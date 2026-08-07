What is the share price of Andhra Petrochemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Andhra Petrochemicals is ₹45.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Andhra Petrochemicals? The Andhra Petrochemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Andhra Petrochemicals? The market cap of Andhra Petrochemicals is ₹388.75 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Andhra Petrochemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Andhra Petrochemicals are ₹46.55 and ₹45.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Andhra Petrochemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Andhra Petrochemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Andhra Petrochemicals is ₹63.51 and 52-week low of Andhra Petrochemicals is ₹29.39 as on .

How has the Andhra Petrochemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Andhra Petrochemicals has shown returns of -0.74% over the past day, -4.07% for the past month, 12.35% over 3 months, -6.78% over 1 year, -8.99% across 3 years, and -24.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Andhra Petrochemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Andhra Petrochemicals are -37.01 and 0.77 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global