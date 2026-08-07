What is the share price of ANG Lifesciences India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ANG Lifesciences India is ₹32.65 as on .

What kind of stock is ANG Lifesciences India? The ANG Lifesciences India is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ANG Lifesciences India? The market cap of ANG Lifesciences India is ₹42.64 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of ANG Lifesciences India? Today’s highest and lowest price of ANG Lifesciences India are ₹33.00 and ₹32.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ANG Lifesciences India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ANG Lifesciences India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ANG Lifesciences India is ₹49.69 and 52-week low of ANG Lifesciences India is ₹17.63 as on .

How has the ANG Lifesciences India performed historically in terms of returns? The ANG Lifesciences India has shown returns of 1.49% over the past day, -3.0% for the past month, 18.55% over 3 months, 10.83% over 1 year, -20.03% across 3 years, and -27.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ANG Lifesciences India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ANG Lifesciences India are -3.85 and 0.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global