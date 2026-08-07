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Anawil Wire & Engineering Share Price

Sector
Engineering

Anawil Wire & Engineering has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 3, 2026 and will close on Aug 5, 2026. The price band has been set at 257.00-270.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Anawil Wire & Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
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52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
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Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
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Source: Dion Global

Anawil Wire & Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Thermax		-5.72-13.78-2.9340.3221.9817.3624.44
Indo-MIM		11.7516.9316.9316.9316.935.353.18
PTC Industries		7.559.5813.453.6227.5658.6144.1
Craftsman Automation		6.1715.2121.3733.7563.8230.9939.26
Sansera Engineering		15.4422.651.63102.11203.7861.0236.39
Inox India		2.458.2125.7467.7972.6827.6415.77
Aequs		8.362.4322.5172.1764.1317.9610.42
Azad Engineering		8.579.3910.8958.959.1954.329.72
Engineers India		8.19-0.66-7.9433.0618.3817.1426.34
Ircon International		4.17-1.41-18.66-16.12-21.748.8424.4
Tega Industries		9.440.43-1.25-9.44-11.3616.8417.49
Kennametal India		17.3116.5216.8134.4434.445.620.99
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.6410.6816.9842.24202.8933.7919.09
Skipper		-1.88-6.487.3727.170.6745.9542.66
Balu Forge Industries		6.523.52-15.89-3.56-23.8119.4111.23
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.67-8.38-12.87-2.89-18.84-7.8414.73
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.48-14.64-6.570.93-22.71-19.31-6.12
Pitti Engineering		1.671.15-5.773.675.8822.6336.28
Jash Engineering		-1.282.2218.3720.93-4.2922.4134.19

Source: Dion Global

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About Anawil Wire & Engineering

Anawil Wire & Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27320GJ2021PLC119254 and registration number is 119254. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 143.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nimish Kumar Rameshchandra Vashi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ayush Nimish Vashi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bhavin Navinchandra Desai
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Bijal Nimesh Vashi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Digant Hemant Kumar Bhagat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nirav Jashvantrai Desai
    Independent Director

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