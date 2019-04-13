Analyst corner | Slugging realty a worry for cables and wire segment

Published: April 13, 2019 1:36 AM

Electrical players have diversified into consumer durables and domestic appliances.

Electric vehicles consume wires 3x of normal vehicles.

By Yes Securities

One of the fastest-growing segments of the domestic electrical goods sector, the Cables and Wires (C&W) space has achieved a remarkable 23% volume CAGR to touch 14.5mn kms (11% in revenue terms) over FY14-18.

This feat was largely the outcome of a strong demand for cables, boosted by the government’s ‘power to all’ mission and commensurate infra spends. However, a sluggish real estate sector has kept demand growth for wires largely subdued. The C&W space is expected to double over FY18-23E to Rs 1,033 bn amid a likely strong power distribution capex, as also the growth in the wires segment led by aplethora of affordable housing projects.
The next leg of demand growth would come from adoption of electric vehicles in India.

Also read | MSMEs out of the woods? Credit improves, NPAs fall as small businesses turn around

Electric vehicles consume wires 3x of normal vehicles. Also, there would be an additional demand coming for setting up of EV infrastructure. Revenue growth would be higher compared to volume growth as the industry is moving towards high voltage cables, and housing wire players are moving up the value chain with premium and niche products. In the listed space, we recommend KEI Industries (strong volume growth & improved product mix) and Finolex Cables (established brand & premium positioning).

The electrical wires segment (largely housing) has undoubtedly transformed over the last five years as evident from two key developments. One, customer involvement in electrical purchases has risen sharply and Two, preference for branded products is now the norm given the ubiquity of electrical appliances across households and potential hazards of electrical faults including residential fires.

Read | TCS Q4 results: Profit rises 17% on year to Rs 8,126 crore; key figures

Further, organized players have upped their advertisement and promotional spends in recent times which has ultimately helped organised players garner higher market share and margins over the last two to three years.

Electrical players have diversified into consumer durables and domestic appliances.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Analyst corner | Slugging realty a worry for cables and wire segment
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition