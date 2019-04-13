Analyst corner | Slugging realty a worry for cables and wire segment

Electric vehicles consume wires 3x of normal vehicles.

One of the fastest-growing segments of the domestic electrical goods sector, the Cables and Wires (C&W) space has achieved a remarkable 23% volume CAGR to touch 14.5mn kms (11% in revenue terms) over FY14-18.

This feat was largely the outcome of a strong demand for cables, boosted by the government’s ‘power to all’ mission and commensurate infra spends. However, a sluggish real estate sector has kept demand growth for wires largely subdued. The C&W space is expected to double over FY18-23E to Rs 1,033 bn amid a likely strong power distribution capex, as also the growth in the wires segment led by aplethora of affordable housing projects.

The next leg of demand growth would come from adoption of electric vehicles in India.

Electric vehicles consume wires 3x of normal vehicles. Also, there would be an additional demand coming for setting up of EV infrastructure. Revenue growth would be higher compared to volume growth as the industry is moving towards high voltage cables, and housing wire players are moving up the value chain with premium and niche products. In the listed space, we recommend KEI Industries (strong volume growth & improved product mix) and Finolex Cables (established brand & premium positioning).

The electrical wires segment (largely housing) has undoubtedly transformed over the last five years as evident from two key developments. One, customer involvement in electrical purchases has risen sharply and Two, preference for branded products is now the norm given the ubiquity of electrical appliances across households and potential hazards of electrical faults including residential fires.

Further, organized players have upped their advertisement and promotional spends in recent times which has ultimately helped organised players garner higher market share and margins over the last two to three years.

Electrical players have diversified into consumer durables and domestic appliances.