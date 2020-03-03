Analyst Corner: Ujjivan Finance plans forays into new segments; Target price Rs 350

Key trends on assets (growth and diversification), liabilities and asset quality have shown improvement in recent quarters.

By HSBC Global Research

We recently met with the Head of Investor Relations at Ujjivan Financial Services. In the last year, the bank has seen a change in MD & CEO (May’19) and the listing of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank – the key subsidiary operating entity (Oct’19). The bank is focussed on emerging as mass-market bank beyond its roots as a microfinance lender. Key trends on assets (growth and diversification), liabilities and asset quality have shown improvement in recent quarters.

After a period of weak growth (average AUM growth of 10% YoY in FY18), AUM growth has averaged 51% YoY in 9MFY20. Its share of micro-banking has moderated to 78% as at end-Dec’19 (vs 87% at end-Dec’18). While secured MSE and affordable housing form the bulk of non-microbanking AUMs, the bank has also planned forays in unsecured MSE, micro-LAP and two/three-wheeler financing. In three years since the bank launch, deposits now form 77% of total liabilities. Retail deposits form 43% of deposits (vs 36% last year). The bank expects cost-to-income to moderate from 70% in FY20E to 55% by end-FY23E.

The impact of the Assam portfolio on the asset quality has been fairly limited. PAR (>0dpd) is at 2.1% at end-3Q20 (vs 1.6% at end-2Q20 and 2.4% at end-3Q19). After the IPO of Ujjivan SFB, the holding of Ujjivan Financial Services (promoter of SFB) in SFB has fallen to 83.3%. However, the regulations require the promoter’s shareholding to further reduce to 40% in five years.

Our estimates are unchanged. We expect 33% AUM CAGR (FY19-22e) with average RoA/RoE of 1.8%/18%. We use an excess return model to value Ujjivan and apply an unchanged 20% holding company discount on the value obtained to arrive at our target price of Rs 350 (Rs 352 earlier).