  • MORE MARKET STATS

Analyst Corner: Upgrade Hero MotoCorp to ‘add’, Gogoro JV to launch EVs

By: |
April 24, 2021 8:10 AM

Hero MotoCorp (HMCL) and Taiwan’s Gogoro Inc. have announced a joint venture to collaborate on development of a battery-swapping network in India based on the latter’s tech platform.

hero motocorp, Gogoro JV, evs, electric vehicles, maintain buy, urban battery swapping and smart mobility innovation, Gogoro swappble batteries, HMCL EV investments (Aether)Hero-branded vehicles would be powered by Gogoro swappable batteries.

Hero MotoCorp (HMCL) and Taiwan’s Gogoro Inc. have announced a joint venture to collaborate on development of a battery-swapping network in India based on the latter’s tech platform. Hero-branded vehicles would be powered by Gogoro swappable batteries.

Gogoro is a global leader in urban battery swapping and smart mobility innovation. This partnership could aid HMCL’s EV products’ acceptance as customer capital cost could be reduced significantly (we anticipate ~30-40%) as vehicles can also be sold without a battery. We believe battery as a service (BaaS) could be an additional revenue stream for the JV; access to this in future be offered to other OEMs too. Recently other OEM’s e.g. Honda, Yamaha, KTM, Piaggio had also announced setting up a consortium for swappable batteries.

Related News

We believe this JV is likely to work alongside other HMCL EV investments (Aether). Valuations are attractive (14x FY23E EPS). Upgrade to ADD. The JV would launch Hero-branded electric vehicles (EVs) with Gogoro battery technology and also set up battery swapping platforms across India. This is Gogoro’s first JV outside of Taiwan and promises to be a win-win for both the companies given HMCL’s scale alongside Gogoro’s battery technology, swapping architecture.

Gogoro Network is a globally recognised hyper-efficient battery swapping platform with >375,000 vehicles and 2,000 battery swapping stations. It manages 265,000 daily battery swaps with a total of >174mn swaps to date. Gogoro Network combines the power of connectivity, AI and machine learning.

The partnership could address the need for sustainable, affordable mobility solutions which could aid in expediting the shift towards EVs in India. Leveraging Hero’s market strength with Gogoro’s industry-leading innovations on battery swapping can potentially lead to reduction in upfront vehicle cost (potentially ~30-40%) for the customer.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Analyst Corner Upgrade Hero MotoCorp to add Gogoro JV to launch EVs
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Motilal Oswal maintains ‘Buy’ rating on ICICI Securities with TP of Rs 650
2Mindtree Rating ‘Buy’; Solid set of numbers in Q4FY21
3Nestle India Rating ‘Hold’; Results were in line with expectations