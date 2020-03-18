Analysts’ Corner: ‘Add’ on Hero Motocorp; fair value at Rs 2,150

Hero Motocorp has maintained its market share in the domestic motorcycle segment at around 51-52% over the past six years despite concerns on increase in competitive intensity by Bajaj Auto and decline in its market share in the premium motorcycle segment.

We upgrade the stock to ‘add’ (from ‘sell’ earlier) on attractive valuations (11X FY2022E core EPS). While the catalysts for near-term growth are absent due to impact on consumption because of Covid-19 and shift to BS-VI norms from April 2020, we believe growth will resume for the company from H2FY21 led by revival in rural demand. Hero has maintained its market share in the domestic motorcycle segment in the past six years despite concerns of escalating competition from Bajaj Auto. Fair value revised to Rs 2,150 (from Rs 2,550 earlier).

Hero Motocorp has maintained its market share in the domestic motorcycle segment at around 51-52% over the past six years despite concerns on increase in competitive intensity by Bajaj Auto and decline in its market share in the premium motorcycle segment. The company has also increased its profitability in the past six years (Ebitda per bike has increased to Rs 6,304 in FY19 from `4,343 in FY14). The stock has corrected sharply over past one year as investors are concerned about the impact of sharp rise in costs related to transition to BS-VI norms and the company’s loss of market share in the scooter segment. We believe Hero’s growth prospects are dependent on revival of rural demand, which is showing signs of revival due to strong rabi crop prospects. We forecast a decline of 6% y-o-y in volumes in FY21 despite a low base (-16% y-o-y in FY20) as we expect a tough H1FY21. However, we expect the two-wheeler industry demand to revive in H2FY21 and expect Hero to maintain its market share due to its stronger footprint in the rural markets.

We have cut our earnings estimates by 9-13% for FY21-22E due to cut in our volume estimates and profitability due to concerns on Covid-19 outbreak and sharp rise in costs related to BS-VI norms. We have thus cut our fair value to `2,150, which is based on 13X March 2022E core EPS (excluding cash and cash equivalents). The stock trades at an FCF yield of 5-7% in FY21-22E and we believe the company can deliver a 5-7% volume CAGR over the next 10 years. Thus, we believe valuations are cheap at this juncture.