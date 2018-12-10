Analysts see volatility for stock market due to state elections; key things to watch out for

By: | Published: December 10, 2018 5:05 PM

Ahead of the crucial state elections scheduled for tomorrow, analysts say the polls may induce volatility into the stock market as investor sentiment weighs. We take a closer look.

Harsha Upadhayaya of Kotak AMC said that election outcome will weigh on the sentiment in the short run, and stock market will continue to remain volatile. 

Ahead of the crucial state elections scheduled for tomorrow, the investor sentiment took a beating today as exit polls predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party risks losing control of Rajasthan to the Congress, and faces a stiff competition in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. According to global banks brokerage firms Nomura, Deutsche Bank and CLSA, while the exit polls might have got BJP thinking on its strategy for the elections, the final outcome will be very different. 

Also read: Sensex plunges 714 pts, Nifty below 10,500: Three key factors behind stock market mayhem

In an interview to ET Now, Harsha Upadhayaya of Kotak AMC said that election outcome will weigh on the sentiment in the short run, and stock market will continue to remain volatile.  “In the very short-term, liquidity and investor sentiment drag the markets, but in the longer term usually fundamentals take over. As far as we are concerned, a lot of factors impacting economy have turned favourable now. The only factor left out is the state elections, followed by its likely impact on the general elections. Our sense is during this period, the stock market is likely to continue to remain volatile,” Harsha Upadhaya of Kotak AMC told ET Now.  

“Generally, state election outcomes have been known to be a poor leading indicators of general elections. BJP’s drubbing to mean that farm unrest is real; increase in MSP hasn’t yielded political dividends,” global firm Nomura said in a note. CLSA said that anti-incumbency could weigh against the ruling party BJP in the crucial states. “If the BJP ends up losing 2 of these 3 states, it will be a negative for market sentiment. Farmers’ demands & jobs are going to be the top 2 issues for the 2019 elections,” noted CLSA.

According to Motilal Oswal, the exit polls suggest that opposition unity will be an important factor to consider before the crucial Lok Sabha elections. “Another implication of this verdict, assuming it mirrors the exit polls will be on Opposition unity front. Opposition parties have been trying to forge a grand alliance to fight against BJP in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections,” it said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Analysts see volatility for stock market due to state elections; key things to watch out for
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition