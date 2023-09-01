Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|15.30
|34.34
|44.07
|39.84
|-6.06
|205.34
|3.63
|12.94
|35.59
|30.10
|37.17
|10.96
|125.56
|142.67
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|04 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209AP1984PLC004635 and registration number is 004635. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemical elements. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 965.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 84.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹700.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd. is -91.86 and PB ratio of Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd. is 1.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹82.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹109.65 and 52-week low of Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹46.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.