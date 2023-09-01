Follow Us

Aneri Fincap Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ANERI FINCAP LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.20 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Aneri Fincap Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.80₹4.20
₹4.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.06₹5.65
₹4.20
Open Price
₹3.80
Prev. Close
₹4.20
Volume
0

Aneri Fincap Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.33
  • R24.47
  • R34.73
  • Pivot
    4.07
  • S13.93
  • S23.67
  • S33.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.614.12
  • 104.64.2
  • 204.374.29
  • 5044.34
  • 1004.524.39
  • 2005.084.53

Aneri Fincap Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
07.97-12.1312.0023.53-36.36-6.87
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Aneri Fincap Ltd. Share Holdings

Aneri Fincap Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Aneri Fincap Ltd.

Aneri Fincap Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1990PLC295982 and registration number is 017818. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Leena Krishnan Kavassery
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shreyansh Chandrakant Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Lalit Durgeshbhai Kumawat
    Director

FAQs on Aneri Fincap Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aneri Fincap Ltd.?

The market cap of Aneri Fincap Ltd. is ₹1.27 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aneri Fincap Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aneri Fincap Ltd. is -0.14 and PB ratio of Aneri Fincap Ltd. is -0.13 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Aneri Fincap Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aneri Fincap Ltd. is ₹4.20 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aneri Fincap Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aneri Fincap Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aneri Fincap Ltd. is ₹5.65 and 52-week low of Aneri Fincap Ltd. is ₹3.06 as on Aug 28, 2023.

