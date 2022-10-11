Ananth Narayan takes charge as Sebi’s wholetime member

Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan on Monday took charge as wholetime member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Narayan will handle the market intermediaries regulation and supervision department, alternative investment fund and foreign portfolio investors department, integrated surveillance department, department of economic & policy analysis and information technology department.

Narayan has more than two-and-a-half decades of experience in banking and financial markets and has held various senior positions.

Prior to this assignment, Narayan was associate professor, SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai. He has also served as a director on the boards of various banks and corporates. He has also been a member of various advisory committees constituted by SEBI and RBI.