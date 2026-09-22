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Anand Seamless Share Price

Sector
Iron and Steel

Anand Seamless has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 22, 2026 and will close on Sep 24, 2026. The price band has been set at 72.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Anand Seamless Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Anand Seamless Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Maharashtra Seamless		-3.0115.1612.127.5612.057.9835.05
Welspun Specialty Solutions		0.2715.45-3.9550.4550.4514.588.51

Source: Dion Global

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About Anand Seamless

Anand Seamless Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27100GJ2005PLC047144 and registration number is 047144. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Seamless Tubes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kedar Mayank Choksi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Heta Kedar Choksi
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Paula Pankaj Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sahil Ramesh Bazari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hemal Dhirenbhai Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

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