Analyst corner | TechM well placed for high-single-digit growth

Published: December 18, 2019 3:03:29 AM

The three key mega trends are an increase in connected devices (~8bn), proliferation of new age technologies and a rise in video content consumption.

Management believes TechM is well placed to deliver high-single digit growth (8-9%) in FY21, led by both the telecom and enterprise businesses.

On 16 December we attended TechM’s analysts’ day in Pune, where management reiterated its ‘3-4-3’ strategy, provided an outlook for FY21 in terms of revenue growth/margins, highlighted areas of investments in telecom, enterprise, BPO & engineering services and discussed the strategy surrounding acquisitions.

TechM reiterated its ‘3-4-3’ strategy, of which management has aligned all the company’s business units that focus on three megatrends across each vertical based on which it has placed four big bets to achieve three key objectives (‘Run better, Change Faster and Grow Greater’). The three key mega trends are an increase in connected devices (~8bn), proliferation of new age technologies and a rise in video content consumption. The four big bets largely run around customer experience; business; platforms and infrastructure and these differ across verticals.

In communications, e.g., the three mega trends are the explosion of connected devices, 5G and video content consumptions (expected to grow by 34%). Based on that, management has placed four big bets that focus on integrated customer experience, IoT, software transformation and network services.

Management believes TechM is well placed to deliver high-single digit growth (8-9%) in FY21, led by both the telecom and enterprise businesses. Management’s confidence stems from the recent deal wins and upcoming pipeline.

In FY20, margins are likely to be affected by transitional cost from the large telecom deals (will contribute revenues starting 3QFY20F) and sector- specific challenges such as auto in manufacturing. However, TechM aspires to return to the EBIT margin levels of ~15% (similar to FY19) in FY21F.

