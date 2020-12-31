  • MORE MARKET STATS

Analyst Corner – United Breweries: Beer volume recovery tracking well; FV raised to Rs 1,260

By: |
December 31, 2020 2:00 AM

We expect UBBL’s new CEO to step up focus on market share defence in value segment and gain share in the premium segment.

We raise estimates and FV to Rs 1,260.We raise estimates and FV to Rs 1,260. (Representative image)

Beer volume recovery is tracking well with opening of on-trade; we expect return of growth in the next 1-2 quarters as normalcy restores. Several states have rolled back Covid taxes to support recovery in Alcobev volumes; it remains to be seen if states focus on the optimal tax regime going forward with an objective to drive growth in industry volumes as well as tax collection. Two key states are contemplating a structured online sales model. Cost savings along with soft RM prices augur well. We expect UBBL’s new CEO to step up focus on market share defence in value segment and gain share in the premium segment. We raise estimates and FV to Rs 1,260.

Beer was one of the most impacted consumption categories amid the Covid crisis due to high on-trade salience and high urban salience; both these segments were severely hit, some loss of share to spirits as consumption moved in-house; consumers avoided cold products (chilled beer) during the pandemic and opted for spirts. Also, spirits offer better value in terms of cost per unit of alcohol, migration of white-collar workforce, students from metros to smaller towns impacted beer consumption. We expect sharp recovery in beer volumes as we continue to move towards normalcy in lifestyle/ environment. Our checks suggest continued month-on-month improvement in beer demand with opening of on-trade channel (from 70% recovery in September to 80-85% recovery in Oct and Nov). We have increased our FY2022/23E volumes to 187/211 m cases from 173/189 m cases.

Related News

It remains to be seen if key states focus on optimal taxation regime going forward with an objective to maximize industry and the state’s tax revenues as against excessive tax increases over the past few years. Further, we gather that home-delivery/online sales may continue beyond Covid at least in a few states— Maharashtra and WB are contemplating structured direct-to-home sales. Covid compelled UBBL to cut costs aggressively; some of these costs savings may sustain even as volumes normalize. RM prices have softened with modest inflation in glass bottles and deflationary trends in barley.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Analyst Corner – United Breweries Beer volume recovery tracking well FV raised to Rs 1260
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Maharashtra to give an extra push for raisin and jaggery exports
2Markets at new high on Covid-19 vaccine hope
3U.S Stocks: Wall Street rises on hopes of Covid-19 vaccine-fueled recovery