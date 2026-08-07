What is the share price of Andhra Cements? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Andhra Cements is ₹48.23 as on .

What kind of stock is Andhra Cements? The Andhra Cements is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Andhra Cements? The market cap of Andhra Cements is ₹444.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Andhra Cements? Today’s highest and lowest price of Andhra Cements are ₹48.38 and ₹47.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Andhra Cements? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Andhra Cements stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Andhra Cements is ₹109.80 and 52-week low of Andhra Cements is ₹40.39 as on .

How has the Andhra Cements performed historically in terms of returns? The Andhra Cements has shown returns of 1.37% over the past day, -3.35% for the past month, -14.95% over 3 months, -23.54% over 1 year, -22.86% across 3 years, and 7.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Andhra Cements? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Andhra Cements are -6.05 and 5.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global