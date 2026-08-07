Here's the live share price of Andhra Petrochemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Andhra Petrochemicals
|-3.83
|-4.07
|12.35
|3.46
|-6.78
|-8.99
|-24.48
|Amines & Plasticizers
|-3.64
|1.31
|12.27
|8.56
|-8.62
|29.82
|6.65
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Andhra Petrochemicals has declined 6.78% compared to peers like Amines & Plasticizers (-8.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Andhra Petrochemicals has underperformed peers relative to Amines & Plasticizers (6.65%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|47.65
|47.14
|10
|48.24
|47.49
|20
|48.25
|47.54
|50
|46.21
|46.17
|100
|42.21
|44.98
|200
|45.27
|46.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Andhra Petrochemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.90%, and public shareholding moved down to 54.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:55 AM IST IST
|Andhra Petrochem. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting - Consideration Of Un-Audited Financial Results Fo
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:49 AM IST IST
|Andhra Petrochem. - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.6.2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:53 PM IST IST
|Andhra Petrochem. - Restart Of The Plant Operations W.E.F., 5.8.2026
|Jul 24, 2026, 05:18 PM IST IST
|Andhra Petrochem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Jul 24, 2026, 04:47 PM IST IST
|Andhra Petrochem. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.6.2026
Source: Dion Global
Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209AP1984PLC004635 and registration number is 004635. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemical elements. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 455.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 84.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Andhra Petrochemicals is ₹45.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Andhra Petrochemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Andhra Petrochemicals is ₹388.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Andhra Petrochemicals are ₹46.55 and ₹45.61.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Andhra Petrochemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Andhra Petrochemicals is ₹63.51 and 52-week low of Andhra Petrochemicals is ₹29.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Andhra Petrochemicals has shown returns of -0.74% over the past day, -4.07% for the past month, 12.35% over 3 months, -6.78% over 1 year, -8.99% across 3 years, and -24.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Andhra Petrochemicals are -37.01 and 0.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global