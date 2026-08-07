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Andhra Petrochemicals Share Price

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BSE

ANDHRA PETROCHEMICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Andhra Petrochemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹45.75 Closed
-0.74₹ -0.34
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Andhra Petrochemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹45.61₹46.55
₹45.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.39₹63.51
₹45.75
Open Price
₹46.50
Prev. Close
₹46.09
Volume
37,667

Source: Dion Global

Andhra Petrochemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Andhra Petrochemicals		-3.83-4.0712.353.46-6.78-8.99-24.48
Amines & Plasticizers		-3.641.3112.278.56-8.6229.826.65

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Andhra Petrochemicals has declined 6.78% compared to peers like Amines & Plasticizers (-8.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Andhra Petrochemicals has underperformed peers relative to Amines & Plasticizers (6.65%).

Andhra Petrochemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Andhra Petrochemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
547.6547.14
1048.2447.49
2048.2547.54
5046.2146.17
10042.2144.98
20045.2746.53

Source: Dion Global

Andhra Petrochemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Andhra Petrochemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.90%, and public shareholding moved down to 54.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Andhra Petrochemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 05:55 AM IST ISTAndhra Petrochem. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting - Consideration Of Un-Audited Financial Results Fo
Aug 05, 2026, 05:49 AM IST ISTAndhra Petrochem. - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.6.2026
Aug 04, 2026, 01:53 PM IST ISTAndhra Petrochem. - Restart Of The Plant Operations W.E.F., 5.8.2026
Jul 24, 2026, 05:18 PM IST ISTAndhra Petrochem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Jul 24, 2026, 04:47 PM IST ISTAndhra Petrochem. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.6.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Andhra Petrochemicals

Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209AP1984PLC004635 and registration number is 004635. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemical elements. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 455.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 84.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Pamidi Kotaiah
    Chairman
  • Mr. P Narendranath Chowdary
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravi Pendyala
    Director
  • Dr. V N Rao
    Director
  • Mr. P Venkateswara Rao
    Director
  • Mr. M Gopalakrishna
    Director
  • Mr. G S V Prasad
    Director
  • Mr. M S R V K Ranga Rao
    Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) D Manjulata
    Director
  • Mr. V Raghunath
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. K S S Aditya
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Andhra Petrochemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Andhra Petrochemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Andhra Petrochemicals is ₹45.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Andhra Petrochemicals?

The Andhra Petrochemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Andhra Petrochemicals?

The market cap of Andhra Petrochemicals is ₹388.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Andhra Petrochemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Andhra Petrochemicals are ₹46.55 and ₹45.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Andhra Petrochemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Andhra Petrochemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Andhra Petrochemicals is ₹63.51 and 52-week low of Andhra Petrochemicals is ₹29.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Andhra Petrochemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Andhra Petrochemicals has shown returns of -0.74% over the past day, -4.07% for the past month, 12.35% over 3 months, -6.78% over 1 year, -8.99% across 3 years, and -24.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Andhra Petrochemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Andhra Petrochemicals are -37.01 and 0.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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