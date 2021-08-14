Analyst Corner — Zomato: Retain ‘buy’ with slightly higher PT at Rs 175

Following a strong 1Q, we raise FY22-24 revenue estimates by around 10-20%, primarily based on higher GOV (which in turn are based on higher MTUs).
Key takeaway: Zomato reported a strong beat on revenues led by +37% QoQ in GOV. Adj. EBITDA loss at Rs 1.7billion is also on expected lines — reported EBITDA loss is higher due to ESOP charge, which is non-cash and is built into share dilution.
Management release has interesting insights but lacks details on MTU, AOV & unit economics (provided in RHP), which could disappoint investors as could the decision of an annual earning call. We raise FY22-24E revenue by 10-20%; buy.
Overall revenues: Reported revenues grew strongly QoQ with revenues including delivery fees rising >25% QoQ, significantly ahead of our estimates. While delivery business was strong, dining-out was impacted by the second Covid wave. YoY numbers are very strong given the impact of first Covid wave in the base.
Record GOV: Delivery GOV rose 37% QoQ to Rs45.4billion ($600million) — this was led by highest-ever GOV, number of orders, MTU etc. We are disappointed with lack of disclosure on these key matrices and estimate number of orders at c.115m during 1Q.
Unit economics: Again, no details have been provided on the trend in discounts, delivery cost etc. We note that the IPO document captured all of these details to allow investors to track the performance & profitability over time. Management has just indicated that contribution margin reduced slightly, QoQ, due to higher discounts & delivery charges, in our view.
Ebitda loss: Adjusted for non-cash ESOP charge, EBITDA loss came-in at Rs 1.7billion cf. Rs 1.2billion in 4Q, which was broadly on expected lines. However, there has been a surge in reported loss at Rs 3.6billion as there is around Rs 2billion of ESOP charge.
ESOP = share dilution: While higher reported EBITDA loss may cause some concern, we highlight that this is non-cash charge and hence has no impact on cash flows.
Of course, there would be an impact on share dilution, which is what we have built-in our calculations, including in deriving our fair value for Zomato. We estimate c.8% dilution due to stock options in coming years — we have explained this in detail, ahead.
Delivery ecosystem: Following the lowest ranking in a gig economy worker survey, Zomato took corrective actions: a) improved payout structure with c.15% higher earnings versus LY; b) increase in cash limit, enabling fleet to utilise cash collected on COD orders; c) remote on-boarding; d) better communication on insurance benefits. NPS scores have improved and more work is underway. We see this as a positive step in the context of tightening regulations across countries and India may also see policy framework soon.
Our estimates: Following a strong 1Q, we raise FY22-24 revenue estimates by around 10-20%, primarily based on higher GOV (which in turn are based on higher MTUs).
We also raise our EBITDA loss estimates but continue to see break-even by FY25-26. We have also made changes in our model structure to separately account for ESOP charge from here-on and have also raised this. However, this has no cash flow impact and we already built-in 8% dilution. We retain ‘buy’ with slightly higher PT at Rs 175.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.