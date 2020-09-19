  • MORE MARKET STATS

Analyst Corner: Retain ‘sell’ on Dmart, revise DCV-based FV to Rs 1,530, says Kotak Institutional Equities

By: |
September 19, 2020 5:45 AM

Due to higher competition its price gap versus competitors has shrunk, and in September, Dmart was the lowest priced retailer for only seven products.

Competitive intensity would ensure that Dmart's margins may not expand significantly going forward.Competitive intensity would ensure that Dmart's margins may not expand significantly going forward.

Competition galore. Covid-19 has accelerated existing grocery e-tailers’ order run-rates; we believe some of these customers may prefer the online channel even post pandemic. Dmart thus needs to bring more cities under its e-commerce network in order to maintain revenue momentum.

Competitive intensity would ensure that Dmart’s margins may not expand significantly going forward. We revise our DCF-based FV to Rs 1,530 (from Rs 1,480) as we roll forward to September 2021E. Retain ‘sell.

Related News

We believe online grocery retailers such as Jiomart, BigBasket, Grofers and Amazon Fresh/Pantry will continue to provide price competition to Dmart. Our product pricing data shows that price competition among retailers is increasing – in the product basket we track, Dmart was the lowest priced retailer for 14 out of 31 products in March. Due to higher competition its price gap versus competitors has shrunk, and in September, Dmart was the lowest priced retailer for only seven products.

Brick-and-mortar retail caters to a very hyper-local set of customers, and in that context we believe competitive landscape for Dmart may not change much post RR’s acquisition of FRL. We are more wary about the kirana digitisation programme being carried out by RR, Amazon, Flipkart, which may bring down kirana’s product acquisition cost and may make the local grocer more competitive versus Dmart.

Over time, this may drive away some footfalls from Dmart stores towards local stores.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Analyst Corner Retain sell on Dmart revise DCV-based FV to Rs 1530 says Kotak Institutional Equities
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Shree Cement Rating ‘buy’; market share gains likely to offset lower prices
2Solar Industries Rating ‘hold’; first quarter bore the brunt of the lockdown
3Britannia Industries settles case with Sebi, pays over Rs 46 lakh