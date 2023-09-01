What is the Market Cap of Aneri Fincap Ltd.? The market cap of Aneri Fincap Ltd. is ₹1.27 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aneri Fincap Ltd.? P/E ratio of Aneri Fincap Ltd. is -0.14 and PB ratio of Aneri Fincap Ltd. is -0.13 as on .

What is the share price of Aneri Fincap Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aneri Fincap Ltd. is ₹4.20 as on .