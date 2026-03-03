Here's the live share price of ANB Metal Cast along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of ANB Metal Cast has gained 19.15% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 140.16%.
ANB Metal Cast’s current P/E of 38.17x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ANB Metal Cast
|-0.57
|39.67
|23.28
|78.45
|140.16
|33.92
|19.15
|AIA Engineering
|-3.13
|-7.45
|-4.02
|21.58
|18.24
|11.67
|15.30
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|-2.10
|2.41
|8.47
|26.68
|160.75
|50.11
|52.35
|Electrosteel Castings
|-2.28
|-6.21
|-7.16
|-32.90
|-27.14
|25.70
|20.19
|Kirloskar Industries
|-0.74
|-9.59
|-15.98
|-26.45
|-12.07
|8.40
|15.80
|Steel Cast
|-4.45
|-5.92
|6.05
|5.74
|41.08
|32.53
|30.60
|Rhetan TMT
|-4.17
|0.63
|9.11
|19.87
|19.87
|6.23
|3.69
|Alicon Castalloy
|-5.88
|-0.06
|-14.08
|-11.39
|5.75
|-1.88
|10.06
|Nelcast
|-4.75
|0.48
|-0.07
|-27.86
|25.55
|2.28
|10.38
|Synergy Green Industries
|-0.53
|-2.50
|-6.43
|-1.17
|44.47
|64.01
|24.91
|De Neers Tools
|-13.19
|-0.94
|-21.87
|-53.33
|-53.34
|-8.74
|-5.34
|Thaai Casting
|-5.10
|0
|-12.68
|-21.88
|-2.52
|-21.89
|-13.78
|DCM
|-12.71
|-18.78
|-25.65
|-29.23
|-28.63
|-2.38
|21.17
|Abha Power and Steel
|-9.22
|-12.50
|-8.07
|-37.66
|-4.75
|-27.99
|-17.88
|Precision Metaliks
|-5.97
|7.39
|-28.68
|-58.37
|-67.91
|-33.65
|-33.24
Over the last one year, ANB Metal Cast has gained 140.16% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (18.24%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (160.75%), Electrosteel Castings (-27.14%). From a 5 year perspective, ANB Metal Cast has outperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (15.30%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (52.35%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|408.26
|415.45
|10
|374.42
|391.92
|20
|337.93
|366.56
|50
|344.85
|343.87
|100
|326.07
|312.3
|200
|190.64
|0
In the latest quarter, ANB Metal Cast saw a rise in promoter holding to 71.65%, while DII stake decreased to 0.29%, FII holding fell to 3.81%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the ANB Metal Cast fact sheet for more information
ANB Metal Cast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27300GJ2019PLC106972 and registration number is 106972. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Castings/Foundry. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 162.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ANB Metal Cast is ₹413.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The ANB Metal Cast is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of ANB Metal Cast is ₹489.43 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ANB Metal Cast are ₹419.00 and ₹413.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ANB Metal Cast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ANB Metal Cast is ₹435.00 and 52-week low of ANB Metal Cast is ₹161.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The ANB Metal Cast has shown returns of -4.93% over the past day, 35.15% for the past month, 22.41% over 3 months, 140.16% over 1 year, 33.92% across 3 years, and 19.15% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ANB Metal Cast are 38.17 and 5.73 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.