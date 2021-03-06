  • MORE MARKET STATS

Analyst Corner| Wipro bets big on Capco; reduce fair value to Rs 450

By: |
March 6, 2021 8:39 AM

Wipro announced a fairly large acquisition of Capco, a financial services-focused management and technology consulting firm for US$1.4 bn.

Wipro acquisition, Capco, financial services focused management and technology consulting firm, Valuation paid for the acquisitioCapco is Wipro’s largest acquisition.

Bets big on Capco. Wipro announced a fairly large acquisition of Capco, a financial services focused management and technology consulting firm for US$1.4 bn. The acquisition builds strength in financial services vertical by adding US$720 mn revenues to existing US$2.5 bn of revenues of Wipro and provides access to 30 large clients of Capco.

The acquisition comes at a cost and will dilute FY2022E EDIT margin by 200 bus and drag ESP by 9%. ESP hit will reduce in subsequent years as synergy benefits kick in. We cut Fair Value to Rs 450. A big bet for sure but Wipro has overpaid for the acquisition and carries integration risks. Capco is Wipro’s largest acquisition. Headquartered in London and set up in 1998, Capco is a global management and technology consultancy firm to the financial services industry.

Related News

Capco works with Boards, C-Suites and business leaders across the banking, capital markets, wealth, asset management and insurance sectors.

The transaction will be funded through cash balance of ~US$3.7 bn in December 2020. Revenues grew 4% yoy in CY2020 to US$720 mn but are still lower than US$734 mn reported in CY2018. Capco has over 5,000 people and derives 48% of revenues from consulting, 38% from digital and 14% from technology services. Geo spread is 55% of revenues from North America, 41% from Europe and 4% from Asia. Revenue of Capco is concentrated with top 30 clients contributing 79% to revenues (US$569 mn). EDIT margin is north of 10% in our view. Valuation paid for the acquisition is ~17X trailing EBITDA, stiff in our view and captures huge revenue synergies hope.

Capco has over 5,000 people and derives 48% of revenues from consulting, 38% from digital and 14% from technology services.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Analyst Corner| Wipro bets big on Capco reduce fair value to Rs 450
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Analyst Corner| Final rating on OIL ‘hold’, final target price Rs 140
2Vesuvius India Rating ‘Hold’; Performance was subdued in relative terms
3ONGC Rating ‘Hold’; Downside risks to oil price a concern