Analyst Corner| SBI Cards: Retain ‘buy’ with target price of Rs 1,280

Key observations in the 3QFY22 earnings performance: Share of revolver loans remained stable QoQ at 27% of loans, which kept yields under pressure. But robust growth in fee income supported total income growth of 13% QoQ (adjusted for one-off income). Operating expenses remained elevated (cost-to-income of 60% vs 57% in 2QFY22) as the company continued to spend on promotional and cashback expenses.

On asset quality, total stressed loans (GNPAs and RBI-RE book) declined to 4.4% of loans in 3QFY22 (vs 6.5% QoQ). The reduction was driven by write-offs ( 8.1billion). Against this, SBICARD is holding c4% of ECL provisions. Highlights from management commentary: SBICARD is focusing on enhancing the capacity and also investing in growth business, which could keep operating costs elevated in the near term. Share of revolver loans is recovering gradually after their lows in October 2021. SBICARD does not see any immediate impact on MDR and there are multiple levers to offset any pressure on card fees/MDR. On growth, SBICARD can leverage the c200m customers of the parent company — SBI — for issuing cards where the customer acquisition costs are 0.7-0.8x of open market sourcing cost. Management expects credit costs to normalise in few quarters as the portfolio quality of new business underwritten is better than that of pre-Covid-19 levels. We cut our FY22/23/24e PAT estimates by 17%/3.9%/3.8%: Our FY22e PAT is lowered by 17% on account of higher provision costs. Operating profits are broadly unchanged as the benefit from high fee income is offset by an increase in operating costs. For FY23-24e, we increase our operating costs (average cost-to-income of 55% vs 52% earlier) given management’s focus on investing in business expansion-related costs. However, on the back of improvement in asset quality, we lower our credit cost estimates for FY23-24e (average 6.4% vs 6.8% earlier). This leads to an eventual cut of 3.9%/3.8% in FY23/24e PAT estimates, respectively. Buy: A prominent presence in payments: SBICARD currently faces some competitive headwinds given uncertainty about merchant discount rates (MDR) on credit cards. It has several revenue levers to offset any such impact partially or fully (depending on the extent of cut, if any). SBICARD is poised to deliver c7.2% RoA and c30% RoE with a 53% EPS CAGR over FY22-24e. Our target price of 1,280 (`1,320 earlier) implies a 12.0x FY23e / 9.2x FY24e PB and 45x FY23e / 35.4x FY24e EPS. We retain our ‘buy’ rating on the stock as we believe the long-term growth outlook is strong; we expect SBICARD to be a major beneficiary of the shift from cash to digital and increasing card penetration.



Downside risks: Increase in portfolio delinquencies and moderation in ‘revolver’ balances.