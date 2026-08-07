What is the share price of Anand Projects? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anand Projects is ₹31.21 as on .

What kind of stock is Anand Projects? The Anand Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Anand Projects? The market cap of Anand Projects is ₹2.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Anand Projects? Today’s highest and lowest price of Anand Projects are ₹31.21 and ₹31.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anand Projects? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anand Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anand Projects is ₹29.73 and 52-week low of Anand Projects is ₹25.70 as on .

How has the Anand Projects performed historically in terms of returns? The Anand Projects has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 15.68% for the past month, 21.44% over 3 months, 21.44% over 1 year, 15.68% across 3 years, and 10.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Anand Projects? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anand Projects are -5.17 and -7.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global