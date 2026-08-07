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Andhra Cements Share Price

NSE
BSE

ANDHRA CEMENTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cement

Here's the live share price of Andhra Cements along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹48.23 Closed
1.37₹ 0.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Andhra Cements Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.01₹48.38
₹48.23
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.39₹109.80
₹48.23
Open Price
₹47.01
Prev. Close
₹47.58
Volume
973

Source: Dion Global

Andhra Cements Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Andhra Cements		1.54-3.35-14.95-19.01-23.54-22.867.09
UltraTech Cement		1.143.31-0.86-7.72-1.9213.799.95
Grasim Industries		7.594.6512.7014.0221.6121.7517.23
Ambuja Cements		0.43-0.48-3.84-19.95-26.79-2.901.37
Shree Cements		1.29-1.193.15-3.01-13.932.81-1.40
JK Cement		-1.25-0.40-4.39-9.83-21.8218.388.87
Dalmia Bharat		1.592.19-7.42-16.80-19.17-3.03-1.05
ACC		0.62-1.42-3.51-19.94-24.78-12.38-9.99
The Ramco Cements		-0.21-2.29-4.66-23.98-19.461.52-2.26
JSW Cement		0.68-1.547.248.50-8.25-2.83-1.71
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		0.589.933.00-0.65-19.33-1.85-8.19
India Cements		-0.344.63-3.30-12.8311.1622.6015.71
Star Cement		-0.84-2.04-15.66-8.98-23.226.3512.47
Birla Corporation		2.95-5.44-7.18-16.54-26.94-9.08-7.78
JK Lakshmi Cement		0.09-1.28-15.53-22.63-38.47-4.77-3.44
Prism Johnson		4.47-3.73-16.79-11.41-25.18-5.03-4.44
Heidelberg Cement India		2.03-2.47-4.44-8.93-26.22-6.01-10.13
Orient Cement		-0.18-1.62-5.41-18.72-43.75-8.45-4.17
Mangalam Cement		-0.492.171.4719.3231.5240.3612.86
Sagar Cements		-1.09-1.23-10.94-9.92-25.05-9.34-10.68

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Andhra Cements has declined 23.54% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Andhra Cements has outperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).

Andhra Cements Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Andhra Cements Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
547.847.68
1048.0147.93
2048.6948.67
5051.6350.66
10052.5253.31
20059.9258.13

Source: Dion Global

Andhra Cements Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Andhra Cements remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.34%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Andhra Cements Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 27, 2026, 07:23 PM IST ISTAndhra Cement - Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Qtr Ended 30-06-2026
Jul 16, 2026, 09:02 PM IST ISTAndhra Cement - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Will Be Held On 27-07-2026 To Consider The Un-Audited Financial Re
Jul 09, 2026, 10:05 PM IST ISTAndhra Cement - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTAndhra Cement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jun 26, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTAndhra Cement - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Andhra Cements

Andhra Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/11/1936 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942AP1936PLC002379 and registration number is 002379. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 442.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 92.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. K V Vishnu Raju
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Dr. S Anand Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S Sreekanth Reddy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. S Rachana
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. O Rekha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravichandran Rajagopal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V H Ramakrishnan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Andhra Cements Share Price

What is the share price of Andhra Cements?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Andhra Cements is ₹48.23 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Andhra Cements?

The Andhra Cements is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Andhra Cements?

The market cap of Andhra Cements is ₹444.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Andhra Cements?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Andhra Cements are ₹48.38 and ₹47.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Andhra Cements?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Andhra Cements stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Andhra Cements is ₹109.80 and 52-week low of Andhra Cements is ₹40.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Andhra Cements performed historically in terms of returns?

The Andhra Cements has shown returns of 1.37% over the past day, -3.35% for the past month, -14.95% over 3 months, -23.54% over 1 year, -22.86% across 3 years, and 7.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Andhra Cements?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Andhra Cements are -6.05 and 5.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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