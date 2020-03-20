Analyst corner: Upgrade Just Dial to ‘buy’; revise fair value to Rs 460

Just Dial has lost certain lucrative categories of customers.

Post the sharp stock price decline, the Just Dial stock is available at a deep value. While challenges to the business remain and Covid-19 may result in some loss of business for Just Dial, we believe current the risk reward is extremely favourable (EV/FCF of 1.6X FY21; market capitalisation of Rs 2,020 crore, cash on books was Rs 1,540 crore as of December 2019). Thus, we upgrade the stock to ‘buy’ from ‘reduce’ with a revised FV of Rs 460 (Rs 570 earlier).

Just Dial’s top few clients include movers and packers, real estate agents, repairs and services, doctor and medical services, spas & salons, wedding-related vendors, and tutorial services. Arguably, a few of these categories will face reduced customer spending over the next few months, resulting in tighter advertising budgets and in some cases business mortalities as well. This can play out over the next 1-2 quarters, with the already tepid revenue growth trajectory to come under greater pressure.

Just Dial has lost certain lucrative categories of customers such as restaurants, doctors, etc, to specialised vertical platforms. However, the platform still has utility, with ~540k paid campaigns being hosted on the same as of December 2019. Further, the company has also done a commendable job of optimising costs, and even though revenue growth trajectory has come under pressure FY16 onwards, FY20E Ebitda margins of 27.8% are only a little shy of the peak 30.8% margin seen in FY14. Just Dial’s cash and cash equivalents parked in three major instruments, tax-free government bonds, debt funds of which almost all underlying paper is AAA rated, and FMPs with 3-4 years of maturity with underlying paper that is also AAA rated.

With cash now accou-nting for ~76% of Mcap, we believe CMP provides adequate risk cover to investors who may be concerned about the health of the core business. It will continue to return cash to shareholders by way of buybacks. It will generate free cash (excluding treasury/other income) of Rs 150 crore in FY21E and Rs 190 crore in FY22E. We cut FY21/22 EPS estimates by 13.8/13.5% as we bake in a slowdown in revenues and also a compression in margins on account of Covid-19.