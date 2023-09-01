Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ANDHRA PETROCHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Speciality - Plasticizers | Smallcap | BSE
₹82.49 Closed
-0.29-0.24
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹82.00₹84.70
₹82.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹46.00₹109.65
₹82.49
Open Price
₹83.02
Prev. Close
₹82.73
Volume
1,94,886

Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R184.4
  • R285.9
  • R387.1
  • Pivot
    83.2
  • S181.7
  • S280.5
  • S379

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 590.5879.17
  • 1090.3675.02
  • 2090.4870.62
  • 5091.166.34
  • 10087.0765.13
  • 20098.5468.77

Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
15.3034.3444.0739.84-6.06205.343.63
12.9435.5930.1037.1710.96125.56142.67

Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd.

Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209AP1984PLC004635 and registration number is 004635. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemical elements. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 965.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 84.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Pamidi Kotaiah
    Chairman
  • Mr. P Narendranath Chowdary
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mullapudi Thimmaraja
    Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) D Manjulatha
    Director
  • Dr. V N Rao
    Director
  • Mr. P Venkateswara Rao
    Director
  • Mr. M Gopalakrishna
    Director
  • Mr. G S V Prasad
    Director
  • Mr. Ravi Pendyala
    Director
  • Mr. M S R V K Ranga Rao
    Director
  • Mr. Y S S Suresh
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. C Rami Reddy
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹700.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd. is -91.86 and PB ratio of Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd. is 1.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹82.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹109.65 and 52-week low of Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹46.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data