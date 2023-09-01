Follow Us

ANDHRA CEMENTS LTD.

Sector : Cement | Smallcap | NSE
₹100.90 Closed
-1.8-1.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Andhra Cements Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹99.20₹103.75
₹100.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.90₹158.25
₹100.90
Open Price
₹103.75
Prev. Close
₹102.75
Volume
22,560

Andhra Cements Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1103.1
  • R2105.7
  • R3107.65
  • Pivot
    101.15
  • S198.55
  • S296.6
  • S394

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.68103.61
  • 107.14104.47
  • 206.95104.01
  • 507.8397.73
  • 10010.9881.97
  • 20013.8359.84

Andhra Cements Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.69-8.84-30.161,851.461,520.971,832.691,096.43
2.44-0.175.4213.6624.66111.3189.05
1.210.17-4.07-8.3111.8417.9626.75
-0.10-5.941.1422.785.94103.8380.90
5.976.88-0.5213.2138.71180.3487.90
2.460.0111.6913.64-12.4450.2120.98
5.132.504.0117.8224.07122.88314.82
3.990.66-2.1221.7316.9926.5330.82
2.41-4.540.57-2.14-5.97-35.22-35.22
3.06-5.972.0436.5119.9691.9853.73
13.0319.1023.5734.6414.22129.60110.76
1.297.26-0.40-6.6638.64154.59102.30
-0.315.036.4022.873.45152.5117.14
2.4412.2720.5846.4472.2186.3253.98
4.45-3.387.99-1.23-16.5248.64-15.70
3.504.3713.5012.112.022.7315.58
9.3638.2446.2876.3464.17203.9870.81
3.6212.6314.0812.6815.82149.5057.78
3.3825.8844.2940.5934.6113.1313.13
1.23-1.0713.6119.040.7494.7018.13

Andhra Cements Ltd. Share Holdings

Andhra Cements Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Andhra Cements Ltd.

Andhra Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/11/1936 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942AP1936PLC002379 and registration number is 002379. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 293.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K V Vishnu Raju
    Chairman
  • Dr. S Anand Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S Sreekanth Reddy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. S Rachana
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. O Rekha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravichandran Rajagopal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Andhra Cements Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Andhra Cements Ltd.?

The market cap of Andhra Cements Ltd. is ₹930.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Andhra Cements Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Andhra Cements Ltd. is 0.95 and PB ratio of Andhra Cements Ltd. is 2.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Andhra Cements Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Andhra Cements Ltd. is ₹100.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Andhra Cements Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Andhra Cements Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Andhra Cements Ltd. is ₹158.25 and 52-week low of Andhra Cements Ltd. is ₹4.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

