. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 91.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ANG Lifesciences India is ₹32.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ANG Lifesciences India is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ANG Lifesciences India is ₹42.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ANG Lifesciences India are ₹33.00 and ₹32.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ANG Lifesciences India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ANG Lifesciences India is ₹49.69 and 52-week low of ANG Lifesciences India is ₹17.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ANG Lifesciences India has shown returns of 1.49% over the past day, -3.0% for the past month, 18.55% over 3 months, 10.83% over 1 year, -20.03% across 3 years, and -27.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ANG Lifesciences India are -3.85 and 0.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global