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Anand Projects Share Price

NSE
BSE

ANAND PROJECTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Anand Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹31.21 Closed
4.98₹ 1.48
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Anand Projects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.21₹31.21
₹31.21
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.70₹29.73
₹31.21
Open Price
₹31.21
Prev. Close
₹29.73
Volume
10

Source: Dion Global

Anand Projects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Anand Projects		10.2015.6821.4421.4421.4415.6810.20
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Anand Projects has gained 21.44% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Anand Projects has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Anand Projects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Anand Projects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
525.7627.16
1022.9824.31
20131.210
50146.410
10073.210
20036.60

Source: Dion Global

Anand Projects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Anand Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Anand Projects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 08:23 PM IST ISTAnand Projects - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 30, 2026, 07:02 PM IST ISTAnand Projects - Intimation Of Cut-Off Date (Record Date) For E-Voting Of 91St Annual General Meeting
Jul 30, 2026, 06:59 PM IST ISTAnand Projects - Intimation Of Book Closure
Jul 30, 2026, 06:56 PM IST ISTAnand Projects - Notice Of 91St Annual General Meeting Of The Company To Be Held On Wednesday, August 26Th, 2026
Jul 28, 2026, 09:27 PM IST ISTAnand Projects - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015.

Source: Dion Global

About Anand Projects

Anand Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/1936 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40109UP1936PLC048200 and registration number is 048200. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Sharma
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Manish Sharma
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Omparkash Verma
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Neha Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Anand Projects Share Price

What is the share price of Anand Projects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anand Projects is ₹31.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Anand Projects?

The Anand Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Anand Projects?

The market cap of Anand Projects is ₹2.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Anand Projects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Anand Projects are ₹31.21 and ₹31.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anand Projects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anand Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anand Projects is ₹29.73 and 52-week low of Anand Projects is ₹25.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Anand Projects performed historically in terms of returns?

The Anand Projects has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 15.68% for the past month, 21.44% over 3 months, 21.44% over 1 year, 15.68% across 3 years, and 10.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Anand Projects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anand Projects are -5.17 and -7.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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