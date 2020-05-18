Analyst Corner: Siemens rating ‘buy’ – costs took a toll on the bottomline

Siemens (SIEM), despite in line sales (down 20% y-o-y), missed ours/ consensus bottom line estimates by a wide margin owing to sharp rise in other operating cost.

Siemens (SIEM), despite in line sales (down 20% y-o-y), missed ours/ consensus bottom line estimates by a wide margin owing to sharp rise in other operating cost. High base for gas & power (HVDC impact) and hit on growth & OPMs of smart infra led to a sharp 14%/28% dip in H1 sales/Ebit. The plunge in OPMs (Ebitda margin fell 330bps y-o-y to 8.3%), in our view, was due to negative operating leverage, COVID-19 expenses (Rs 200 mn) and possible forex loss.

Management highlighted rising customer thrust on reducing capex and driving productivity, which augurs well for SIEM’s expanding portfolio. While we trim our FY20/21e EPS 6/7%, we expect SIEM to benefit from rising trend of low voltage and automation products, apart from government’s sharpening focus on reviving infrastructure.

Maintain Buy with revised TP of Rs 1,400 (Rs 1,425 earlier) as we roll forward to March 2022e, valuing at 42x PE.

Lockdown takes a toll on revenue: Deferred offtake by customers, slowdown in the short-cycle business and weak demand in large infra projects resulted in overall revenue declining 20% y-o-y. Higher costs during the lockdown (Rs 200 mn) dented margin—down 330bps y-o-y to 8.3%.

Partial resumption of operations: Management highlighted that currently six factories have resumed operations and another two are expected to start soon. In our view, SIEM is best positioned to benefit from rising focus on digitalisation by customers.

Outlook: Access to parent’s robust global product portfolio and a favourable transformation in domestic industrial capex (rising spend towards automation/efficiency in the post COVID-19 era) will improve SIEM’s returns over the years. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’. The stock is trading at 43x/33x FY20e/21e EPS.