Here's the live share price of Anand Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Anand Projects
|10.20
|15.68
|21.44
|21.44
|21.44
|15.68
|10.20
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Anand Projects has gained 21.44% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Anand Projects has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|25.76
|27.16
|10
|22.98
|24.31
|20
|131.21
|0
|50
|146.41
|0
|100
|73.21
|0
|200
|36.6
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Anand Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:23 PM IST IST
|Anand Projects - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 30, 2026, 07:02 PM IST IST
|Anand Projects - Intimation Of Cut-Off Date (Record Date) For E-Voting Of 91St Annual General Meeting
|Jul 30, 2026, 06:59 PM IST IST
|Anand Projects - Intimation Of Book Closure
|Jul 30, 2026, 06:56 PM IST IST
|Anand Projects - Notice Of 91St Annual General Meeting Of The Company To Be Held On Wednesday, August 26Th, 2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:27 PM IST IST
|Anand Projects - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015.
Source: Dion Global
Anand Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/1936 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40109UP1936PLC048200 and registration number is 048200. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anand Projects is ₹31.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Anand Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Anand Projects is ₹2.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Anand Projects are ₹31.21 and ₹31.21.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anand Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anand Projects is ₹29.73 and 52-week low of Anand Projects is ₹25.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Anand Projects has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 15.68% for the past month, 21.44% over 3 months, 21.44% over 1 year, 15.68% across 3 years, and 10.2% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anand Projects are -5.17 and -7.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global