ANG LIFESCIENCES INDIA LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹75.10 Closed
-0.66-0.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

ANG Lifesciences India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹74.02₹78.00
₹75.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹52.10₹203.00
₹75.10
Open Price
₹78.00
Prev. Close
₹75.60
Volume
10,694

ANG Lifesciences India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R177.39
  • R279.69
  • R381.37
  • Pivot
    75.71
  • S173.41
  • S271.73
  • S369.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5148.2575.68
  • 10149.4474.63
  • 20150.6672.35
  • 50156.470.91
  • 100167.6275.86
  • 200197.8694.2

ANG Lifesciences India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.8820.393.940.07-50.36308.15182.97
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

ANG Lifesciences India Ltd. Share Holdings

ANG Lifesciences India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Mar, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About ANG Lifesciences India Ltd.

ANG Lifesciences India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230PB2006PLC030341 and registration number is 030341. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 348.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Saruchi Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sudesh Kumari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sukhpal Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pawanjit Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Chetna
    Independent Director

FAQs on ANG Lifesciences India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ANG Lifesciences India Ltd.?

The market cap of ANG Lifesciences India Ltd. is ₹98.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ANG Lifesciences India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ANG Lifesciences India Ltd. is 37.85 and PB ratio of ANG Lifesciences India Ltd. is 1.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of ANG Lifesciences India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ANG Lifesciences India Ltd. is ₹75.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ANG Lifesciences India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ANG Lifesciences India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ANG Lifesciences India Ltd. is ₹203.00 and 52-week low of ANG Lifesciences India Ltd. is ₹52.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

