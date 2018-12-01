Analyst Corner: Yes Bank rated ‘Buy’, TP at Rs 320; liquidity profile is stable

Updated: December 1, 2018 3:49 AM

As negative news flow on Yes Bank’s governance issues continue unabated, we ask ourselves as we did with ICICI – Is this time any different?

Yes Bank rated Buy’, TP at Rs 320; liquidity profile is stable

As negative news flow on Yes Bank’s governance issues continue unabated, we ask ourselves as we did with ICICI – Is this time any different? We decide to look at Sir Templeton’s words of wisdom with a twist – and reiterate our Buy stance on YES.

We look to when ICICIBC was in similar predicaments in Apr’18 & Feb’16, being put to the test as negative newsflow led to derating. However, with the benefit of hindsight, these proved to be the best times to buy, as in both instances the stock delivered high returns in a short time as results were strong.

We see YES in a similar situation with concerns akin to ICICI’s (not a particularly proud moment!), but as events stabilise, we expect returns to improve sharply. While there are obvious differences/risks, such as tight liquidity and weak capitalisation, we present scenarios of potential outcomes. Several governance issues were highlighted in the media – (a) divergence, (b) RBI forced CEO change, (c) board overhaul, (d) lending to specific NBFCs and (e) quasi-promoter pledges. We agree to the fact that some of these clearly point to governance lapses.

Read Also| Analyst Corner: LTI Deal win momentum remains strong; TP at Rs 2,100

Two fundamental differences exist between YES and larger corporate peers – (a) lesser capitalised and (b) higher dependence on wholesale funding, making YES vulnerable to liquidity issues. We believe liquidity is the more critical of the two and all the rating agencies have reiterated that the liquidity situation at the bank is comfortable. Also, YES now has more than 57% of deposits as CASA & Retail TD, with low dependence on short-term instruments. While we retain credit cost guidance of 70bps for FY20E, we reduce growth assumptions and multiples leading to 3% BVPS cut and 25% TP cut to Rs 320 (from Rs 430) implying 100% upside.

Investec Securities

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Analyst Corner: Yes Bank rated ‘Buy’, TP at Rs 320; liquidity profile is stable
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition