Here's the live share price of Andhra Cements along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Andhra Cements
|1.54
|-3.35
|-14.95
|-19.01
|-23.54
|-22.86
|7.09
|UltraTech Cement
|1.14
|3.31
|-0.86
|-7.72
|-1.92
|13.79
|9.95
|Grasim Industries
|7.59
|4.65
|12.70
|14.02
|21.61
|21.75
|17.23
|Ambuja Cements
|0.43
|-0.48
|-3.84
|-19.95
|-26.79
|-2.90
|1.37
|Shree Cements
|1.29
|-1.19
|3.15
|-3.01
|-13.93
|2.81
|-1.40
|JK Cement
|-1.25
|-0.40
|-4.39
|-9.83
|-21.82
|18.38
|8.87
|Dalmia Bharat
|1.59
|2.19
|-7.42
|-16.80
|-19.17
|-3.03
|-1.05
|ACC
|0.62
|-1.42
|-3.51
|-19.94
|-24.78
|-12.38
|-9.99
|The Ramco Cements
|-0.21
|-2.29
|-4.66
|-23.98
|-19.46
|1.52
|-2.26
|JSW Cement
|0.68
|-1.54
|7.24
|8.50
|-8.25
|-2.83
|-1.71
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|0.58
|9.93
|3.00
|-0.65
|-19.33
|-1.85
|-8.19
|India Cements
|-0.34
|4.63
|-3.30
|-12.83
|11.16
|22.60
|15.71
|Star Cement
|-0.84
|-2.04
|-15.66
|-8.98
|-23.22
|6.35
|12.47
|Birla Corporation
|2.95
|-5.44
|-7.18
|-16.54
|-26.94
|-9.08
|-7.78
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|0.09
|-1.28
|-15.53
|-22.63
|-38.47
|-4.77
|-3.44
|Prism Johnson
|4.47
|-3.73
|-16.79
|-11.41
|-25.18
|-5.03
|-4.44
|Heidelberg Cement India
|2.03
|-2.47
|-4.44
|-8.93
|-26.22
|-6.01
|-10.13
|Orient Cement
|-0.18
|-1.62
|-5.41
|-18.72
|-43.75
|-8.45
|-4.17
|Mangalam Cement
|-0.49
|2.17
|1.47
|19.32
|31.52
|40.36
|12.86
|Sagar Cements
|-1.09
|-1.23
|-10.94
|-9.92
|-25.05
|-9.34
|-10.68
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Andhra Cements has declined 23.54% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Andhra Cements has outperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|47.8
|47.68
|10
|48.01
|47.93
|20
|48.69
|48.67
|50
|51.63
|50.66
|100
|52.52
|53.31
|200
|59.92
|58.13
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Andhra Cements remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.34%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 27, 2026, 07:23 PM IST IST
|Andhra Cement - Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Qtr Ended 30-06-2026
|Jul 16, 2026, 09:02 PM IST IST
|Andhra Cement - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Will Be Held On 27-07-2026 To Consider The Un-Audited Financial Re
|Jul 09, 2026, 10:05 PM IST IST
|Andhra Cement - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|Andhra Cement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jun 26, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Andhra Cement - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Andhra Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/11/1936 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942AP1936PLC002379 and registration number is 002379. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 442.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 92.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Andhra Cements is ₹48.23 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Andhra Cements is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Andhra Cements is ₹444.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Andhra Cements are ₹48.38 and ₹47.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Andhra Cements stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Andhra Cements is ₹109.80 and 52-week low of Andhra Cements is ₹40.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Andhra Cements has shown returns of 1.37% over the past day, -3.35% for the past month, -14.95% over 3 months, -23.54% over 1 year, -22.86% across 3 years, and 7.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Andhra Cements are -6.05 and 5.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global