Analyst Corner: Sobha to cash in on industry consolidation; maintain ‘buy’

Following adoption of Ind-AS 115 in Q1, Sobha reported 10% QoQ growth in revenue led by 7% QoQ growth in real estate operations and 15% QoQ growth in contractual and manufacturing businesses.
Sobha is on track to achieve 20% revenue growth in FY19 driven by (i) 8-9 msf of greenfield launches planned over next 3-4 quarters which will drive pre-sales, (ii) launches from 9.5 of additional phases at ongoing projects and (iii) contractual business revenue of Rs 1,200 crore (up 42% Y-o-Y in H1FY19) on strong order book (unbilled revenue of Rs 2,270 crore; 3x FY18). We like Sobha given its strong brand name and execution capabilities (5-6 msf p.a. one of highest among Indian developers). With large, low cost and ‘affordable housing’ ready land bank of 206 msf, it is well- placed to capitalize on consolidation in industry. Sobha’s key market Bangalore (contributes 70% to its pre-sales) has witnessed strong office space absorption (10-12 msf p.a) over past 5-6 years, which also drives residential demand in subsequent years. Maintain ‘buy’.
Q2 pre-sales volumes remained strong at ~1 msf (up 20% YoY) totaling Rs 740 crore (Sobha’s share at Rs 620 crore) on strong end-user demand in key Bangalore market. Despite steady collections, net operating cash flow was lower at Rs 0.24 bn post interest and taxes (vs Rs 0.8 bn in Q1) on ~Rs 0.7 bn increase in operating cash outflow due to increased project expenses in contracting segment (cash flow timing mismatch) and higher sales incentives and advertising expenses towards planned launches. As a result, net debt increased to Rs 23.6 bn (vs Rs 22.6 bn in Q1), with net D/E at 1.16x (vs. 1.09 x in Q1 – as per Ind-AS 115).
Following adoption of Ind-AS 115 in Q1, Sobha reported 10% QoQ growth in revenue led by 7% QoQ growth in real estate operations and 15% QoQ growth in contractual and manufacturing businesses. EBITDA margin declined 60 bps to 21.3% (vs. 21.9% in Q1) on higher revenue contribution from contractual segment (which has lower margin vs. residential business). It maintains guidance for 8-9 msf of new greenfield launches in FY19 (launched ~2 msf in H1) including affordable housing project in North Bangalore (RERA approval pending) and GIFT City
(0.5 msf).
